PTC Launches PTC Jetstream to Make Enterprise Collaboration a Connected Part of the Product Development Lifecycle

- Brings internal teams, suppliers, and partners into secure Rooms to review 2D and 3D product content in the browser
- Keeps comments, markups, versions, and decisions in context to accelerate reviews and reduce rework
- Leverages AI to turn complex discussions into clear and actionable next steps and Windchill connectivity to carry decisions into downstream execution
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the launch of its PTC Jetstream™ cloud and AI-native product collaboration solution to connect people, product information, and decisions enabling product companies to move faster, catch issues earlier, and bring great products to market.
As products become more complex, organizations need to bring expertise from across the business into the development process without slowing innovation, but reviews and discussions that shape a product are often scattered across disconnected tools and processes. This fragmentation makes it harder to reconcile input, maintain a clear record of what was agreed, and carry that work into execution. PTC Jetstream addresses this long-standing challenge by providing a shared environment for real-time and asynchronous collaboration across teams and stakeholders. By connecting conversations, feedback, and decisions directly to product context, such as the data created and managed in PTC's Windchill® PLM solution, PTC Jetstream enables productive collaboration without compromising governance or traceability.
"At GE Appliances, we design and build the appliances that households rely on every day. Bringing those products to market requires close coordination across engineering, manufacturing, and supplier teams around the world," said Dave Leone, Senior Director, Digital Engineering, GE Appliances. "We were impressed by how quickly stakeholders could participate in reviews and get the information they needed with PTC Jetstream, helping our teams focus more on solving engineering challenges and less on managing process."
PTC Jetstream capabilities include:
- Secure Collaboration Rooms: Create access-controlled workspaces for selected employees, suppliers, and partners to participate in product reviews.
- Browser-Based Product Review: View supported 2D and 3D product data without requiring every participant to work directly in CAD or PLM.
- Contextual Feedback: Tie comments and markups to the relevant content being reviewed, including the data version, who reviewed it, when, and the context (e.g., a specific view of the design), making feedback easier to understand and act on.
- AI Room Summaries: Surface key discussions, outcomes, next steps, and owners, giving teams a quick view of where a review stands.
- Windchill Connectivity: Start a collaboration from Windchill, share product data to the Collaboration Rooms and return a record of the issues raised and decisions reached against the product data back to Windchill, so teams working in Windchill know what was agreed and why.
"Product development is a team effort, but the tools used to support it have not kept pace with how widely distributed that team has become," said Jon Stevenson, Chief Product Officer, PTC. "PTC Jetstream gives every contributor a more direct way to shape the product and can carry the context of those decisions back into Windchill, turning collaboration into a connected part of product development so companies can move from collective expertise to great products faster."
With PTC Jetstream, Windchill, and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers to build a modern product data foundation, extend that data across the enterprise, and unlock AI‑powered transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher‑quality products to market faster, manage complexity at scale, and support new digital business models.
To learn more about PTC Jetstream, visit ptc.com/products/ptc-jetstream
About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.
Media contact
Julia Reed
prteam@ptc.com
Investor contact
Michael Maguire
investor@ptc.com
PTC, PTC Jetstream, Windchill, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.
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SOURCE PTC Inc.