Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Hyterra Ltd

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) (HyTerra or the Company) is pleased to advise that Sproule Incorporated ("Sproule") has completed an independent prospective source assessment of the Company's 100% owned and operated Nemaha Ridge leases in Kansas. Sproule's Independent Resource Report was completed after its extensive review of geophysical, geological and wells data in the area.

Benjamin Mee, Hyterra's Executive Director, commented: "This independent assessment of both prospective hydrogen and helium resources strengthens our confidence in our portfolio as a platform to potentially support the decarbonising of several mature industrial sectors and transport in the mid-West USA, and elsewhere. We will use this resource assessment to rank our drilling targets."

Highlights:

  • Hyterra delivers maiden independent Prospective Resource estimate of hydrogen and helium within 100% held Project Nemaha leases in Kansas, USA
  • P50 New Hydrogen Prospective Resource is 100.2 BCF (237,543 tonnes) with a minimum (P90) of 47.1 BCF (111,738 tonnes) and a maximum (P10) of 238.4 BCF (565,390 tonnes)*
  • P50 volume of Helium Prospective Resources is 0.47 BCF with a P90 volume of 0.04 BCF and a P10 volume of 1.63 BCF
  • Prospective Resources anticipated to increase a leasing of acreage in the play continues
  • Assessment carried out by respected global energy consulting firm, Sproule, and will assist in ranking existing drilling prospects
  • Prospective Resources areas are surrounded by mature industrial production facilities and interconnected railroads and highways
PORTFOLIO

Hyterra is focused on the early discovery and development of natural hydrogen and has established a major presence in potentially one of the world's most prolific natural hydrogen in the Mid-West of the USA.

Hyterra's Project Geneva (Nebraska) and Project Nemaha (Kansas) are situated respectively on the western and eastern margins of the Mid-Continent Rift System, an iron-rich band of rocks underlying the Salina Basin widely considered to be the source of multiple historic hydrogen occurrences. In addition to a 16% working interest in the Joint Development Agreement with Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC (the Operator) for Nebraska, the Company has 100% owned and operated lease holdings at Nemaha Ridge, which now spans 9,607 net acres across Riley, Geary and Morris Counties in Kansas calibrated by a geological model and historical wells with occurrences of natural hydrogen and helium. The Company has identified multiple targets covering a diverse range of geological plays for natural hydrogen and helium exploration.

In addition to being prospective for hydrogen, the Nemaha Ridge is cored by Precambrian granites which are capable of generating helium and the elements required for a helium system are present. These are documents occurrences of helium within the play area and further along the Nemaha Ridge. These published occurrences are in the Precambrian formations penetrated in the Sue Duroche #2 well with a helium percentage of approximately 3%, and helium of approximately 0.9% reported in various tests from the Heins #1 well in Geary County1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Hyterra Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

hyterra ltdasx:hytOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding bids for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Services Agreement with Havoc Services Pty Ltd, an operating subsidiary of Havoc Partners LLP (Havoc) to provide corporate advisory and technical exploration services to assist GLV in developing its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) offshore oil and gas block in Peru (GLV 80% working interest).

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas


Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Gas Flow from Permeable Zone Provides Unexpected Upside

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Blackstone’s Wabowden Deal Sparks Global JV Partner Interest

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Related News

Life Science Investing

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Resource Investing

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Nickel Investing

Blackstone’s Wabowden Deal Sparks Global JV Partner Interest

Resource Investing

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Lithium Investing

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

technology investing

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites

×