PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.

The event will begin at 9:00 am (EDT) and is expected to conclude at 11:30 am (EDT). Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Please contact PrairieSky's investor relations for further details. A live broadcast and on-demand replay of the event will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com/investo r s . The 2023 Royalty Playbook and investor day presentation will be available at the same link the morning of May 17, 2023. We recommend that you sign in to the event at least 15 minutes prior to the start to ensure sufficient time to register.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@prairiesky.com or
investorday@prairiesky.com
(587) 293-4000
www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d423df0d-6102-4b16-9bdb-48ddfa694ef7


Primary Logo

Suncor Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and derived from the company's condensed consolidated financial statements which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (adjusted funds from operations and adjusted operating earnings) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.'s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number of communities are under evacuation orders. With a focus on the safety of its people and integrity of its assets, on May 4, as a precaution, Cenovus began safely and methodically shutting in a number of producing Conventional fields and bringing down processing plants.

Approximately 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, primarily dry gas, has been impacted in the company's Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas. The overall wildfire situation is being closely monitored and the company's other assets, including its oil sands assets and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted. The company isn't aware of any significant damage to date and will resume operations as soon as it's safe and permitted to do so. Cenovus's annual guidance range for 2023 is between 790,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d. The company is maintaining that guidance range and will continue to assess the duration of the production impact from the fires.

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company.  The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c3605.html

ALTAGAS Announces Vern Yu As President and Chief Executive Officer

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced the appointment of Vern Yu as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023 . Mr. Yu will also join AltaGas' Board of Directors at the same time. The announcement follows an extensive global search process conducted by the Transition Committee of the Board, which included the evaluation of highly qualified internal and external candidates and was aided with the support of a global executive search firm.

"Vern is a highly capable and seasoned leader with three decades of experience across the energy infrastructure value chain, including the Utilities and Midstream markets, and we are excited to have him join the AltaGas team," said Pentti Karkkainen , Board Chair at AltaGas. "Known as a strong and engaged leader that empowers people, Vern is well-regarded for his strategic mindset, commercial acumen, and intimate knowledge of the North American energy infrastructure markets. The Board believes Vern's strong experience across a wide range of commercial, operational, and financial leadership roles, including lower-carbon ventures, will be instrumental in advancing AltaGas' corporate strategy of operating long-life infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and durable value for AltaGas' stakeholders. Vern shares AltaGas' core values, has strong character, and will complement the Company's deep bench strength of senior leaders that have been internally developed and externally added in recent years to deliver strong and compounding stakeholder value creation in the years ahead."

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with canadian flag in background

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Oil and gas prices had a strong year in 2022 as demand for the energy fuels returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted commodities markets around the world. Will that strength continue in 2023?

Despite policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future. Geopolitical uncertainty will continue to weigh on oil and gas prices in 2023, but analysts anticipate healthy demand levels for both of the commodities.

The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in 2023 so far on stronger oil and gas prices. All year-to-date performance and share price data was obtained on April 28, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

