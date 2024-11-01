(TheNewswire)
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Pinnacle Silver and Gold: District-Scale Silver-Gold Exploration and Development in the Americas
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN) stands out as a promising precious metals explorer with its strategic focus on high-potential projects in North and South America. The company presents a compelling investment opportunity in the precious metals sector as it continues to advance its existing projects and pursue new opportunities, offering investors an attractive entry point into the dynamic world of silver and gold exploration.
The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for these valuable resources driven by several key factors including a robust pipeline of projects at various stages of exploration and development and effective capital management practices.
El Potrero lies within 35 km of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tons-per-day (tpd) Ciénega mine by Fresnillo, Luca Mining’s 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto mine, and the 250 tpd Topia mine owned by Guanajuato Silver. The El Potrero property had undergone small-scale production from 1989 to 1990 and contains a 100 tpd plant that can be refurbished/rebuilt at relatively low cost.
Company Highlights
- Pinnacle Silver and Gold is a Canada-based exploration and development company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value with its silver- and gold-focused assets in North and South America.
- The company has built an asset portfolio entirely within mining-friendly jurisdictions with clear legal requirements and regulations that provide confidence in the future of each project.
- Both the Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Project are located in the Red Lake District in Northwestern Ontario, a region famous for gold production.
- The company's expansion to Mexico, through a recent agreement, gives it access to the prolific and resource-rich Sierra Madre Trend and further diversifies its portfolio of high-grade assets.
- The company is led by an impressive management team with decades of experience managing mining companies that operate in the Americas.
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Investor Insight
Pinnacle Silver and Gold presents a compelling investment opportunity in the precious metals sector as it continues to advance its existing projects and pursue new opportunities, offering investors an attractive entry point into the dynamic world of silver and gold exploration.
Overview
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN) stands out as a promising player in the precious metals exploration sector. With its strategic focus on high-potential projects, commitment to responsible mining practices, and experienced leadership team, the company is well-positioned for growth.
As an exploration company focused on silver and gold projects in the Americas, Pinnacle is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for these valuable resources. The company's investment appeal stems from several key factors:
- A robust pipeline of projects at various stages of exploration and development
- Strategic focus on high-potential areas in North and South America
- Effective capital management practices
- Aggressive expansion strategy through strategic acquisitions
The company’s business strategy involves the acquisition of past-producing mines that can be put back into production quickly to generate cash flow. By focusing on high-grade, underground mines, Pinnacle can leverage low capex, a smaller operational footprint, easier and faster permitting process and protection against metal price volatility. At the same time, the company conducts brownfield exploration for resource expansion, increasing its potential for district-scale discovery.
Pinnacle's emphasis on creating shareholder value is evident in its approach to project selection and development. The company's portfolio is carefully curated to balance near-term production potential with long-term growth prospects, offering investors exposure to both immediate returns and future upside.
Company Highlights
- Pinnacle Silver and Gold is a Canada-based exploration and development company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value with its silver- and gold-focused assets in North and South America.
- The company has built an asset portfolio entirely within mining-friendly jurisdictions with clear legal requirements and regulations that provide confidence in the future of each project.
- Both the Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Project are located in the Red Lake District in Northwestern Ontario, a region famous for gold production.
- The company's expansion to Mexico, through a recent agreement, gives it access to the prolific and resource-rich Sierra Madre Trend and further diversifies its portfolio of high-grade assets.
- The company is led by an impressive management team with decades of experience managing mining companies that operate in the Americas.
Key Projects
Argosy Gold Mine Project
The 100 percent owned Argosy Gold Mine project is located in the northern part of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt of the Superior Province of the Precambrian Shield, and just 10 km northwest of First Mining Gold’s Springpole deposit, which contains 4.7 million ounces of gold in the indicated category. The Birch-Uchi Belt lies between the prolific Red Lake and Pickle Lake Greenstone Belts and contains similar geology. Located 110 kilometres east-northeast of Red Lake, the property hosts the most significant past-producing gold mine in the Birch-Uchi Belt, with 101,875 oz of gold produced at 12.7 grams per ton (g/t) between 1931 and 1952.
Diamond drilling in October 2002 by a previous operator confirmed the extension of the gold mineralization below the old workings with intercepts of 11.75 g/t over 1.55 m and 14.39 g/t over 0.7 m on the Number 2 Vein, 100 m below the old mine development. Additional intercepts of 14.67 g/t over 1.7 m on the Number 3 Vein, and 12.02 g/t over 1.29 m on the Number 8 Vein highlight the potential to build resources on parallel, un-mined veins.
There is exceptional exploration potential on the property and the company is actively expanding its exploration efforts to delineate the full extent of the mineralization.
North Birch Gold Project
The 3,850 hectare, 100 percent owned North Birch gold project lies in the northwestern corner of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in the Red Lake mining division of northwestern Ontario, roughly 110 km northeast of the town of Red Lake. The Birch-Uchi Belt is considered to have similar geology to the Red Lake Belt but has seen less exploration and is about three times larger. The North Birch project covers a geological setting identified from airborne magnetic surveys and interpreted as a favorable environment for gold mineralization. The property covers an intensely folded and sheared iron formation similar in appearance to the one hosting Newmont Goldcorp’s Musselwhite Mine (past production, reserves and resources exceed 8 million ounces of gold), some 190 kilometers to the northeast. In addition, the stratigraphy underlying the bulk of both properties is interpreted as Cycle I volcanics, which are thought by some workers to be equivalent to the Balmer Assemblage, host of the prolific Campbell/Red Lake gold orebody (more than 20 million ounces of gold in past production and reserves) in the adjacent Red Lake Greenstone Belt.
Located about 4 km from the Argosy Gold Mine, North Birch has undergone minimal previous exploration, making it a largely grassroots prospect. The property covers an interpreted geological setting that is considered to be highly prospective for both iron formation hosted and high-grade quartz vein hosted gold mineralization.
Expansion into Mexico - El Potrero Gold-Silver Project
In a strategic move to diversify its portfolio, Pinnacle has signed a letter of intent for an option to acquire a high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in the Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to growth and its ability to identify and secure promising opportunities in key mining jurisdictions.
El Potrero lies within 35 km of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tons-per-day (tpd) Ciénega mine by Fresnillo, Luca Mining’s 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto mine, and the 250 tpd Topia mine owned by Guanajuato Silver. The El Potrero property had undergone small-scale production from 1989 to 1990 and contains a 100 tpd plant that can be refurbished/rebuilt at relatively low cost.
The property hosts a 4 km strike length of a northwest-southeast trending epithermal vein system with high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The veins are brecciated and hosted in andesitic volcanics of the Tertiary Lower Volcanic Series near the contact with the overlying Upper Volcanic Series. Multiple small mines, accessible by adits into the side of the hill, exist along the system and some have been exploited in the 1980’s and possibly before. Vein widths are reported to be in the 0.5 to 10 meter range. Vein textures indicate the mines may be sitting fairly high in the epithermal system implying good potential to extend the mineralization to depth.
Under the terms of the agreement, Pinnacle will earn an initial 50 percent interest immediately upon commencing production. The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the company’s ownership to 100 percent subject to a 2 percent NSR. If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the still challenging equity markets to finance the growth of the company.
Management Team
Robert Archer - President and CEO, Director
Robert Archer has more than 40 years’ experience in the mining industry, working throughout the Americas. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, Archer held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Mining, a mid-tier precious metals producer, where he served as president and CEO from 2004 to 2017 and director until 2020. He joined Pinnacle as a director in March 2018 followed by his appointment as CEO in January 2019 and president in October 2021. Archer is a professional geologist and holds an Honours BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.
David Cross - CFO
David Cross is a CPA and CGA with over 21 years’ experience in the junior sector with a focus on finance and corporate governance. He is currently a partner of Cross Davis and Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountant, which specializes in accounting and management services for private and publicly listed companies within the mining industry, and has recently been appointed CFO of Ashburton Ventures.
Colin Jones - Independent Director
Colin Jones is principal consultant for Orimco Resource Investment Advisors in Perth, Australia. He has almost 40 years’ experience as a mining, exploration and consulting geologist in a number of different geological environments on all continents. He has managed large exploration and due diligence projects, and has undertaken numerous bankable technical audits, technical valuations, independent expert reports and due diligence studies worldwide, most of which were on behalf of major international resource financing institutions and banks. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science (Earth Sciences) degree from Massey University, NZ.
David Salari - Independent Director
David Salari has worldwide experience in the design, construction and operation of extractive metallurgical plants. He is an engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the mining and mineral processing field. He is currently the president and CEO of DENM Engineering.
Ron Schmitz - Independent Director
Ron Schmitz is the principal and president of ASI Accounting Services, providing administrative, accounting and office services to public and private companies since July 1995. Schmitz has served as a director and/or chief financial officer of various public companies since 1997, and currently holds these positions with various public and private companies.
Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico.
• The Agreement - Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle") has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length private individual and a company he controls whereby Pinnacle will have a staged option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the 1,074 hectare El Potrero high-grade gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico.
• Prolific Area with Major Operating Mines Nearby - El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).
• High Grade & District-scale with Exploration Upside - High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has at least six historic mines along the four-kilometre strike length. A historic resource based upon underground sampling is reported to consist of 45,561 tonnes at 8.0 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver (10.3 g/t gold equivalent or 845 g/t silver equivalent).1, 2 The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been drilled or explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.
• Near-term Production Possibility - A 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place.
• Infrastructure Friendly - Property is road accessible with a power line within four kilometres. Surface rights are privately owned (no community issues) and the acquisition includes approximately 200 hectares of land where the plant sits.
• Staged Option and Earn-In Right - Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production. The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR. If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the still challenging equity markets to finance the growth of the Company.
• Proven Management Expertise in Operating Gold/Silver Mines in Mexico - Pinnacle's Board and Management have considerable years of experience and success operating in the Sierra Madre gold-silver belt of Mexico. Pinnacle's President & CEO, Robert Archer was a co-founder of Great Panther Silver, that initially acquired and restarted the Topia Mine in 2004-06, and successfully transitioned the company from explorer and developer to mid-size silver miner reaching $600 million market capitalization and listing on NYSE-American. Non-executive director David Salari is involved in the development of two mines in Mexico and Colin Jones, also a non-executive director, is a Technical Advisor to another explorer in the region.
• The LOI - The non-binding LOI is conditional upon a number of standard conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence by Pinnacle, completion of a financing, the filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report, the execution of a formal Definitive Agreement and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Pinnacle has exclusivity during the 3-month LOI period.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, October 28, 2024 – TheNewswire – (TSXV:PINN; OTC:NRGOF; Frankfurt:P9J) – Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "Transaction") to acquire up to a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in a reportedly high-grade gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico.
Located in the prolific Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico, which hosts several world class gold-silver mines and resources, the 1,074 hectare El Potrero Project lies within a 35-kilometre radius of four producing mines, including La Ciénega, one of Mexico's largest underground gold-silver mines. Under a single owner for about 40 years, the Potrero property has been subject to small scale production in 1989-90 and contains a 100 tonne per day plant that can be refurbished / rebuilt at relatively low cost. Similarly, the underground mines are accessible via adits (no shafts) and can be rehabilitated fairly quickly and inexpensively. At that point, the vendor and the Company will share equally in all proceeds of production, allowing the Company to further develop the property without undue shareholder dilution.
"We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to develop and explore the El Potrero Property," stated Robert Archer, Pinnacle President & CEO. "It is centered in a well-mineralized district and has had high-grade historic production of its own, yet the four-kilometre strike length of the vein system has not been drilled or systematically explored by modern methods. Average gold and silver grades are reported to be in the range of 10.3 g/t gold equivalent or 845 g/t silver equivalent.
In the current environment of high metal prices, this presents an exciting opportunity to develop the property from the proceeds of production and continue to advance the project and build the company through additional acquisitions in a non-dilutive manner. This is a business model that I am very familiar with, having successfully implemented it in the past with Great Panther."
The property hosts a four-kilometre strike length of a northwest-southeast trending epithermal vein system containing high grade gold and silver mineralization. The veins are brecciated and hosted in andesitic volcanics of the Tertiary Lower Volcanic Series near the contact with the overlying Upper Volcanic Series. Multiple small mines, accessible by adits into the side of the hill, exist along the system and some have been exploited in the 1980's and possibly before. Vein widths are reported to be in the 0.5 to 10 metre range. Vein textures indicate that the mines may be sitting fairly high in the epithermal system implying good potential to extend the mineralization to depth.
There has been no drilling on the property and no detailed production records have been provided to date, but longitudinal sections of the mine workings indicate mineralized blocks totalling a historic resource of 45,561 tonnes at 8.0 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver (10.3 g/t gold equivalent or 845 g/t silver equivalent1, 2). First-pass sampling has been conducted as part of Pinnacle's due diligence and samples are in the lab at SGS Durango. It is the Company's intention to conduct extensive underground sampling, commencing as soon as possible after signing the Definitive Agreement. A diamond drill program will also be planned to initially test the continuity of mineralization in and around the old workings, followed by step out drilling along strike and down-dip.
A 100 tonne per day processing plant with a vat-leach cyanidation and Merrill Crowe circuit was in operation in 1989-1990. The basic infrastructure is sound, but some equipment will need replacement. The main power grid is only four kilometres away and the property is road accessible, being approximately 9 hours from Durango City and two hours from Topia. Operating permits will need to be re-established. A geotechnical evaluation of the mine workings will be conducted in order to design and implement a rehabilitation plan.
The Transaction has been structured as a staged earn-in, allowing the Company to acquire a direct interest in the property and infrastructure according to the following schedule, cash payments and share issuances (all dollar amounts are in United States Dollars):
▪ On signing a Definitive Agreement (the "DA") - $50,000 cash and 500,000 shares of Pinnacle. Pinnacle will pay the back taxes for the property (estimated at $160,000).
▪ 8 months from signing the DA - $200,000 cash and 1,000,000 shares of Pinnacle.
▪ 1 year from signing the DA - $750,000 cash and 1,000,000 shares of Pinnacle.
▪ When the Company has established a Mineral Resource Estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, of at least 350,000 gold equivalent ounces in the Inferred category, or 2.5 years from signing the DA, whatever happens first - $1,000,000 cash and 1,000,000 shares of Pinnacle.
▪ When the plant is sufficiently upgraded and all permits received in order to commence production, or 4 years from signing the DA, whatever happens first - $1,000,000 cash. Pinnacle receives a 50% interest in the property (including the mining concessions, machinery, equipment and land) and, going forward, all proceeds of production will be split according to the respective interest levels.
▪ 1 year after commencing production or 5 years from signing the DA, whatever happens first -$1,500,000 cash. Pinnacle receives a further 20% interest in the property.
▪ 2 years after commencing production or 7 years from signing the DA, whatever happens first -$3,000,000 cash. Pinnacle receives a further 20% interest in the property, totaling 90%. At this point, both parties will decide whether to continue with a participating interest or the vendor will have the option to convert the remaining 10% interest to a 2% NSR royalty.
Totals of $7,500,000 cash (plus approximately $160,000 in back-taxes) and 3,500,000 shares of Pinnacle for a 100% interest subject to a 2% NSR royalty.
Pinnacle will be the operator throughout the term of the agreement, oversee permitting, and make the semi-annual payment of mining taxes, etc. If, at any time, Pinnacle decides not to proceed, the Company could either continue to operate at its level of interest at that time or sell its interest, in which case the vendor would have a Right Of First Refusal (ROFR).
Part and Parcel Financing (All dollar figures in CAD):
Pinnacle will be arranging a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $800,000 (the "Financing"), to close concurrently with the closing of the Transaction. The placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit, with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Finder's fees may also be paid.
The net proceeds raised from the Financing will be used for exploration and development of the Potrero Project and for working capital.
All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
Due Diligence and Indicative Timeline:
Under the terms of the non-binding LOI, the parties have agreed to a period of up to 3 months to finalize due diligence investigations, file a NI 43-101 Technical Report, complete the aforementioned financing, execute a Definitive Agreement and obtain final TSXV approval.
The Transaction is not a non-arm's-length transaction within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV. A Finder's Fee of 4% of the cash and shares will be payable to an arm's length individual.
The Transaction is considered to be a Fundamental Acquisition by the TSXV. Trading in the shares of the Company on the TSXV has been halted and will remain halted pending formal approval of the Transaction by the TSXV.
Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
ABOUT PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP.
Pinnacle is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional district-scale potential. Pinnacle is also actively looking for other district-scale opportunities in the Americas, with a particular focus on silver and gold. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert Archer" President & CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com Tel.: +1-877-271-5886 ext. 110
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 23, 2024 - TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN; OTC: NRGOF; Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities . As previously stated, the Company is actively engaged in seeking out new silver and gold exploration and development opportunities in the Americas, with particular focus on Mexico and Peru.
Mexico is the largest silver producing country in the world and has more primary silver mines than any other country. Peru is the third largest silver producer and has the largest silver reserves and resources of any country.
Many projects have already been reviewed and due diligence is being conducted on select opportunities, including site visits, and management is encouraged by the quality of assets that are potentially available for acquisition. The focus is on high-grade underground targets, especially in Mexico where there remains some uncertainty regarding open pit mining.
"With the gold price now hitting all-time records on a regular basis and the silver price breaking through $30/ounce once again, now is a great time to lay the foundation for a new precious metals focused company ," stated Robert Archer, Pinnacle President & CEO. "If successful, the addition of a high-quality asset in Mexico or Peru would significantly enhance our existing portfolio of gold projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario."
Depending upon the nature of a successful acquisition, management will determine whether to conduct further exploration in Ontario this year or defer that to next spring, while initiating field work on a new project. Shareholders will be updated accordingly.
Pinnacle has granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to TSXV approval, at a price of $0.05 and expiring on September 23, 2029.
Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Pinnacle is also actively looking for other district-scale opportunities in the Americas, with a particular focus on silver and gold. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long term, sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1-877-271-5886 ext. 110
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 29, 2024 TheNewswire (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed its previously announced (April 12, 2024) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The placement consists of 17,333,333 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), for gross proceeds of $520,000. Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Finder's fees of 6% in cash and 6% in warrants exercisable into Shares at $0.05 for a period of 24 months have also been paid as to $7,650 and 255,000 warrants. The names of the Finders receiving fees are Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Capital Corporation, CM-Equity AG and MB and Partner.
Net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the preparation of summer drilling at the Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Project, new project evaluations and general working capital.
All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
Insiders subscribed for an aggregate of 3,033,333 Units for a total of $91,000. As insiders of Pinnacle participated in the financing, it is deemed to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). Pinnacle is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will be filing a material change report in respect of the related party transaction on SEDAR.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Pinnacle is also actively looking for other district-scale opportunities in the Americas, with a particular focus on silver and gold. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long term, sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert A. Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
