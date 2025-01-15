Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Stock Trend Capital

Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby the Company has agreed to provide the Borrower with a loan in the amount of $1,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan is to support the Borrower's strategic initiatives and business operations.

The Loan: (i) accrues interest on the loan amount at a rate equal to 10% per annum; (ii) matures on June 30, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"); and (iii) is secured by first-priority security interest on the personal property of the Borrower, pursuant to a general security agreement.

In connection with the Loan, the Borrower agreed to issue to the Company an anti-dilution warrant (the "Anti-Dilution Warrant"), which entitles the Company to exercise the warrant to 25% of the Borrower for nominal consideration. The Borrower also agreed to pay Stock Trend a royalty in the amount of 7% of the revenue generated by the Borrower until a total amount of royalty of $500,000 has been paid to the Company (the "Royalty"). In addition, the Company has the right to elect to convert all or part of the Loan, together with any accrued interest and including the full Royalty entitlement, into fully-paid and non-assessable common shares of eGod, which if exercised by the Company may result in the Company owning more than 51% of the Borrower, inclusive of an exercise of the Anti-Dilution Warrant.

We are excited to provide this financial support to eGod Digital Labs and look forward to fostering the growth and success of their operations," said Anthony Durkacz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Stock Trend Capital, "This agreement underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential opportunities while ensuring value for our shareholders through robust protections like anti-dilution warrants and royalty payments."

About eGOD Digital Labs

eGOD Digital Labs is focused on becoming a leader in the Dogecoin and Litecoin mining space. eGOD is dedicated to building sustainable, efficient, and scalable solutions that strengthen these networks. By leveraging advanced mining systems, eGOD aims to support the long-term growth and potential of Dogecoin and Litecoin. For additional information please visit www.egoddigital.com.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI sector, crypto sector, and the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Anthony Durkacz
CEO, Director
Telephone: (416) 720-4360
Email: anthony@stocktrend.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others: general economic, market, or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements about the completion of the Loan, the terms of the Loan, the use of proceeds from the Loan, and statements regarding management's expectations on the Company's future performance among other statements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company"), announced today that its CFO, Braam Jonker, has been invited to present at the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals ("Conference"), Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, January 16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T

At the Conference Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, hosts virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Adisyn (AI1:AU) has announced Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Adisyn (AI1:AU) has announced Ceasing to be a substantial holder

CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Investing News Network

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. known as Investing News Network ("INN"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com

INN will provide advertising to the Company for a six month period to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is circa $26,000 payable over the term of the engagement. INN currently holds no securities in CoTec.

Bitcoin Well Releases Direct Deposit Feature on the Bitcoin Portal for USA Customers

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - January 7, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces Direct Deposit for USA Customers which enables the ability to deposit paychecks and other third party payments directly to Bitcoin Well.

Stardust Power Appoints Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Celano will report directly to the Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Paramita Das. Chris has been working with the Stardust Power team since October 2024 and now begins his duties officially as a member of the executive team.

As COO, Mr. Celano brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, combining a strong background as a Chief Executive Officer, practicing securities attorney, and a graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His diverse expertise spans the energy sector, drilling, engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") fields, along with deep legal knowledge, from which he is uniquely equipped to drive Stardust Power's strategic and operational goals during this critical phase of the Company's growth.

