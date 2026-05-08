Morningstar

NASDAQ:MORN

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence.

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Morningstar to Acquire Fintech Software Provider PlanPlus Global

INNspired
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle , San Francisco , New York , London , Singapore , Mumbai , and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Morningstar in order to help investors learn more about the company. Morningstar is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Morningstar and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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