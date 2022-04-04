Precious MetalsInvesting News

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol DUVNF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors. We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets," said Jeffrey Reeder, CEO.

Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Change of Auditor

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditors from McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor") effective March 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective the Effective Date and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective as of the Effective Date to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company.

There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years of the Company. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the resignation of the Former Auditor, the Appointment of the Successor Auditor, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and has been filed on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

More information about the Company can be found at www.SEDAR.com.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. The Company's business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high-grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious metal and base metal properties in Peru

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

Overview

Peru is a prolific producer of both gold and copper. In 2019, it was one of the largest gold producers in Latin America, with an output of 128.4 metric tonnes. Even more impressively, Peru was the world's second-largest copper producer that year, with a copper-mining output of 2.4 million metric tonnes, and it hosts 13 percent of the world's copper reserves. It is no surprise that major companies are focused on this mining-friendly nation, including Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM,TSX:HBM) and many more. As the majors focus on production, there is a growing number of junior exploration companies searching for viable copper and gold deposits in the region.

One company focused on finding success in Peru is Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER), a Canadian mineral processing and exploration company with reported revenue exceeding C$1.6 million for 2019. The company has an 80 percent stake in the Aguila Norte processing plant, which has a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

