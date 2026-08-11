Prospector Drills 7.3 g/t Au, 22.26 g/t Ag, & 0.9% Cu over 5.15m Including 1.3m @ 25.6 g/t Au from 101.30m Within an Envelope of 2.73 g/t Au, 6.92 g/t Ag, & 0.28% Cu over 18.06m