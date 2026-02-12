Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Offering

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Offering

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated February 3, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $600,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a cash commission of $15,041.60 and issued 125,346 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders (the "Finders"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share (each, a "Finder's Share") at a price of $0.20 per Finder's Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for working capital and for other general and administrative costs. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (PDFI) is a publicly traded investment company whose primary objective is to invest its funds for the purpose of generating returns from capital appreciation and income. It plans to accomplish these goals by bringing together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and Decentralized Finance sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

For further information, please contact:

Jon Cohen, CFO
Tel: (416) 764-0314
Email: joncohen756@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the effective date of the Amendments. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

