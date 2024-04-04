Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2024 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2024 results on Monday, April 22, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2024 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 23, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/39904148-3a5b-49ad-999b-66b4072fa9a7


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK:CCTSX:PSKEnergy Investing
PSK:CC
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn McNamara to the Board of Directors effective December 4, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our Board of Directors. His business and industry expertise, leadership skills and extensive experience in royalties make him an ideal addition to the Board," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "We look forward to Glenn's contributions as we continue to execute on our strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Bertram as Vice-President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to our executive team. Dan possesses the right strategic and financial expertise to help execute PrairieSky's strategy with the goal of providing strong shareholder returns and long-term value creation," said Andrew Phillips, PrairieSky's President & Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Discovers New Lightning Zone Grading 0.29% U3O8 over 0.9 Metres as It Completes 2024 Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Discovers New Lightning Zone Grading 0.29% U3O8 over 0.9 Metres as It Completes 2024 Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This year's drill program ended with a discovery of 0.9 metres of 0.29% U3O8, including 0.3 metres of 0.68% U3O8, associated with a major structure intersected by hole CRT24-10," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Encouragingly, the basement hosted uranium mineralization is within an altered breccia matrix that borders a 10 metre wide graphitic shear. All the 2024 holes intersected anomalous radioactivity and the results continue to show the extensive 20-kilometre conductive structural zone known as the Carter Corridor remains highly prospective for an economic uranium discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHB F ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has commenced a comprehensive 2024 field campaign at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program will include a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM), a ground gravity survey, and a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Files Technical Report for Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Files Technical Report for Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") supporting disclosure of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the Ivana Deposit at the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina as reported on February 22 nd 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale") has provided an update on its diamond drilling program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Tisdale shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Tisdale ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Commences 2024 Program at Valencia and Reports Results from the 2023 Drilling Program

Forsys Commences 2024 Program at Valencia and Reports Results from the 2023 Drilling Program

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company")

Forsys is pleased to provide assay results from the Valencia 2023 drilling programme, from Mining License ("ML)-149("Valencia") in the Erongo region of Namibia, which forms part of the Company's larger Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa¹").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pete Moorhouse, CEO of Basin Energy.

Bullish Uranium Sparks Increased Investor Interest in Exploration, Basin Energy CEO Says

As more countries renew their commitments to nuclear energy as a way forward toward decarbonization, Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) CEO Pete Moorhouse believes proven uranium jurisdictions like the Athabasca Basin will continue to see increased investor traction.

Speaking to the Investing News Network during the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, he said there has been a “massive increase” in interest in Basin Energy.

“We set out … specifically to provide the ASX with a uranium pure-play exploration company,” Moorhouse said. “We had an opportunity to really scour the Earth … so we went out, we looked for jurisdiction, we looked for explorability, where you can actually explore for these large-scale deposits with a sensible market cap.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

Gold Investing

Outstanding New High-Grade Hits Extend Kamperman Strike Length to 350 Metres

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Gold Investing

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Gold Investing

Rights Issue Prospectus

×