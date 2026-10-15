PTC Announces Servigistics Renewal with U.S. Air Force

  • Optimizes service parts across complex global supply network
  • Transforms planning productivity through exception-based management
  • AI-powered intelligence built on deep service supply chain expertise and proven optimization science

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that the United States Air Force (USAF) has extended its use of PTC's Servigistics® service supply chain optimization solution as part of its Enterprise Supply Chain Analysis, Planning, and Execution (ESCAPE) program. The renewal extends a nearly decade-long relationship focused on modernizing the Air Force service supply chain and improving aircraft and system readiness.

Copyright Image: (U.S. Air Force photo/Ken Wright).

The U.S. Air Force first selected Servigistics in 2017 to transform service parts planning across its global supply chain. Its use of the solution has since expanded to support more sophisticated planning and optimization requirements, consolidate legacy systems, and modernize its supply chain planning environment. Today, Servigistics helps the Air Force align inventory and supply decisions with aircraft and system availability objectives by combining advanced forecasting, multi-echelon optimization, supply planning, machine learning, and AI to ensure critical parts are available where and when they are needed.

"Readiness depends on our ability to anticipate requirements and make effective supply chain decisions in an increasingly complex operational environment," said Abigail Strobell, Deputy Chief, U.S. Air Force. "Our continued use of Servigistics enables us to build on the progress we have made in modernizing service parts planning and strengthen the supply chain capabilities that support aircraft availability."

The renewal marks the next phase of this journey, creating opportunities to leverage continued innovation in AI and exception-based management so planners can identify emerging issues, evaluate alternatives, automate routine workflows, and focus expert attention on decisions that require intervention.

With Servigistics and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers to build a modern product data foundation, extend that data across the enterprise, and unlock AI‑powered transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher‑quality products to market faster, manage complexity at scale, and support new digital business models.

About PTC   
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.  

Media Contact
Libby Fink: PRteam@ptc.com

Investor Contact
Michael Maguire: investor@ptc.com

PTC, Servigistics and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.  

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SOURCE PTC Inc.

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