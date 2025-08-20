Trading Halt

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Golden Mile Resources
Multiple exploration opportunities across base and precious metals in Australia and the US

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Aurora Prospect Delivers High-Grade Gold Assays

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Aurora Prospect Delivers High-Grade Gold Assays

Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Research & Development Funds

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Research & Development Funds

Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce they have completed 25% of the planned drilling program on its La Union Project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. This work is being carried out by property vendor and operator Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI).

Highlights

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

TORONTO TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025).

Highlights from the survey include:

Prismo Engages Windfall Geotek for Data Analysis at Hot Breccia

Prismo Engages Windfall Geotek for Data Analysis at Hot Breccia

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 18th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that its has engaged Windfall Geotek Inc. to apply its proprietary Windfall AI System to integrate and analyze geophysical data, topography data and drill hole data at Prismo's Hot Breccia copper project located in Arizona.

Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Maiden Drill Program Presentation

400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

Latest News

×