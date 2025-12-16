PTC Extends Cloud-Native CAD, PDM, and PLM to Regulated Industries with Onshape Government and Arena GovCloud Connection on AWS

  • Connects Onshape Government with Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud to streamline engineering, quality, and supply chain workflows
  • Replaces fragmented, file-based tools to enable teams to manage every stage of product development in a unified environment, compliant with ITAR and EAR

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the connection of its Onshape® Government computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform with its Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud. The connection delivers a unified CAD, PDM, and PLM environment to U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and other regulated industries that must meet strict compliance requirements.

Regulated industries require a secure way to connect design and product data to meet strict standards and execute complex programs with confidence. With this connection, Onshape Government users can link design and PDM data directly with Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, enabling a continuous workflow across engineering, quality, and supply chain operations in an ITAR- and EAR-compliant environment.

"Onshape Government established a new standard as the first fully cloud-native CAD and PDM solution designed specifically for U.S. government compliance," said David Katzman,  Executive Vice President and General Manager of Onshape and Arena, PTC. "With the connection to Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, we're giving agencies and contractors a single system that replaces fragmented, file-based tools and empowers them to manage every stage of product development in one secure environment."

Both solutions are hosted on AWS GovCloud (US), providing the security foundation for compliance and data protection. The connection uses security measures like role-based access and audit logs, keeps BOMs and engineering changes updated in real time, provides full traceability, and allows controlled collaboration with contractors and suppliers.

"By launching both Onshape Government and Arena PLM on AWS GovCloud (US), PTC enables US Government organizations and contractors to manage complex product data in the cloud while meeting the security and compliance requirements unique to regulated programs," said Keith Brooks, Director of Government Regions GTM at AWS.

This launch builds upon the existing Onshape–Arena Connection, extending its capabilities to organizations that must operate under U.S. government compliance requirements.

To learn more about the connection between Onshape Government and Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, visit the Onshape Government page.

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact
Greg Payne
gpayne@ptc.com

Investors
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, Onshape, Arena, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-extends-cloud-native-cad-pdm-and-plm-to-regulated-industries-with-onshape-government-and-arena-govcloud-connection-on-aws-302643422.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PTC TherapeuticsPTCNASDAQ:PTCLife Science Investing
PTC
The Conversation (0)
Stock Trend Capital

Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby... Keep Reading...
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, MAY 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced that the Company has received a US$60.8 Million... Keep Reading...
"investingnews.com"

Northstar Applies to Cross Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its application for its common shares to be cross traded on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

copper investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

gold investing

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

zinc investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target