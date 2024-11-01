Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold: District-Scale Silver-Gold Exploration and Development in the Americas


Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN) stands out as a promising precious metals explorer with its strategic focus on high-potential projects in North and South America. The company presents a compelling investment opportunity in the precious metals sector as it continues to advance its existing projects and pursue new opportunities, offering investors an attractive entry point into the dynamic world of silver and gold exploration.

The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for these valuable resources driven by several key factors including a robust pipeline of projects at various stages of exploration and development and effective capital management practices.

Pinnacle Porphyry Project

El Potrero lies within 35 km of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tons-per-day (tpd) Ciénega mine by Fresnillo, Luca Mining’s 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto mine, and the 250 tpd Topia mine owned by Guanajuato Silver. The El Potrero property had undergone small-scale production from 1989 to 1990 and contains a 100 tpd plant that can be refurbished/rebuilt at relatively low cost.

Company Highlights

  • Pinnacle Silver and Gold is a Canada-based exploration and development company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value with its silver- and gold-focused assets in North and South America.
  • The company has built an asset portfolio entirely within mining-friendly jurisdictions with clear legal requirements and regulations that provide confidence in the future of each project.
  • Both the Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Project are located in the Red Lake District in Northwestern Ontario, a region famous for gold production.
  • The company's expansion to Mexico, through a recent agreement, gives it access to the prolific and resource-rich Sierra Madre Trend and further diversifies its portfolio of high-grade assets.
  • The company is led by an impressive management team with decades of experience managing mining companies that operate in the Americas.

Click here to connect with Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN) to receive an Investor Presentation

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold


Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico.

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico.

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Highlights:

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Highlights:

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 23, 2024 - TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN; OTC: NRGOF; Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities . As previously stated, the Company is actively engaged in seeking out new silver and gold exploration and development opportunities in the Americas, with particular focus on Mexico and Peru.

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 29, 2024 TheNewswire (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed its previously announced (April 12, 2024) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").  The placement consists of 17,333,333 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), for gross proceeds of $520,000.  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
