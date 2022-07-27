Base MetalsInvesting News

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the W2 Copper-Nickel PGE (platinum group elements) project ("W2" or the "W2 Project"). The Company has recently completed go forward exploration plans at W2.

As part of the planning process, historical exploration and drilling data were analyzed, including 10,000 m of drilling by Aurora Platinum and Inco Limited, and airborne geophysical surveys by Aurora Platinum and Temex Resources. The Company has confirmed numerous drill targets, including step-outs within known areas of mineralization and new exploration targets in areas with no previous drilling. Dr. James Mungall, P. Geo., and Ike Osmani, P. Geo., advised management.

Exploration plans at W2 include:

  • Infill drilling to establish the continuity of the historically-defined 7.5 km long widely-spaced Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization corridor in the central part of the western W2 land package. This program will include petrographic and preliminary bench-scale metallurgical studies on the disseminated sulfide mineralization;

  • Drill testing several high conductance-high magnetic susceptibility geophysical anomalies identified in a 2008 VTEM survey over the eastern portion of W2;

  • Carrying out a ground gravity survey over the ultramafic intrusion to detect potential chromite mineralization in the northeast part of the western W2 claims;

  • Conducting petrographic and or preliminary bench-scale metallurgical studies to justify additional drilling along strike of the Fe-Ti-V mineralization in the northwestern part of the W2 claims.

At the centre of the property, a program of systematic step-out drilling will enable the Company to determine the continuity of mineralization and potentially expand historical resources as per the standards of NI 43-101. Currently, at least seven zones of significant Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization have been identified at wide spacing. For example, drill holes LH-01-05 and LH-01-06, which are located 4 km apart with no intervening drill holes, contain both wide sections of lower grade Copper Nickel Palladium Platinum mineralization and narrow sections of higher grade Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd mineralization. The historical drilling suggests a high level of continuity in the Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization.

Maxwell plate modelling of geophysical anomalies will be carried out to assist with selecting final drill hole locations and orientations.

Mineral exploration permit applications are ongoing in relation to the proposed work programs with drilling planned for the winter 2022/23 field season.

W2 Project Summary

The W2 Project is a district-scale land package comprising 784 mining claims (823 cells) and covering over 16,000 hectares (160 km 2 ) at the southwestern extent of Ontario's Ring of Fire. W2 controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes, including the layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex ("LHIC") which is highly prospective for copper-nickel (Cu-Ni), platinum group element (PGE), and chromite deposits. Historical drilling along a 7.5 km folded corridor near the centre of the land package has identified widespread Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization across the widely spaced holes.

Overall, the system shows strong parallels with the nearby Ring of Fire Intrusive Suite (ROFIS), with which it may well be coeval. At the LHIC, there is an ultramafic body within an area spanning 7 x 4 km, associated with a similar volume of gabbroic rocks, and there is a nearby ferrodioritic to ferrogabbroic intrusion hosting massive titano-magnetite layers.

The Company continues a program of community engagement and information-sharing with First Nation communities in the vicinity of the project.

W2 Advisory Board and Management Appointment

A W2 Advisory Board has been formed by the Company and appointment of a Director of Operations and Community Relations. The W2 Advisory Board will advise and assist management as the W2 project moves forward. Three professionals with substantial industry and project-related experience, including Dr. Mungall, and Mr. Osmani have been appointed to the advisory board.

Dr James Mungall is an expert specializing in magmatic sulfide and chromite deposits and spent time as Chief Geologist for Noront Resources during the discovery and definition of their Ring of Fire deposit group. He received his BSc in Geology from the University of Waterloo and completed his MSc and PhD in igneous petrology at McGill University. He completed two years of postdoctoral research (in igneous petrology) at the Bayerisches Geoinstitut, followed by nearly three years of consulting in Quebec before joining the University of Toronto. He is now a Professor of Earth Sciences at Carleton University, where he teaches Mineral Deposits.

Ike Osmani has 35 years' experience in field-based mineral exploration as well as resource development and research encompassing geological mapping, geophysical data interpretation, diamond drill program supervision, core logging, field project planning and supervision, and preparation of NI 43-101 technical reports as a Qualified Person ("QP"). Mr. Osmani was the Principal Consultant for Aurora Platinum, who oversaw exploration and drilling at what was then called the Lansdowne House Project, now W2, in the early 2000s.

Mackenzie Potter holds extensive technical and managerial experience, having previously driven environmental, community relationships, and sustainability efforts for Treasury Metals, and has 10+ years of experience in northwestern Ontario securing meaningful dialogue with regional Indigenous communities. Mr. Potter currently holds a role at the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, advancing partnership dialogue in northwestern Ontario in support of the Adaptive Phased Management process and Canada's plan for the long-term management of used nuclear fuel.

Additionally, Platinex has appointed Robin Webster as Director of Operations and Community Relations for the Company. The appointment expands his responsibilities from his current role managing the W2 Project. Robin has a strong track record in Northwestern Ontario in exploration and community development work and was previously the CEO of Goldeye Explorations Limited.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Platinex's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") of shareholders was held in Toronto, Ontario on July 13, 2022. At the AGSM, 65,222,477 shares were voted, representing 32.04% of the outstanding shares and all resolutions passed with at least 99.47% approval. The following resolutions voted on an individual basis included appointing the following directors: Greg Ferron, James R. Trusler, Felix Lee, Christophe Vereecke, and Sam Kiri. The other resolutions included the appointment of auditors and share consolidation (up to 4:1). The Company contemplates completing the consolidation of shares only as part of a shareholder value-enhancing transaction.

Capital Structure Changes

The Company has granted 1,800,000 stock options to members of the new W2 technical advisory committee and three Consultants. The stock options shall be granted at a strike price of $0.05 for a period of three (3) years with standard vesting provisions. In addition, the Company cancelled 3,300,000 outstanding stock options to former advisors and consultants of the Company. Further, the Company notes that 16,852,133 common share purchase warrants expired on July 15, 2022.

Shining Tree Project

The Company has commenced exploration activities at Shining Tree. More detailed information will be provided in a separate project update shortly.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo, a consulting geologist of the Company and a qualified person for exploration at the W2 project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.: Platinex creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the 160 km 2 district scale W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in the Ring of Fire and a 100% interest in the 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes. The Shining Tree Project covers a major portion of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, and across Aris Gold's Juby Project. The Company is also developing a net smelter return (NSR) royalty portfolio and currently holds royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

For further information please contact. Mr. Greg Ferron, Chief Executive Officer at 416-270-5042 or via email at: gferron@platinex.com

To receive Company press releases, please sign up on the website www.Platinex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS :

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include those related to the timing and nature of exploration activities at the Company's W2 Project. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PlatinexCSE:PTXBase Metals Investing
PTX:CNX
Platinex

Platinex


Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of Titanium-Vanadium Claims Adjacent to W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and Receipt of Government Grant for Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of Titanium-Vanadium Claims Adjacent to W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and Receipt of Government Grant for Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements"), has acquired additional mining claims adjacent to the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in the Ring of Fire in Ontario, Canada. The new claims combined with the existing claims cover an 8-10 km long, northeast-trending magnetic high (the "Bartman Lake North Magnetic High" or "BNMH") and include the area of a Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) discovery made by Aurora Platinum Corporation in 2001. See image.

The discovery drill hole LH01-10 bored in the BNMH intersected multiple intercepts of disseminated to massive titano-magnetite mineralization hosted within diorite-leucogabbro-anorthosite-gabbro-magnetite cumulate sequences. The three intercepts of semi-massive to massive titano-magnetite mineralization returned near economic grades of vanadium and titanium oxides (Mazur and Osmani 2002):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Closing of Private Placement

Platinex Announces Closing of Private Placement

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 5 th 2022, for gross proceeds of $1.93 Million (the "Offering"). The final tranche consists of 3,294,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit and 3,800,000 flow through units ("FT Unit") at a price of C$0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") is exercisable into a Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Platinex Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,536,300 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 16,060,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit. In addition, the Company issued 12,221,667 flow through units ("FT Unit") at a price of C$0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") is exercisable into a Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of Mining Claims at Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of Mining Claims at Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 63 mining claims adjoining its Shining Tree Project through an agreement with Skead Holdings Ltd. ("Skead"). The acquisition increases the Shining Tree property holdings from 21,847 hectares (53,985 ac) to 23,219 hectares (57,375 ac) and covers area in the central western portion of the Project (see image).

The new acquisition covers some of the down dip extension and a prominent spur fault associated with the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ). The RTDZ is a trans-crustal structure, along which several world-class gold deposits are spatially and genetically associated. On the Shining Tree property, the RTDZ has been identified as the likely source of highly anomalous gold indications in a provincially significant gold dispersion train.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Further Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Further Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired 149 mining claims located along the western boundary of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press releases dated January 17, 2022 and January 27, 2022). The additional 2,932 hectares (29.3 km 2 ) of ground brings the W2 land package to 15,973 hectares (159.7 km 2 ). Endurance Elements holds a 100% interest in the W2 Project.

The W2 Project now covers approximately 80% of the layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex ("LHIC") which is highly prospective for copper-nickel (Cu-Ni) and reef-type platinum group element (PGE) deposits. The widespread Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization is delineated in at least seven significant mineralized zones within a 7.5 km long folded corridor. The common thread of strong Cu-Ni-PGE, Cr and Ti-V mineralization in the mafic ultramafic intrusions ringing the Oxford Stull Dome is suggestive of a common source, a very large magmatic system and therefore a potential significant abundance of the metals in each intrusion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Reports Metallurgical Testwork Results, Validating Mineralogical Understanding and Strong Recovery for Production of High-Grade Nickel Concentrate at Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Reports Metallurgical Testwork Results, Validating Mineralogical Understanding and Strong Recovery for Production of High-Grade Nickel Concentrate at Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to present key results from Phase 2 and initial results from Phase 3 of an ongoing three-phase metallurgical test program to support the continued development of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project") at the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia . This release builds on results of Phase 1 metallurgical testing as released on December 8, 2021 . The overall metallurgical test program is aimed at validating and optimizing the flowsheet parameters outlined in the Project's 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA "), and to support the development of the next phase of study.

Highlights
  • Mineralogy: Extensive mineralogy work confirms the benefit in using Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") assay method as both a resource basis and geometallurgical tool, thereby increasing confidence in the life-of-mine nickel grade profile and recovery projections for Baptiste
  • Flotation: Bench-scale flotation testwork significantly improves the Company's understanding of awaruite flotation, including:
    • Confirming the ability to consistently produce very high-grade flotation concentrates of greater than 60% nickel
    • Indicating the potential for an alternative flotation regime which can produce excellent metallurgical performance while reducing flotation operating costs and complexity
  • Overall Recovery: Bench-scale and pilot-scale testing confirms overall metallurgical performance aligned with the 85% DTR nickel recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA, driven by:
    • Achieving bench-scale flotation stage nickel recoveries of up to 91% in batch testing and 87% in locked cycle testing
    • Confirming pilot-scale grinding results in preferential grinding of dense awaruite particles, leading to primary magnetic separation recovery improvements of approximately 5%

"The strong results of our ongoing three-phase metallurgical testwork program continue to demonstrate the technical viability of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects. "Our team continues to build a robust database that not only validates key PEA criteria, but also demonstrates that Baptiste's DTR-based resource provides heightened confidence in the Project's life-of-mine grade and recovery projections. Testwork is demonstrating that the advantages of Baptiste's minerology are not only centred on the production of very high-grade concentrates, but also on the potential to use a simple flowsheet with conventional unit operations, underpinned with improved production confidence."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 27, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide a recap of 2022 to-date and lay out its exploration plans for the remainder of 2022 including its maiden drill program for its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×