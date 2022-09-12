Precious MetalsInvesting News

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a financial and production update from mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first half of 2022, the Company reported record revenue and a positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $281,737. Mineral processing revenue increased 32.4 % during the first six months of the year and current liabilities (not including reclaiming costs) decreased 27.6% from the same period in 2021.

During the first eight months of 2022, the Plant processed a record 19,697 tonnes of mineral in twenty-eight mineral campaigns compared with 16,920 tonnes processed in 2021. The 2022 year-to-date production represents an increase of 16 per cent, compared with the same period for 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce that during the month of July it completed the sale of the concentrates announced in the news release dated June 13, 2022. These concentrates amounting to 22.66 tonnes of Lead-Silver-concentrate, 50.57 tonnes of Zinc concentrate, and 52.98 tonnes of Copper concentrate were sold to Trading Partners Peru S.A.C generating $179,877 US in revenues. The mineral purchase, processing, and freight costs of the concentrates totaled $134,475 US, resulting in a favourable profit margin.

During the month of July, the Company purchased 295 tonnes of Lead-Zinc-Silver mineral, then generated and sold to Trading Partners Peru S.A.C 19.85 tonnes of a Lead-Silver concentrate grading 163.67 oz Ag/MT, 39.56 % lead and 20.64% zinc and 40.54 tonnes of a Zinc concentrate grading 47.7% zinc and 7.78 oz Ag/MT. The sale generated revenues of $109,435 US in which mineral purchase, processing, and freight costs totaled $74,133 US.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3210/136733_af75bd4ac4bf0be3_002.jpg

Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3210/136733_af75bd4ac4bf0be3_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3210/136733_af75bd4ac4bf0be3_003.jpg

Table 2

To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3210/136733_af75bd4ac4bf0be3_003full.jpg

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: "We are excited with the overall progress as we remain well on track to achieve a record mineral processing year in 2022 at our Aguila Norte production plant. We generated excellent operating profits in the first half of the year, despite the fact that the plant primarily processed 3rd party mineral for a fee, an activity which represents the lowest level of potential profits. This is particularly encouraging given our move toward processing purchased material (an activity already underway during the current 3rd quarter) as well as eventually processing ore from our own joint or wholly owned mineral claims. Profit margins per tonne of material processed from purchased material and especially from our own claims are expected to be much higher compared to treating third party material. As such, the Company is focused on increasing revenues and operating profits by purchasing mineral for processing and to process mineral from our own properties. With respect to company-owned claims, we are initially focused on processing mineral from the 50% owned Au-Ag-Cu Palta Dorada property and have started the permitting process on additional 100% controlled concessions. With our improved operating performance, the Company is also continuing to improve its balance sheet without needing to cut any project generative work. In summary, we believe we remain well positioned as a junior mining company with a very unique approach and foundation by having our own production facility generating revenue and profits as well as owning valuable claims that we can develop to further leverage our key assets to drive increasing profitability and shareholder value."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit (IGAC) from the Peruvian government, which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100-tonne-per-day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the
TSX Venture Exchange : Symbol "PER"
For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290
Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136733

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Peruvian MetalsTSXV:PERPrecious Metals Investing
PER:CA
abx tsx

Peruvian Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire September 9, October 6, and October 31, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to December 15, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Carron has joined the Company as Vice President Exploration and will be based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Carron is an established geologist with a broad range of experience over twenty years in the global gold exploration industry.

"American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron's experience which is highly relevant to our Company's exploration and development objectives," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries and much of his work has been focused in Nevada where American Pacific is advancing several projects. One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to sell a 100% interest in Minera Oro Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("MOS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavour to Grupo ROSGO, S.A. de C.V., ("Grupo ROSGO"). MOS holds the El Compas property and the lease on the La Plata processing plant in Zacatecas, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

Pursuant to the agreement, Grupo ROSGO will pay Endeavour $5 million cash over five years with an initial payment of $250,000 on signing of the definitive agreement. Instalment payments of $500,000 will be made every six months other than the third payment, which will be $750,000. The payments are secured by a pledge of the shares of MOS.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the proposed plan of arrangement of GCM Mining and Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") announced on July 25, 2022.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada. The Company has secured a drill rig and has initiated drilling at its Sandy Project

Additionally the Company is in the process of completing a detailed strategic analysis and field investigation of the 31 targets identified by Goldspot Discoveries Corp's ("Goldspot") review of NV Gold's Data Library using its proprietary AI technology (see press release dated August 11, 2022 on the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com). This review is intended to identify longer term prospective projects to continuously add to NV Gold's project pipeline. NV Gold holds one of the largest, most prolific land packages in Nevada, arguably the best gold mining jurisdiction in the World.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldHaven Expands Smoke Mountain Land Position; Strengthens Presence in Promising Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Expands Smoke Mountain Land Position; Strengthens Presence in Promising Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") has doubled the size of its Smoke Mountain land position from 4,190 hectares to 8,645 hectares based on preliminary results from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys conducted during the 2022 Smoke Mountain summer exploration program.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet reports "Preliminary results from work at Smoke Mountain confirm the gold and copper potential of the Project . The distribution of favourable host rocks coupled with newly defined geochemical anomalies drove the decision to add additional ground, more than doubling GOH's land position and significantly strengthening our presence in the highly endowed Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×