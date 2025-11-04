PDAC Announces 2026 Awards Recipients

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) has announced the recipients of the 2026 PDAC Awards, celebrating the people and partnerships driving discovery, development, and sustainable growth in the mineral industry.

"The 2026 recipients demonstrate how passion and teamwork can turn ideas into achievement," said Karen Rees, PDAC President. "Their work reflects the determination, resourcefulness, and shared commitment that keep our industry moving forward."

Since 1977, the PDAC Awards have recognized the dedication and ingenuity that drive advancement in communities across Canada and around the world.

The 2026 recipients will be honoured during the PDAC 2026 Convention at the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap on March 3, 2026, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. One of the Convention's most anticipated evenings, this event features a cocktail reception, three-course dinner, and the presentation of PDAC's five prestigious awards, followed by the Nite Cap reception. It offers a unique opportunity to celebrate achievement, connect with industry leaders, and enjoy an evening of networking and inspiration.

2026 PDAC Awards recipients

Bill Dennis Award: For a Canadian discovery or prospecting success

Canadian Royalties Exploration Team - For the discovery of the Inukshuk Deposit in Nunavik, Que., Canada.

Skookum Jim Award: For Indigenous achievement in the mineral industry

Des Nedhe Group - For advancing Indigenous entrepreneurship and community-led economic development across the mineral industry in Sask., Canada.

Sustainability Award: For outstanding leadership in environmental protection and/or good community relations

Blue Lagoon Resources - For commitment to sustainable development and Indigenous partnership at the Dome Mountain Gold Project, B.C., Canada.

Thayer Lindsley Award: For an international mineral discovery

AngloGold Ashanti, Renaissance Gold, and Callinan Royalties - For the discovery of the Silicon and Merlin gold-silver deposits (Expanded Silicon Project, now Arthur Project), near Beatty, Nev., U.S.

Viola R. MacMillan Award: For leadership in management and finance for the exploration and/or development of mineral resources

Equinox Gold - For the acquisition, financing, and development of the Greenstone Mine in Geraldton, Ont., Canada.

Awards selection process

PDAC's Board of Directors select Award Recipients based on recommendations of the association's Awards Committee. Learn more about the PDAC Awards, including how to nominate candidates for the 2027 PDAC Awards.

Awards Celebration & Nite Cap

Ticket sales open on PDAC's website in December. Sign up to be notified when tickets become available.



About PDAC:

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 711,000 individuals, and contributed $159 billion to Canada's GDP in 2023 according to Natural Resources Canada. Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.



