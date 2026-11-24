PT Freeport Indonesia ("PTFI" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering (the "Notes Offering") of U.S.$750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.90% senior notes due 2033 (the "Notes"). The Notes are rated "Baa3" by Moody's and "BBB" by Fitch.
PTFI intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities plc were the joint global coordinators for the Notes Offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., CIMB Bank Berhad, Labuan Offshore Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Asia Limited were the joint bookrunners for the Notes Offering. Intesa Sanpaolo IMI Securities Corp., Malayan Banking Berhad, SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, and United Overseas Bank Limited were the co-managers for the Notes Offering.
The Notes were offered and sold (i) in the United States ("U.S.") only to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A of the Securities Act) in accordance with Rule 144A and (ii) to non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) and not for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons outside the U.S. in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S., except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
The Notes should not be purchased, held or otherwise acquired by, a "specified foreign entity" as defined in Section 7701(a)(51)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). Each purchaser of the Notes, by accepting such Notes, will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed that it is not a "specified foreign entity."
The Notes may not be offered or sold (i) in Indonesia to Indonesian citizens or residents or foreign parties, or (ii) outside Indonesia to Indonesian citizens wherever they are domiciled, or to Indonesian residents, in a manner which constitutes a public offering of the securities under Indonesian Law No. 8 of 1995 on Capital Markets (as amended) and its implementing regulations, a private placement of the securities under the OJK Regulation No. 30/POJK.04/2019 on the Issuance of Debt Securities and/or Sukuk without a Public Offering, or an offering of securities which is not a public offering by certain exempted issuers under OJK Circular Letter No. 33/SEOJK.04/2022 on Guidelines for Securities Offerings that are Non-public Offerings. PTFI does not intend to register any portion of the Notes Offering in Indonesia or to conduct a public offering of the Notes in Indonesia.
Approval in-principle has been received from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing of and quotation for the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this press release. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of PTFI or the Notes.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the securities and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by the relevant rating agency. The significance of each rating should be analyzed independently from any other rating.
About PTFI
PTFI operates one of the world's largest copper and gold mines at the Grasberg minerals district in Central Papua, Indonesia. In addition to copper and gold, the Grasberg minerals district also produces silver. PTFI is owned 48.76% by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and 51.24% collectively by PT Mineral Industri Indonesia ("MIND ID," formerly known as PT Inalum), an Indonesia state-owned enterprise, and PT Indonesia Papua Metal Dan Mineral. FCX manages the mining operations of PTFI. With the completion of its smelter and precious metals refinery, PTFI is a fully integrated domestic producer of refined copper, gold and silver. PTFI also owns a 66% interest in the PT Smelting copper smelter and refinery in Gresik, Indonesia. PTFI has successfully invested, developed and operated in Indonesia for nearly six decades.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations related to the Notes Offering, including the use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "guidance," "aspirations," "future," "commitments," "pursues," "initiatives," "objectives," "opportunities," "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. PTFI cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause PTFI's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, supply of and demand for, and prices of the commodities PTFI produces, primarily copper and gold, including the impact of domestic market demand in Indonesia and the applicability of any export duty and discounts on the prices PTFI receives for PTFI's refined gold; disruptions or capacity constraints at PTFI's smelter and precious metals refinery or at PT Smelting; changes in export duties and tariff rates; production rates; timing of shipments and sales; changes in the terms of arrangements or contracts; PTFI's ability to repair mud rush incident-related damage, implement enhanced operating procedures, safely restart with a ramp-up and achieve full operating rates of production and downstream processing on the expected timeline and optimize production plans; PTFI's ability to maintain relationships with commercial counterparties; changes in PTFI's cash requirements, financial position, financing or investment plans; changes in general market, economic, geopolitical, regulatory or industry conditions, including market volatility regarding trade policies and tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions or conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East); fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including the Rupiah; reductions in liquidity and access to capital; fluctuations in price and availability of consumables and components PTFI purchases; constraints on supply, logistics and transportation services; PTFI's reliance on FCX, PTFI's operating shareholder, for operational management and certain financing support; changes in tax laws and regulations and the outcome of disputed tax assessments; political and social risks, including the potential effects of violence in Indonesia generally and in the province of Central Papua, and relations with local communities and Indigenous Peoples; operational risks inherent in mining, with higher inherent risks in underground mining; mine sequencing; timely completion of development projects; changes in mine plans or operational modifications, delays, deferrals or cancellations, including the ability to smelt and refine or inventory production; results of technical, economic or feasibility studies; potential inventory adjustments; potential impairment of long-lived mining assets; satisfaction of requirements in accordance with PTFI's special mining license ("IUPK") and applicable laws and regulations to extend mining rights from 2031 through 2041; delays in Indonesia government approvals or failure to obtain Indonesia government approval on the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that FCX and PTFI entered into with the Indonesia government and relating to the amendment to the IUPK to extend PTFI's operating rights beyond 2041; delays in consummating the terms of the MOU, including entering into any definitive agreements; Indonesia government approval of PTFI's annual work plan and budget; cybersecurity risks; any major public health crisis; labor relations, including labor-related work stoppages and increased costs; compliance with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; weather- and climate-related risks; environmental risks, including availability of secure water supplies; impacts, expenses or results from litigation or investigations; tailings management; PTFI's ability to comply with its responsible production commitments under specific frameworks and any changes to such frameworks and other factors.
Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which PTFI's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which PTFI cannot control, and production volumes and costs or technological solutions and innovation, some aspects of which PTFI may not be able to control. Further, PTFI may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PTFI cautions investors that it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in PTFI's assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.
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