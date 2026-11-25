TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has executed the binding Shareholders' Agreement ("SHA") with Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa"), a major Japanese trading company, and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC"), an agency of the Japanese government. The SHA governs the parties' strategic partnership and shareholding in NextSource Battery Materials Holding Ltd., the Company's UAE BAF company in Abu Dhabi.
Following its September 28, 2026 announcement of the execution of the binding Share Subscription Agreement ("SSA"), Hanwa and JOGMEC, through their jointly owned investment vehicle, hold a 15% equity interest in the UAE BAF company ("BAF company"), with NextSource retaining an 85% equity interest. The US$30 million investment, which has now been received, includes a contribution toward Phase 1 capital expenditures, and the proceeds will be used as a source of funding for the UAE BAF.
The SHA governs the respective rights and obligations of the shareholders and establishes the framework for the funding, development, construction and operation of the UAE BAF. The Company remains in advanced discussions with additional strategic investors regarding a further 35% interest in the BAF company and continues to progress debt financing discussions with prospective lenders.
Hanré Rossouw, President and CEO of NextSource, commented:
"With the Share Subscription Agreement closed, the US$30 million received and the Shareholders' Agreement now signed, we have moved from agreement to execution with Hanwa and JOGMEC. Hanwa's global commercial and distribution capabilities and JOGMEC's focus on critical mineral supply security complement our graphite platform in Madagascar, and we look forward to advancing the UAE Battery Anode Facility together as we establish our team and presence on the ground in Abu Dhabi."
The UAE BAF is being developed as a strategic, independent source of battery anode materials, providing an alternative to existing supply chains. The UAE BAF is underpinned by a binding, multi-year offtake agreement. Building on this agreement, the Company has now also concluded a further LOI for additional offtake from the BAF, adding to the demand visibility for the facility's planned production.
The partnership with Hanwa and JOGMEC adds to this supply chain by pairing downstream anode material processing in the UAE with Hanwa's distribution network and JOGMEC's critical minerals mandate, connecting graphite production at the Molo mine in Madagascar to key end markets such as Japan, Europe and North America.
Members of the Company's management team are in the UAE to officially open NextSource's Abu Dhabi offices and advance key workstreams as the project continues through pre-EPC mobilization following the Final Investment Decision announced on May 12, 2026. Priorities include progressing discussions with relevant stakeholders on site infrastructure and utility requirements, advancing engineering and technical planning, refining project schedules and execution milestones toward the expected start of Phase 1 ramp-up in H2 2027, and continuing engagement with strategic funding partners and prospective lenders.
In parallel, the Company has established its UAE-based management team to support project execution and provide local leadership as development activities accelerate. Recruitment efforts will continue over the coming months to build out the broader operating organization across technical, operations, maintenance, supply chain, health and safety, and administrative functions. These activities form part of a broader operational readiness program designed to ensure that the project is appropriately resourced, systems and processes are established ahead of commissioning, and the operating team is prepared to support a safe and efficient transition from construction through ramp-up and into steady-state operations.
About Hanwa Co., Ltd.
Hanwa Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese trading company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It has a global presence and extensive experience in the trade of steel, non-ferrous metals, food, petroleum and chemicals, with a specific and strategic focus on the battery material supply chain.
About JOGMEC
The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) is a Japanese government agency under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. JOGMEC's mission is to ensure a stable supply of energy and mineral resources to Japan by providing financial and technical support to Japanese companies involved in exploration and production projects globally.
About NextSource Materials Inc.
NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials company based in Toronto, Canada, that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.
The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production through Phase 1 mine operations.
The Company is developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities (BAF) capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, in a fully transparent and traceable manner. The Company is now in the process of developing its first BAF in the UAE.
NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".
For further information about NextSource Materials, please visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us at +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President, at brent@nextsourcematerials.com.
Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the completed US$30 million strategic investment by Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC"); the anticipated benefits and contributions of the strategic partnership with Hanwa and JOGMEC; the potential participation of additional regional strategic investors for up to a further 35% equity interest in the UAE Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") project company and the outcome of debt financing discussions; the timing and availability of additional financing; the development, construction, commissioning and operation of the BAF; the timing of ramp-up of Phase 1 of the UAE BAF and the planned expansion to approximately 30,000 tonnes per annum; the advancement of site infrastructure and utility requirements, engineering and technical planning activities; the Company's ability to fulfil its obligations under its offtake agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; and the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure additional strategic investment and debt financing on acceptable terms and within anticipated timeframes; the risk that discussions with potential regional strategic investors or lenders may not result in definitive agreements or completed financing transactions; risks related to the development, construction, commissioning and operation of the BAF, including delays, cost overruns and the availability of required site infrastructure and utilities; the risk that the BAF may not achieve its anticipated production capacity or operating performance within the expected timeframe; the ability of the Company to fulfil its obligations under its offtake agreement with MCC; and the ability of Hanwa and JOGMEC to provide the anticipated strategic, commercial and other support to the project, as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, including risks specifically related to the development, commissioning and operation of the BAF. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE: NextSource Materials Inc.
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