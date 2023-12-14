Please confirm your editon.
Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment
HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) (HyTerra or the Company) is pleased to advise that Sproule Incorporated ("Sproule") has completed an independent prospective source assessment of the Company's 100% owned and operated Nemaha Ridge leases in Kansas. Sproule's Independent Resource Report was completed after its extensive review of geophysical, geological and wells data in the area.
Benjamin Mee, Hyterra's Executive Director, commented: "This independent assessment of both prospective hydrogen and helium resources strengthens our confidence in our portfolio as a platform to potentially support the decarbonising of several mature industrial sectors and transport in the mid-West USA, and elsewhere. We will use this resource assessment to rank our drilling targets."
Highlights:
- Hyterra delivers maiden independent Prospective Resource estimate of hydrogen and helium within 100% held Project Nemaha leases in Kansas, USA
- P50 New Hydrogen Prospective Resource is 100.2 BCF (237,543 tonnes) with a minimum (P90) of 47.1 BCF (111,738 tonnes) and a maximum (P10) of 238.4 BCF (565,390 tonnes)*
- P50 volume of Helium Prospective Resources is 0.47 BCF with a P90 volume of 0.04 BCF and a P10 volume of 1.63 BCF
- Prospective Resources anticipated to increase a leasing of acreage in the play continues
- Assessment carried out by respected global energy consulting firm, Sproule, and will assist in ranking existing drilling prospects
- Prospective Resources areas are surrounded by mature industrial production facilities and interconnected railroads and highways
Hyterra is focused on the early discovery and development of natural hydrogen and has established a major presence in potentially one of the world's most prolific natural hydrogen in the Mid-West of the USA.
Hyterra's Project Geneva (Nebraska) and Project Nemaha (Kansas) are situated respectively on the western and eastern margins of the Mid-Continent Rift System, an iron-rich band of rocks underlying the Salina Basin widely considered to be the source of multiple historic hydrogen occurrences. In addition to a 16% working interest in the Joint Development Agreement with Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC (the Operator) for Nebraska, the Company has 100% owned and operated lease holdings at Nemaha Ridge, which now spans 9,607 net acres across Riley, Geary and Morris Counties in Kansas calibrated by a geological model and historical wells with occurrences of natural hydrogen and helium. The Company has identified multiple targets covering a diverse range of geological plays for natural hydrogen and helium exploration.
In addition to being prospective for hydrogen, the Nemaha Ridge is cored by Precambrian granites which are capable of generating helium and the elements required for a helium system are present. These are documents occurrences of helium within the play area and further along the Nemaha Ridge. These published occurrences are in the Precambrian formations penetrated in the Sue Duroche #2 well with a helium percentage of approximately 3%, and helium of approximately 0.9% reported in various tests from the Heins #1 well in Geary County1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Logging program at Daydream-2 records an interpreted 154 metres of net gas pay in the primary objective Permian sandstones
- Cumulative targeted coal zones totaling 65 metres which will be a key target to stimulate and flow – and add to net pay and production potential
- Recently encountered permeable zone feeding into stimulation & flow test plans
Running of the logging program at Daydream-2 was finalized in recent days and currently the production liner is being run to case off the well to total depth. The rig is expected to be released from location this weekend, with the well costs coming in under budget.
The Company’s preliminary interpretation of net gas pay from log analysis (using standard Australian onshore cut-offs) indicates the following:
Kianga Formation – 78 metres
Back Creek Group – 76 metres
Total – 154 metres
Gaseous coal zones were also logged throughout the primary objective interval, totaling a cumulative 65 metres. As flagged previously, these thermally mature coals will be targeted for stimulation and flow testing in the New Year. Success in those endeavours would materially add to the current well net pay and well production potential.
As announced on 7 December 2023, the well intersected an unexpected permeable sandstone zone at approximately 4,200 metres. The zone flowed gas into the wellbore which resulted in a flare at the surface. The Company’s analysis of this zone is now feeding into the stimulation and flow testing plans for early in the New Year.
Estimates of the over-pressure in the Permian gas bearing zones in the well are at this stage somewhat subjective (being largely based on the drilling mud required to control the gas influx encountered in the lower zone), but are currently considered to be significant - in the region of 0.69 psi/foot.
A number of laboratory analyses of various drill cuttings from the well are currently underway and the results therefrom will help inform, optimize and de-risk the planning for the upcoming next stages of the program for the well.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr. Neil Young, said: “Recording 154 metres of net pay at Daydream-2 is a great result – exceeding our pre-drill expectations – and in due course our fully funded plans aim to add the coal zones to this net pay category. Encountering a permeable “conventional” sandstone reservoir at depths of 4,200 metres has been a very exciting recent and unexpected development and this zone will be a key focus for next year’s stimulation and flow testing operations”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding bids for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:
1. Placement to raise $6.5 million (before costs) through the issue of ~76 million new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at a price of 8.5 cents per share (a 15% discount to the last close and a 17% discount to the 5 day VWAP).
2. Placement participants will receive one (1) of Elixir’s currently listed options (EXROB) for every three (3) Placement Shares issued. The EXROB Options have an exercise price of 12 cents and a term expiring on 17 October 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Share placement of $6.5 million to institutional and sophisticated investors
- Funds primarily to be used to expand imminent Daydream-2 stimulation and testing program
Given a share purchase plan (SPP) was offered to shareholders less than 3 months ago, the Company has decided not to repeat an SPP offer at this time.
The new capital raised will primarily be used to expand the multiple stage stimulation and flow testing program at the Company’s Daydream-2 well, including pursuing new options arising from the recent free gas flow announced on 7 December 2023.
The new shares are anticipated to be issued on 19 December 2023.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr. Neil Young, said: “Following last week’s very exciting news of free flowing gas from Daydream-2, we are pleased to procure this financial backing from existing and new shareholders. Although our balance sheet is in good shape anyway, this raising will allow us to aggressively pursue an expansion of the stimulation and testing plans at Daydream-2”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Services Agreement with Havoc Services Pty Ltd, an operating subsidiary of Havoc Partners LLP (Havoc) to provide corporate advisory and technical exploration services to assist GLV in developing its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) offshore oil and gas block in Peru (GLV 80% working interest).
Highlights
- Highly experienced oil and gas group with proven experience in frontier offshore oil and gas projects.
- Havoc Services Pty Ltd is an advisory practice owned and operated by the Perth based partners of Havoc Partners LLP, the natural resources investment group.
- Dr Alan Stein one of the founding partners appointed as Senior Advisor to the Board.
- Track record of discovering more than 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in new discoveries and greater than US$1 billion of investment capital raised.
- Havoc’s interest in the Tumbes TEA, offshore Peru, validates GLV’s move into Peru and highlights the exploration potential.
- Havoc, now in receipt of key historical data, are working with project partners Jaguar Exploration to progress the project.
The Havoc team has led, and participated in, highly successful oil and gas exploration in various frontier offshore projects, discovering more than 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and raising more than US$1 billion in investment capital through their role as the founders of UK listed Fusion Oil & Gas and Ophir Energy plc, as well as Harmattan Energy Limited and various other ventures.
More recently, Havoc’s wholly owned subsidiary Harmattan Energy was the Operator of PEL 90 in the Orange Basin, Namibia immediately adjacent to the giant discoveries made by Shell and Total. Harmattan was sold to Chevron late in 2022.
The Perth-based Havoc team for the Tumbes TEA project comprises Dr Alan Stein, Dr Richard Higgins and Mr Mark Sofield. Dr Stein will lead the Havoc team and will be appointed as a Senior Advisor to the Global Board. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the international oil and gas industry. Dr Stein was one of the founding partners of the London and Perth based geoscience consultancy IKODA Limited and was the founding Managing Director of Fusion Oil & Gas plc, Ophir Energy plc and Calima Energy Limited.
Fusion was listed on the UK AIM market in 2000 and made several discoveries offshore Mauritania before being sold in 2003. In early 2004, following the sale of Fusion, Dr Stein was one of the founding executive directors of Ophir Energy plc which was listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in 2011 for more than £1 billion – then the largest Exploration and Production (E&P) IPO in LSE history. Ophir, as operator spearheaded by Dr Stein and his team, made several material discoveries offshore Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania in excess of 18 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Ophir’s highly successful exploration teams were overseen by Mr Mark Sofield as Ophir’s Exploration Manager, West Africa and Dr Richard Higgins as Ophir’s Exploration Manager, East Africa.
Dr Stein and the Havoc team will provide co-ordination and, where required, direction of geoscience activities undertaken in the TEA, support and assistance to the Company’s technical team, input into the proposed work programs as well as assistance with the preparation of marketing and promotional materials to support the Company in securing investor support and/or additional joint venture partners.
The remuneration for the services to be provided by Havoc will consist of a monthly retainer of $10,000 excl GST, 25,000,000 GLVOA listed options (4c strike, Expire 31 Dec 2025) vesting after 6 months of service and the performance rights (subject to good leaver provisions) listed below.
Note - The proposed issue of listed options and performance rights are subject to shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
Director Scott Macmillan commented:
“The Havoc team are highly experienced and have an outstanding track record in identifying, discovering and monetising oil and gas assets from all over the globe, particularly in frontier basins. Havoc bring a wealth of experience to the Company by virtue of the sheer number of oil and gas projects, developments and transactions they have successfully completed and are a perfect fit to assist with the development of the Company’s Tumbes TEA.
Global is very pleased to welcome Havoc to the team and looks forward to the next step in the development of the TEA.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
Global Oil & Gas
Overview
Global Oil & Gas (ASX:GLV) is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired Tea LXXXVI oil and gas block in Peru, located in the Tumbes-Progreso basin and near the prolific Talara basin. The project’s hydrocarbon exploration potential leverages Peru’s long history as an oil and gas producer, which dates back to the late 19th century when the country drilled its first well more than 150 years ago.
Oil and gas production in Peru is led by the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro). The country is resource-rich, with over 421 million barrels (MMbbl) of proven and probable reserves located in the 18 sedimentary basins.
Hydrocarbon fields, both on and offshore, in the Tumbes-Progreso and Talara basins currently contribute over 1.4 billion barrels of domestic oil production and 1.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas production. The Talara basin itself has cumulatively produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil and is surrounded by multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
GLV’s Tea LXXXVI project is the result of a technical evaluation agreement (TEA) with the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro), which provides GLV and its partner, US-based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, the exclusive right for greenfield exploration activities over the TEA area. GLV holds an 80-percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by Jaguar.
The project comprises a 4,858-square-kilometer oil and gas block in proven offshore hydrocarbon-bearing basins in Peru, including the prolific Talara basin. Offshore, Peru remains dramatically underexplored and has immense potential for hydrocarbon plays.
The TEA LXXXVI project entitles GLV to a two-year assessment of the block with the option to extend it for one extra year. This requires no minimum spending commitments from GLV. As such, GLV can focus on high-impact, low-cost exploration activities for the next 12 to 18 months, which includes desktop studies, and reprocessing of old 3D seismic data, among other activities. This is beneficial for GLV as it provides the company with an inexpensive and exclusive two-year option to convert all or part of the TEA LXXXVI area into a licence contract. In addition, news flow from low-cost exploration activities should keep investors excited about the company’s future.
Considering the block's potential, GLV has appointed a world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience to develop the TEA LXXXVI asset. Several of the newly appointed team members have previously worked on the area covered by GLV, which should help in fast-tracking the development of the block. The team comprises proven oil finders with collective discoveries of more than 480 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves and more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent in contingent resources in Peru and Colombia.
The experience of working in the TEA LXXXVI property and surrounding fields will be vital for GLV to expedite the understanding and evaluation of the asset.
Company Highlights
- Global Oil & Gas Ltd. is an Australia-based oil & gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired oil and gas block in Peru, TEA LXXXVI
- The TEA LXXXVI project comprises a 4,858 square-kilometer oil & gas block in proven hydrocarbon-bearing basins offshore including the prolific Talara basin (1.6 billion barrels produced, so far). GLV holds an 80 percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by US-based oil & gas exploration company, Jaguar Exploration.
- The block is in proximity to multiple historic and current producing oil & gas fields. This includes the Corvina oil field, producing 4,000 barrels of oil per day, and the Alto-Pena Negra oil field which is currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day, along with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil. This increases confidence regarding the hydrocarbon exploration potential of TEA LXXXVI.
- The company is undertaking a detailed work program on the project, including 3D seismic data processing, and geological and geophysical studies. This should help GLV generate certified prospective resources along with three to four drill-ready targets over the next 12-18 months.
- A world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience was appointed by GLV to develop and advance the TEA LXXXVI offshore block.
- The company's other projects include the Georgina Basin project (EP-127) and the Sasanof Prospect (WA-519-P).
- EP-127 is located in the Southern Georgina Basin in the Northern Territory. The Basin covers more than 100,000 square kilometers in the Northern Territory and the western part of Queensland. This basin is one of the most prospective onshore basins in Australia with potential for both very large conventional and unconventional oil and gas deposits.
- The Sasanof Prospect is located in permit WA-519-P, where GLV holds a 25 percent interest. The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 square kilometers and is estimated to contain a 2C prospective resource of 7.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 176 million barrels of condensate.
Key Project
TEA LXXXVI Project
This oil and gas block is located on the northwest coast of Peru in the Tumbes-Progreso basin, in water depths that range from 100 meters to 1,500 meters. The project spans 4,858 square kilometers and is surrounded by historical and current producing oil and gas fields. The block includes the Corvina oil field which generated past production rates of up to 4,000 barrels of light oil per day. In the south is the Talara basin, which is one of the most productive basins in Peru having produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil. To the southeast is the Alto-Pena Negra oil field, one of Peru’s most productive fields, currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day and with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil.
The project benefits from the presence of excellent infrastructure, including a refinery that is only 70 kilometers away. The block has seen exploration in the past, specifically in the early 1970s, when three exploration wells were drilled, all showing the presence of oil. In addition, historical data from 2D seismic surveys and more than 3,800 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys are available for processing. The rarity of finding a large, undrilled area in a proven hydrocarbon basin system with completed 3D surveys is noteworthy.
The historical discoveries were mostly located in shallow waters and could prove to be an easy target for GLV. In addition, there is a high likelihood of further discoveries in deeper waters (400 meters to 800 meters). Utilizing historical seismic data, GLV along with its partner Jaguar have identified prospects and leads in the block that can be classified as prospective resources. Of particular interest are two main prospects – Bonito and Tiburon.
The company has planned extensive work over the next 12 to 24 months. The first 12 months will focus on reprocessing 1,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data and carrying out amplitude versus offset (AVO) studies. The following 12 months will then focus on geological and geophysical studies including 3D seismic interpretation and structural analysis. By the end of two years, GLV aims to generate certified prospective resources along with three to four drill-ready targets. In addition, GLV is looking for a farming partner to cover the cost of drilling. The block has a billion-barrel potential according to Perupetro.
TEA’s 2-Year Work Commitment
Management Team
Matt Ireland - Non-executive Chairman
Matt Ireland, a partner at Steinepreis Paganin, is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance matters as well as in mining and oil & gas transactions including joint venture agreements, M&A transactions, capital raisings and asset acquisitions/disposals. Ireland graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce in 2002 and was admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2003 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia in 2004.
Scott Macmillan - Non-executive Director
Scott Macmillan is the managing director and founder of Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) which, since listing on the ASX in 2018, has seen Invictus grow substantially in value from a microcap frontier explorer to an emerging oil and gas developer. Invictus Energy is an oil and gas company opening one of the last untested large fronter rift basins in onshore Africa. Macmillan is a reservoir engineer with more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Before founding Invictus, Macmillan worked as a senior reservoir engineer at Woodside Energy and AWE, during which time he participated in large offshore oil and gas field operations and the development of the Waitsia Gas Field.
Troy Hayden – Non-executive Director
Troy Hayden has more than 25 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry. He has worked on numerous oil and gas asset acquisitions, divestments, and M&A transactions. He is currently the business development manager at Transborder Energy, a small-scale Floating LNG company. He was the CEO at ASX-listed Tap Oil for six years and worked at Woodside Petroleum for 12 years, where he held a number of senior leadership positions. He has consulted with several resource companies, working with First Quantum Minerals (acting CFO), QR National (group treasurer) and Western Gas.
Anna Mackintosh – Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience, including 11 years with BHP and 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. In addition to GLV, she also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities (ASX:TAO), Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR), and XS Resources.
Gas Flow from Permeable Zone Provides Unexpected Upside
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 reaches Total Depth of 4,300 metres
- Permeable gas bearing zone discovered - with gas flowed to surface without stimulation
- Gross interval of 607 metres intersected with peak gas shows of 800 units
- Drilled ahead of schedule and under budget
An unexpected naturally permeable gas bearing zone has been discovered – with gas flowed to surface without stimulation:
Flare at Daydream-2
Overnight Daydream-2 reached a Total Depth (TD) of 4,300 metres. This was approximately 100 metres deeper than originally planned, as the well continued to demonstrate elevated levels of gas in excess of pre-drill estimates. The deeper TD also allows for greater operational flexibility in relation to the next few phases of the Company’s appraisal plans for the well.
During the course of drilling the final 100 metres of the well, a rapid increase in the rate of well penetration (“drill break”) was encountered. This drilling break was associated with a gas influx from the formation into the well bore.
Using drilling best practice, this gas influx was circulated out of the well to the rig’s flare – see short video on the Company’s youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/onDTRPqfwyo
The volume of gas flared was estimated at the wellsite to be approximately 50,000 cubic feet. As a result of the influx, the drilling fluid was “weighted up” and the well safely and successfully drilled to a TD of 4,300 metres.
To encounter a permeable reservoir section this deep in the well provides significant upside for Elixir’s Grandis Gas Project. Substantial further work is required to truly establish the implications of this discovery, but these could be materially positive.
During the course of drilling through the Permian strata, gas shows continued through the primary objective reservoir sections. Peaks of up to 800 units were noted, consistent with nearby wells. In total, a gross interval of 607 metres was intersected. The dominant lithologies within the interval were sandstones, coals and siltstones.
Gas shows on seismic line between Daydream-1 and Daydream-2
The well has been drilled to a total depth greater than planned, in a timeframe and at a cost less than budgeted. That was the case even allowing for time spent acquiring data for Origin Energy under the Information Sharing Agreement announced to the ASX on 6 November 2023. Origin has now paid Elixir in full for the services rendered under this Agreement.
Wireline logs will now be acquired and a petrophysical evaluation undertaken. The well will be then cased and suspended. Once all the data has been compiled, Elixir will finalise its forward plan for extensive evaluation, completion and production testing of this well.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “Flowing gas without stimulation from a deep section is immensely exciting for Elixir. Although these are still early days, the unexpected intersection of a permeable gas zone this deep in the section may unlock another new Australian deep gas play and will be of interest to many parties. Furthermore, on almost every other front the well has exceeded expectations – in terms of geology, engineering, economics and project management.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
TOP STOCKS
