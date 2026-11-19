- Adds Windchill+ as the only direct, full-stack SaaS PLM solution certified on the FedRAMP Marketplace
- Introduces Onshape Government Federal as the only cloud-native CAD and PDM solution for engineering teams working with CUI
- Expands PTC's FedRAMP portfolio as part of its long-term commitment to the federal market
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced an expansion of its FedRAMP offerings for U.S. federal agencies and contractors. PTC's Windchill+® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution is now available on Microsoft Azure Government within PTC Cloud Services, and PTC is introducing its Onshape® Government Federal solution, a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent environment for engineering teams working with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The two new offerings also support compliance with the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program for protecting CUI.
Windchill+ is the only direct, full-stack SaaS PLM solution certified on the FedRAMP Marketplace. PTC Cloud Services is certified at the FedRAMP Class C (Moderate) baseline (NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5), so agencies can rely on an existing certification rather than running their own security review.
Onshape Government Federal is the only cloud-native CAD and PDM with a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent attestation based on NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5. Built on AWS GovCloud (US), it expands its existing support for ITAR and EAR workloads. It also integrates with the Arena® PLM for AWS GovCloud solution, giving organizations a connected CAD, PDM, and PLM environment across engineering, quality, and supply chain workflows.
"Aerospace and defense organizations build and maintain some of the most complex, mission-critical products in the world," said Jon Stevenson, Chief Product Officer, PTC. "For nearly a decade, we've invested in cloud solutions that meet federal security requirements, and we aim to continue that investment so these customers can count on PTC from product design through service."
PTC Cloud Services first achieved FedRAMP authorization in 2017, and PTC has expanded its federal portfolio steadily ever since. In addition to Windchill+ and Onshape, federal agencies and contractors can choose from these PTC solutions to manage product data while meeting federal security requirements:
- Windchill SaaS: DoD Impact Level 4 and 5 (IL4 and IL5) authorized
- Arena: Cloud-native PLM and quality management system (QMS), FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent
- Servigistics: Service parts planning and optimization, IL5 authorized
Across its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers to build a modern product data foundation, extend that data across the enterprise, and unlock AI-powered transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher-quality products to market faster, manage complexity at scale, and support new digital business models.
About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally.
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PTC, Windchill, Windchill+, Onshape, Arena, and Servigistics, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
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SOURCE PTC Inc.