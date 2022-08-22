Precious MetalsInvesting News

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire September 9, October 6, and October 31, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to December 15, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

5,000,000 warrants were originally issued on September 9, October 6, and October 31 as part of the units issued under a private placement completed by the Company over three tranches in September and October 2020. Since the issuance, 2,666,000 have been exercised. The warrant extension is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

More information about the Company can be found at www.SEDAR.com.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. The Company's business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high-grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious metal and base metal properties in Peru

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com .

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the

TSX Venture Exchange : Symbol "PER"

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134431

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Peruvian MetalsTSXV:PERPrecious Metals Investing
PER:CA
abx tsx

Peruvian Metals


Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK)(OTC Pink:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of obtaining permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PG Highway property TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") has, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), granted 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to independent directors at an exercise price of $0.57. The Options are subject to vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring December 20, 2022, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS; OTCQX: ALLXF) announce they have filed the joint management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders to be held on September 19, 2022. The purpose of the meetings is to approve the proposed business combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold announced on July 25, 2022. The combined entity will continue under the name Aris Mining Corporation and will be a gold producer with increased scale, increased diversification of operating and project development risk, have an improved capital markets profile, and reduced overhead costs.

Pursuant to the transaction, Aris Gold shareholders will receive 0.5 of one GCM Mining share for each Aris Gold share held. At closing, based on the respective share values at the date of announcement of the transaction, GCM Mining and Aris Gold shareholders (excluding the 44% of Aris Gold shares held by GCM Mining) will own approximately 74% and 26% of the combined entity, respectively, on a diluted in-the-money basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1 8 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the " AGM ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×