On January 13, 2022 Pentwater Capital Management LP the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. sent the following letter to the members of the Board of Directors of Turquoise Hill. As with every other letter we have sent for the past year, there was no response. Pentwater urges all Turquoise Hill shareholders to make their voices heard by reaching out directly to the members of the TRQ Board. ...

TRQ:CA,TRQ