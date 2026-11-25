Cumulative Personal Investment by Leadership Since Nov 2025 Reaches Approximately $5.0 Million
Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading consumer health company and parent of the direct-to-consumer wellness brand IM8, co-founded by Sir David Beckham, today announced that Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Rosin, Chief Financial Officer of IM8 and Chief Financial Officer-designate of Prenetics, and Stephen Lo, Chief Financial Officer, completed open market purchases of the Company's Class A ordinary shares between November 20 and November 24, 2026. The purchases were made within the Company's open trading window following the release of its third quarter 2026 financial results on November 18, 2026.
The three executives acquired 127,435 shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1,265,000, at an average price of approximately $9.92 per share. Combined with approximately $1.45 million of purchases in November 2025, approximately $1.30 million in February 2026 and approximately $1.0 million in August 2026, Prenetics leadership has now personally invested approximately $5.0 million in Company shares since November 2025, and has not sold any shares over that period.
Individual Transaction Details
Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer
Purchased 75,000 shares for approximately $733,000, at an average price of approximately $9.77 per share, across purchases on November 20, 23 and 24, 2026. This is Mr. Yeung's fourth open market purchase since November 2025 and brings his cumulative personal investment to approximately $2.5 million, following approximately $502,000 in November 2025, approximately $750,000 in February 2026 and approximately $502,000 in August 2026.
Brian Rosin, Chief Financial Officer of IM8 and Chief Financial Officer-designate of Prenetics
Purchased 40,000 shares for approximately $404,000, at an average price of approximately $10.11 per share, across purchases on November 20 and 23, 2026. This is Mr. Rosin's second open market purchase since joining in May 2026 and brings his cumulative personal investment to approximately $902,000, following approximately $498,000 in August 2026.
Stephen Lo, Chief Financial Officer
Purchased 12,435 shares for approximately $127,000, at an average price of approximately $10.22 per share, across purchases on November 23 and November 24, 2026. This brings Mr. Lo's cumulative open market purchases to approximately $478,000, following approximately $101,000 in November 2025 and approximately $250,000 in February 2026.
Management Commentary
Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Prenetics, stated: "This is my fourth open market purchase since November 2025, and my conviction in IM8 has never been stronger. In under two years we have built a global brand, sold more than 75 million servings and earned a loyal base of customers who keep coming back. As an owner, that foundation is what matters most to me. Our focus from here is on turning it into sustainable, profitable growth. I am investing my own money alongside our shareholders because I believe in where this business is going."
Purchases Follow Third Quarter Results
On November 18, 2026, Prenetics reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $64.1 million, up 228% year over year. IM8 revenue was $62.9 million, its seventh consecutive record quarter.
About Prenetics
Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) is a leading consumer health company on a mission to advance human health and longevity. Its flagship brand, IM8, co-founded with Sir David Beckham, is redefining premium daily nutrition through science-backed formulations — anchored by Daily Ultimate Essentials, a 90-ingredient daily nutrition system that is NSF Certified for Sport and clinically studied. IM8 is the fastest-growing premium supplement brand ever recorded, reaching approximately $284 million in annualized revenue run-rate within 22 months of launch, shipping to 46 countries, and delivering well over 200,000 servings daily. IM8's ambassador and equity-partner roster includes David Beckham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Ollie Bearman, Jay Shetty, Lily Collins, Diplo, Inter Miami CF and the NBA. Learn more at prenetics.com and im8health.com.
About IM8
IM8 is a premium health and longevity brand co-founded by Sir David Beckham and built with an elite team of scientists spanning medicine, academia and space science. Its flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, delivers 90 ingredients in a single daily sachet – engineered to replace 16 different supplements in one drink – and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Launched in December 2024, IM8 ships to 46 countries and has sold more than 75 million servings. The brand is backed by a roster of global partners and ambassadors including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Lily Collins, Jay Shetty, Ollie Bearman, Diplo, Inter Miami CF and the NBA. IM8 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more, visit www.IM8health.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations: ir@prenetics.com
Media: press@prenetics.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. Our guidance reflects management's current estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release, is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "guidance," "outlook," "forecast," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the impact of the Customer Investment Agreement with GC Customer Value Arranger, LLC is unpredictable, and the arrangement may not function as expected, and its failure to do so could materially and adversely impact our financial condition and results of operations, we may require additional capital to grow our business, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us or at all, the Company may not be able to maintain and enhance its IM8 business and brand if it suffers negative publicity or fails to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators, or otherwise fails to meet customers' expectations; the Company's ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; and the Company's ability to efficiently and effectively deploy financial and management resources towards maintaining and growing the business. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless otherwise specified, all information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company.