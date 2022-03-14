Precious Metals Investing News
Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Kiri, CFA to the company's Board of Directors, where he will chair the Audit Committee.

Sam has over 20 years capital markets and asset management experience in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim, with a primary focus on the mining and energy sectors. He was an equity analyst for the Scotia Pacific Rim Mutual Fund and one of the founders of Proactive Investors, a global media network which provides information on capital market activities, with considerable focus on the mining Sector. In addition, he is involved in cross border capital markets with ASX, and London AIM companies onto the Toronto Stock Exchange. Sam was involved in macro policy research with focus on the impact of geo-politics on the energy and mining sectors. His past and present clients include Medley Global Advisors (US), Zimmerman Adams International (UK), CRU Group (UK) and Roskill/Wood Mackenzie (UK) global research institution specialized in Battery Metals and Industrial Minerals. Sam's education includes a B. Sc. In Mechanical Engineering – (Petroleum Refining) and he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (London).

Greg Ferron, CEO, commented: "I would like to welcome Sam to the Board of Directors, where his multi-disciplinary experience in the capital markets, gold equities and battery metals industries will assist in advancing the company's 100%-owned district scale projects in Ontario, including the Shining Tree Gold project and the recently acquired W2 Cu-Ni-PGE project in the Ring of Fire."

Sam's appointment to the board will replace Graham Warren. The Company is pleased that Graham will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company would also like to announce the grant of 900,000 stock options to a director. The stock options shall be granted at a strike price of $0.05 for a period of three (3) years with standard vesting terms.

About Platinex Inc.: Platinex creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the district scale W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and a 100% interest in the 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes. The Shining Tree Project covers a major portion of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, and across Aris Gold's Juby Project. The Company is also developing a net smelter return (NSR) royalty portfolio and currently holds royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS :

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include use proprietary data to seek financial backing to advance its platinum group properties, submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of applicable assets and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investing into early-stage companies, inherently carries a high degree of risk and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Many deem the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt to be one of the world's most valuable gold mining districts. Since the 1990s, the geological marvel has yielded over 180 million ounces of gold and millions more in specialty and industrial metals.

In recent years, the southwestern portion of the Greenstone belt has been a prime hotspot for international investor attention and gold discoveries. Several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, mainly along the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone, present prospective mining companies with unparalleled exploration potential in the Abitibi.

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) is focused on its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project near the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. The Shining Tree gold project is a consolidation of 21,720 hectares adjacent to the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. (TSX:ARIS).

Additionally, the Shining Tree property intersects the same north-south fault with the West Timmins mine and the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone. The property itself hosts some 20 historic gold prospects with several underexplored areas across the prominent land package.

The next steps for the company include line cutting and IP surveying to prepare for an extensive drill program in 2021. The two-phase program will involve drilling 2,500 meters to test IP anomalies and drilling of an additional 5,000 meters for deeper definition exploration on the Herrick, Churchill and Ronda mines.

Platinex also operates a robust royalty portfolio, which provides gold, PGE, nickel, copper and chromium exposure. Key royalties include a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property in northwestern Ontario. This asset is one of the largest known PGE and chromium deposits in Canada.

The company has a solid capital structure with an attractive CAD$10 million market cap and a CAD$1 million cash position with no debt. Its tight shareholder portfolio consists largely of board members & family, HNW/institutions and strategic partnerships with companies such as Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX:TML).

World-class management and a top-tier technical team lead Platinex. Their track record of success and extensive experience in mining, capital markets and finance sectors primes the company for tremendous economic growth and high-grade discovery potential.

Platinex's Company Highlights

  • Platinex Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective mineral projects across mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company has created the largest combined gold-focused property package in the Shining Tree District with its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project. The property spans 21,720 hectares southwest of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada.
  • The Shining Tree gold project sits strategically between the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. The project boasts district-scale potential.
  • The company plans to conduct extensive diamond drilling and prospecting campaigns in 2021. Priority targets include the Caswell, Ronda, Herrick and Churchill mines.
  • Platinex also has an impressive royalty portfolio on gold, PGE and base metal properties in Canada Chile. This collection includes a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property, one of Canada's largest known PGE and chromium deposits.
  • Platinex boasts an impressive capital structure and tight shareholder portfolio. An advantageous CAD$10 million market cap and strategic shareholder ownership pose significant growth for the company.

Platinex's Key Projects

Shining Tree Gold Project

The Shining Tree gold property spans 21,720 hectares in the southwest portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Ontario, Canada's largest gold-producing region. The asset hosts excellent infrastructure, strategic positioning amongst some of the world's most successful gold mines and initial discoveries of high-grade gold showings.

Shining Tree has seen limited modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt but poses exceptional exploration potential. Its unique local intrusion structures have demonstrated the proliferation of known gold occurrences.

A 2020 channel sampling program revealed a collection of 21 grab samples of quartz vein material, which were assayed for gold. Sample highlights include returned gold grades between 0.1g/t and 5.43g/t gold.

Since 2018, the company has completed a NI 43-101 report, permit acquisition, test pitting program and exploration agreements with local indigenous communities. Platinex intends on conducting recommended gradient magnetics, LIDAR and 3,500-meter diamond drilling on the property in 2021. Recent discoveries of significant gold in till anomalies warrants very exciting advanced exploration of Shining Tree.

Platinex's Management Team

Greg Ferron — Interim CEO

Mr. Ferron has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience. He has held various senior level roles in mining, corporate finance, corporate development including Laramide Resources Ltd., Treasury Metals Inc., TMX Group and Scotiabank. He currently serves on the board of directors at Fancamp Exploration Inc. and Platinex Inc.

Graham C. Warren, CPA, CMA — Director, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Graham C. Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector both domestically and internationally. Warren has served as CFO and director of numerous public and private companies. He has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations, including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.

Felix Lee, P.Geo — Director

Felix Lee is an economic geologist and senior executive with over 30 years of experience both in Canada and internationally. Lee was the former president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Christophe Vereecke, MBA — Director

Christophe Vereecke is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Paris. He has a background in finance, oil and gas, mine royalties and renewable energy. Vereecke is currently a director of Treasury Metals Inc.

James R. Trusler, P. Eng. — Non Executive Chairman

James R. Trusler is a Chair Exploration Committee geological engineer with over 45 years of exploration experience and a history of discovery and strategic acquisitions of world-class gold, uranium and nickel-copper-platinum deposits. He has been involved in the discovery and drill definition of five nickel-copper-platinum deposits on the Raglan Nickel mine site hosted by the Glencore Group. Trusler has also supervised over ten field parties searching for uranium in the Athabasca Basin and led the exploration across 43 large properties throughout North America.

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired, through low-cost claim staking, 198 mining claims contiguous with existing claims at the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press release dated January 17, 2022). The new claims cover 3,897 hectares (39.0 km 2 ) and represent a 42.7% increase in the total W2 land package which now stands at 13,031 hectares (130.3 km 2 ).

The new claims cover potential mineralized extensions of Cu-Ni-PGE targets within the existing W2 land package. The targets described below are located 10-30 km east of the PGE horizon area of W2 where historical exploration work and drilling focused. These new targets are highly prospective and have never been drill tested.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Platinex's Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project Near Ring of Fire, Northwestern Ontario - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Platinex's Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project Near Ring of Fire, Northwestern Ontario - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Platinex Inc (CSE: PTX) has closed its acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in northwestern Ontario. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 kilometres of strike length of known copper-nickel-PGE mineralization within a large 9,134-hectare land package located near the Ring of Fire.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Platinex" in the search box.

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Platinex Announces New CEO Appointment and Retirement of Jim Trusler

Platinex Announces New CEO Appointment and Retirement of Jim Trusler

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Ferron to the position of interim CEO effective immediately. Greg has been a director of Platinex since September 2020. The appointment follows the retirement of the Company's Founder and CEO, Jim Trusler, who will remain Non-Executive Chairman and a key member of the technical team.

Mr. Trusler led the acquisition, through option agreements and staking, to create a district scale gold property in Shining Tree comprising 21,720 ha (53,671 ac.), making it one of the largest gold prospects in southwestern Abitibi/Timmins camp (see map). Mr. Ferron brings significant and diverse experience with in-depth knowledge of Platinex allowing for a seamless transition.

CSE:PTX

Platinex Announces Drill Results at Shining Tree Property and Completes 3D Magnetic Inversion

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce initial results in connection with a portion of the planned Phase 1 drilling program conducted on the Shining Tree property and completion of magnetic data synthesis and magnetic inversion modelling. A short video showing the relationship between some of the data indicating prime exploration targets is on the home page of the website www.Platinex.com.

James R. Trusler, Chairman and CEO of Platinex, stated, "We have acquired a substantial amount of geological and exploration data during the last year which is enabling significant advancement of exploration of the property. We are pinning down the location and orientation of the Ridout Tyrrell Deformation Zone, ("RTDZ") and associated structures and are developing an understanding of the geochemical footprint of alteration hosted by the RTDZ.  The new magnetic data and magnetic inversion modelling indicates that the RTDZ on the property is a major, deep-seated structure.  Gold in till and pathfinder geochemistry in the till fine fraction is pointing towards sources (targets) on and related to the RTDZ. Further, gold analyses of the till fine fraction are indicating significant gold concentrations in the till believed sourced from the RTDZ and related structures. The new IP surveys have resulted in several anomalies to be prioritized and tested.  The path to discovery is beneath our feet."

Allegiant Gold Announces a C$4.0 Million Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold Corporation for Exploration at the Eastside Property

Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce a C$4,014,404 financing and strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corporation (" Kinross") (NYSE: KGC, TSX: K) which will accelerate the exploration and development activities at the Eastside property in Nevada. On closing Kinross will own 9.9% of the then issued shares of Allegiant.

Kinross operates the Round Mountain gold mine, located across the valley from Allegiant's Eastside project. Round Mountain is one of the largest open pit gold mines in the United States.

Brunswick Exploration Adds to Lithium Portfolio With Additional Properties in New Brunswick

Brunswick Exploration Adds to Lithium Portfolio With Additional Properties in New Brunswick

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in central New Brunswick, totaling 42,737 hectares. The Properties collectively comprise an expansion to the Catamaran claims (see press release dated December 2 nd ) located roughly 30 kilometers southeast of Plaster Rock and the Hawkshaw claims located roughly 24 kilometers northwest of Fredericton.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We have now compiled and acquired the most prospective lithium and tin targets across Quebec and New Brunswick. BRW is one of the only companies to assemble regional, grass roots critical metals projects across multiple safe jurisdictions in Eastern Canada. Phase 1 prospecting along with soil/stream geochemical sampling will begin in Q2 2022. We are thrilled to have secured such a prospective portfolio and look forward to expanding it further in order to discover new mineral deposits that will meet the needs of the rapidly developing green economy."

Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on November 29, 2021, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") for the Bousquet-Odyno gold project (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, IAMGOLD has granted Vanstar an option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, which is comprised of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,492 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic in the Province of Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which are substantially similar to those in the letter of intent, Vanstar has the option to complete as operator a minimum of $4M in exploration expenditures over 4 years and will have the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, by completing the following steps:

Sarama Resources Logo

Sarama Resources Files Prospectus for Proposed Dual Listing on The Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has lodged a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in relation to its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") (the "Prospectus").

gold coins with stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Almaden Minerals Rises Over 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,523.87 early last Friday (March 11).

The index was on track to finish the week almost neutral after it rebounded on Thursday (March 10) on the back of rising resource stocks. It ultimately finished the period at 21,454.99.

Looking over to metals, gold was set to achieve its second consecutive weekly gain, but was steady on Friday as investors turned their attention to a potential US interest rate hike. For its part, palladium set a record high last week on the back of supply disruption concerns caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Barrick's Interest in Reunion Gold Corporation Decreases Below 10%

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that following the completion by Reunion Gold Corporation ("Reunion") of its bought deal private placement common share offering on February 24, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), Barrick's interest in Reunion has decreased below 10% to approximately 9.9875% of Reunion's issued and outstanding common shares. Barrick did not participate in the Private Placement and continues to own 81,150,000 common shares of Reunion (the "Reunion Shares").

Under the terms of the investor rights agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion in connection with Barrick's initial investment in Reunion on December 1, 2017, as amended, Barrick was entitled to certain rights for so long as Barrick held not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reunion. As a result of Barrick's interest in Reunion decreasing below 10%, such rights have terminated. Barrick continues to have a right of first refusal under the investor rights agreement in respect of certain mineral projects that are subject to the strategic alliance agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion on February 3, 2019 as well as Reunion's Dorlin, Haute Mana and Boulanger Projects.

