Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb1297fc-935a-437e-9a80-b5597fe38d9b


Primary Logo

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn McNamara to the Board of Directors effective December 4, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our Board of Directors. His business and industry expertise, leadership skills and extensive experience in royalties make him an ideal addition to the Board," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "We look forward to Glenn's contributions as we continue to execute on our strategy."

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Bertram as Vice-President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to our executive team. Dan possesses the right strategic and financial expertise to help execute PrairieSky's strategy with the goal of providing strong shareholder returns and long-term value creation," said Andrew Phillips, PrairieSky's President & Chief Executive Officer.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q3 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2023 results on Monday, October 23, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

PrairieSky Announces Leadership Change

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Cameron Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Cam for his leadership and contributions to PrairieSky throughout his nine years at the Company," said Andrew Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Cam was instrumental in executing our strategy and has been committed to the Company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property") from CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") pursuant to a property acquisition agreement dated January 12, 2024 (the "Purchase Agreement"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC").

Highlights

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 10 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet. 5 holes returned significant uranium grades and thicknesses. Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 3 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 7 of the 10 holes.

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 8,000 metre winter drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes at Russell and then plans to move the drill rig over to its adjacent 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project, to complete 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. Skyharbour's geologists and contracted drilling crew are working out of an exploration camp at the project located on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this winter drill campaign, as well as for future drilling and other exploration programs later in 2024 at Russell and Moore.

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

  • $12,000,000 for uranium delineation and exploration committed for 2024
  • Four drill programs planned across Baselode's Uranium Project Portfolio
  • The first drill program is scheduled to begin in 2 weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the 2024 exploration plans for the Company's Bear, Catharsis & Hook uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin").

"We are fully financed for the Company's largest exploration programs on our Bear, Catharsis, and Hook projects. Our strategy entails a substantial allocation of resources toward discovering new deposits within our 264,000-hectare package. Our team has spent months of preparation to hone in on promising exploration targets with significant potential for discovery. Additionally, we will be expanding the ACKIO discovery near-surface zones. For the first time, we'll also target ACKIO at depth, utilizing cutting-edge ANT technology that could give this project a whole new dimension. We are excited for an aggressive exploration program with the drills starting in a matter of weeks," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

For more details on the Company's 2024 drill programs and geophysical targets, please watch this video:

Catharsis Drill Program Details
8 to 10 drill holes for 2,000 metres ("m") are planned for 5 different untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start Mid-February. A 10,000 line km high-resolution airborne magnetics and radiometrics survey is planned concurrently with the drill program. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program and base camp of operations is currently being installed.

Bear Drill Program Details
6 to 8 drill holes for 1,500 m are planned for 1 to 2 untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start in May. A 2,000 line km gravity and magnetics airborne survey is planned for later in the year. Exploration permits are pending but expected shortly.

ACKIO (Hook) Drill Program Details
35 to 50 drill holes for 12,000 m are planned for delineation and exploration along strike and depth of the ACKIO mineralized structure. The program is scheduled to start early June. In May, the Company will deploy "Exosphere By Fleet®", an innovative high-resolution ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and interpreted prior to diamond drilling. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook Drill Program Details
16 to 20 drill holes for 4,000 m are planned for five different untested target areas outside of 1 km radius from ACKIO. The program is scheduled to start mid-June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1_550.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Bear, Catharsis, Hook & Shadow projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified by yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195968

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20231219.jpg

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company is planning a follow up drill program for the winter of 2024, consisting of 1,000 to 1,500 meters of drilling in up to five (5) diamond drill holes, with potential to expand the program. The priority will be to follow up on the clay alteration zone with elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K- and H-Zones (Figure 2).

