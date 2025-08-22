Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Download the PDF here.

G88:AU
Golden Mile Resources
Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Resources


Multiple exploration opportunities across base and precious metals in Australia and the US

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Download the PDF here.

Aurora Prospect Delivers High-Grade Gold Assays

Aurora Prospect Delivers High-Grade Gold Assays

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Aurora Prospect Delivers High-Grade Gold Assays

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Download the PDF here.

Research & Development Funds

Research & Development Funds

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Research & Development Funds

Download the PDF here.

Copper ore in foreground, with world map showing countries in copper on black background.

Top 5 Copper Reserves by Country

Copper has become a hot topic due to its role in the green energy transition and its necessity for urbanization. However, the lack of incoming supply in the long term has experts concerned.

Due to its importance in construction, energy transmission and new technologies, copper is a critical metal needed to power the future of our society. However, mined supply has not kept pace with demand, with few new operations coming online, and older mines facing decreasing grades and lower outputs.

The term “peak copper” was coined because some experts believe that copper reserves may be diminishing. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), more than 700 million metric tons of copper have been mined throughout history, and current economic global copper reserves stand at 980 million metric tons.

BWR Exploration (TSXV:BWR)

BWR Exploration Inc. Enters into an Amalgamation Agreement with Electro Metals and Mining Inc.

Judge's gavel on an American flag background.

Trump, Rio Tinto Push for Copper as Court Halts Arizona Mine Transfer

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 19) blasted a federal appeals court for halting a land transfer crucial to the development of the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona.

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling on Monday (August 18) which temporarily blocked federal officials from transferring land to Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO,OTC:RTPPF) and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP,OTC:BHPLF).

Copper globe with grid pattern on reflective, patterned surface.

Glencore Pursues Argentina Incentives for US$13.5 Billion Copper Projects

Commodities giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) has submitted applications to place two of its flagship copper projects in Argentina under a new investment regime.

The Switzerland-based firm is seeking to include the El Pachón deposit in San Juan and the Agua Rica deposit in Catamarca under Argentina’s recently introduced Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI).

Together, the two projects represent a planned capital investment of about US$13.5 billion over the next decade — US$9.5 billion for El Pachón and US$4 billion for Agua Rica.

Matt Geiger, tractor at mine site.

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

Matt Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund, shares his thoughts on the resource sector, honing in on the health of the junior miners.

In his view, after a decade of hit-or-miss performances, the best is yet to come.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

Empire Metals Limited, theAIM-quoted and OTCQB-tradedexploration and development company,is pleased to report outstanding assay results from its latest drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme, focused on the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, has delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') grades recorded to date and will underpin the Company's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

Latest News

Golden Mile Resources
Latest Press Releases

CG1 Non-renounceable Pro-rata Entitlement Offer

Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

