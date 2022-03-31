Platinex Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired 63 mining claims adjoining its Shining Tree Project through an agreement with Skead Holdings Ltd. . The acquisition increases the Shining Tree property holdings from 21,847 hectares to 23,219 hectares and covers area in the central western portion of the Project . The new acquisition covers some of the down dip extension and a prominent spur fault associated ...

PTX:CNX