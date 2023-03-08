RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Oil and Gas Investing News

Parex Resources Announces Record 2022 Full-Year Results

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022. All amounts herein are in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

"Reflecting on my second year at Parex, I am extremely proud of our team's ability to deliver another year of record results. In 2022, we hit new corporate milestones, generating record cash flow, repurchasing 10% of the public float for the fourth consecutive year while materially increasing the regular dividend, and growing production per share by 23% year-over-year," commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"We have positioned the Company to deliver a step-change in capital efficiency and have outsized exploration potential from a world-class portfolio. Through optimization efforts, implementation of proven technology, and calculated exposure to transformational opportunities, we have built the strategic foundation for sustainable growth that should drive shareholder value in 2023 and beyond."

2022 Key Highlights

  • Realized record net income of $611 million or $5.38 per share basic (5) .
  • Generated record annual funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") of $725 million (2) , up 26% from 2021.
  • Achieved full-year average production of 52,049 boe/d (6) , up 11% from 2021.
  • Production per share increased by 23% compared to 2021.
  • Completed the 2022 normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), marking the fourth consecutive year where Parex has purchased the maximum allowable shares per annum under its NCIB programs.
  • Cumulatively, returned over C$1.3 billion to shareholders over the past five years through dividends and share repurchases, representing over 50% of the Company's current market capitalization.
  • Strategically deployed working capital to complete a voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring that increases 2023 FFO and free funds flow guidance by $65 million (midpoint) as well as provides the Company with an increased outlook through 2027.
  • Grew reserves per share (on a boe basis) across proved developed producing reserves ("PDP"), proved reserves ("1P") and proved plus probable reserves ("2P") for the 12 th consecutive year.
  • Achieved 112% PDP, 128% 1P and 110% 2P reserves replacement ratios.

Key Highlights Subsequent to the Quarter

  • Successfully started gas reinjection at the VIM-1 Block (50% W.I.), enabling the approximate doubling of liquids production to roughly 4,000 bbl/d in March 2023.
  • Spud the Chirimoya well on the VIM-43 Block (100% W.I.) in the Magdalena basin, which is currently drilled to a depth of approximately 12,000 feet or roughly 66% completed drilling; this well represents the first of three wells in Parex's 2023 big 'E' exploration program.
  • Spud the first well of a material, multi-year drilling campaign at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.) in the Northern Llanos.
  • Parex's Board of Directors declared a Q1 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share or C$1.50 per share annualized, representing a 50% increase from the Company's Q4 2022 regular dividend.
  • Repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares year-to-date 2023 under the current NCIB.

2022 Full-Year Results

  • Annual average oil and natural gas production was 52,049 (6) boe/d, up 11% over 2021.
  • Production per share increased by 23% compared to 2021, supported by development drilling and the reduction of 10% of outstanding shares via the completed 2022 NCIB.
  • Realized record net income of $611 million or $5.38 per share basic (5) .
  • Generated record annual FFO of $725 million (2) , up 26% from 2021.
  • FFO per share (3)(5) of $6.38, up 38% from 2021, including the cost of the voluntary corporate restructuring.
  • Produced an operating netback of $59.06/boe (3) and an FFO netback of $38.50/boe (3) from an average Brent price of $99.04/bbl.
  • Incurred $512 million (1) of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 66 gross (48.9 net) wells.
  • Paid $75 million or C$0.890 per share (4)(5) in regular dividends.
  • Delivered on track record of shareholder returns by completing the 2022 NCIB, repurchasing the maximum allowable shares (11.8 million shares in 2022) for the fourth consecutive year.
  • Strategically deployed $100 million of working capital to complete a voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring that increases 2023 FFO and free funds flow guidance by $65 million (midpoint) as well as provides the Company with an increased outlook through 2027.

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

  • Quarterly average oil and natural gas production was 54,257 boe/d (6) , an increase of 9% over Q4 2021 and 6% over Q3 2022.
  • Net income of $250 million or $2.29 per share basic (5) .
  • FFO of $85 million (2) , down by 49% from Q4 2021 as a result of the corporate restructuring, which has a cost, in the form of an increased current tax expense for Q4 2022, of $100 million, and FFO per share of $0.78 (3)(5) down by 44% from Q4 2021. Adjusting for the effect of the voluntary restructuring, adjusted FFO was $185 million (2) and 10% higher than Q4 2021; adjusted FFO per share of $1.70 (3)(5) was 22% higher than Q4 2021.
  • Produced an operating netback of $51.29/boe (3) and an adjusted FFO netback of $37.00/boe (3) from an average Brent price of $88.63/bbl.
  • Incurred $148 million of capital expenditures (1) , participating in the drilling of 20 gross (14.35 net) wells.
  • Paid a C$0.250 per share (4)(5) regular dividend.
  • Working capital surplus was $85 million (2) , which decreased by $145 million from Q3 2022 mainly related to the corporate restructuring, which had a cost, in the form of an increased current tax expense for Q4 2022, of approximately $100 million.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(2)   Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(3)   Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(4)   Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(5)   Based on weighted-average basic shares for the period.
(6)   See "Operational and Financial Highlights" for a breakdown of production by product type.

Production Update

Northern Llanos - Arauca and Capachos Blocks (50% W.I.) Update

  • In the Northern Llanos, on January 21, 2023, the Company proactively shut-in its Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and halted drilling operations at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.), due to heightened security concerns related to peace talks at the Federal Government level in Colombia.
  • The Company is supportive of the peace process and is proactively working to resume operations by engaging stakeholders at all levels. Recent actions taken by Parex to address the current situation include:
    • Participating in ongoing meetings and discussions with federal and regional authorities;
    • Ongoing engagement with local communities and leadership; and
    • Maintaining business and operational readiness to resume activities once it is safe to do so.
  • The Company's top priority remains the safety of its employees and contractors. If a timely resolution does not ensue, mitigation plans will be implemented and updated corporate guidance would be provided in due course.

2023 Corporate Guidance Update

  • For the period of January 1, 2023, to February 28, 2023, estimated average production was approximately 50,700 boe/d; production was affected by the current suspension of operations in the Northern Llanos, specifically Capachos (approximately 6,500 boe/d net impact), less than expected production from LLA-34 (55% W.I.), as well as delays in the start of rig activity at VIM-1 (50% W.I.) and LLA-26 (100% W.I.).
  • In March 2023, excluding the Northern Llanos (Arauca and Capachos Blocks) area, the Company expects to bring 3,000 to 5,000 boe/d of incremental net production on stream from LLA-26 (100% W.I.), VIM-1 (50% W.I.), and LLA-34 (55% W.I.).
  • Parex's average production guidance of 57,000 to 63,000 boe/d for FY 2023 had been widened relative to previous years in order to better account for above ground factors that can at times impact Colombian operations.
  • Parex's 2023 activity plan continues to progress strongly and thus the Company expects to be within its 2023 annual average production guidance range in Q2 2023 and for the FY 2023, assuming a timely resolution at Northern Llanos.

Big 'E' Program - Magdalena - VIM-43 (100% W.I.) - Chirimoya Well Update

"The Chirimoya prospect is in an area where there are stacked reservoirs that we believe highly increase the chance of success and is a transformational prospect that could be one of the most potentially impactful in our big 'E' exploration portfolio," commented Ryan Fowler, Senior Vice President of Exploration.

Chirimoya was spud in January 2023 and is drilling to plan. The well has been drilled to a depth of roughly 12,000 feet, on track to its target depth of approximately 18,000 feet. Initial results are expected in Q2 2023.

To learn more about the Chirimoya prospect at VIM-43, please see the following video .

Return of Capital Update

50% Increase to the Q1 2023 Dividend

As previously announced, Parex's Board of Directors has approved a Q1 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share to be paid on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023, representing a 50% increase from the Company's Q4 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share. The Company first initiated a regular dividend at C$0.125 per share quarterly in 2021.

This quarterly dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Active Share Buyback Program under Current Normal Course Issuer Bid

As at March 7, 2023, Parex has repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares under its NCIB at an average price of C$22.35 per share, for total consideration of roughly C$36 million. Over and above the increased regular dividend, the Company intends on continuing to utilize its current NCIB to return free funds flow back to shareholders.

Sustainability Update

Parex continues to have an uncompromising commitment to ESG. Throughout 2022, we have continued to progress our sustainability strategy and drive ESG leadership, and are being recognized as a top-tier ESG performer. Recent highlights include:

  • Consistent third-party recognition for Parex's leadership in ESG:
    • Recognized as a best performing ESG company rated by Sustainalytics;
    • Inclusion in the Jantzi Social Index;
    • One of three Canadian-listed exploration and production companies included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and
    • Upgraded rating of "AA" through Morgan Stanley Capital International Inc. ("MSCI").
  • Progressed the Company's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, achieving a Board diversity target of 30% ahead of the Company's May 2023 aspiration.
  • Completed the Company's first ever solar farm project, which is located on the Cabrestero Block (100% W.I.) in the Southern Llanos. The system projects to avoid approximately 3,500 tCO2-e per year through the utilization of renewable power.


Operational and Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Year Ended
Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020
Operational
Average daily production
Light Crude and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,511 6,376 6,903 7,471 6,831 6,021
Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 42,746 41,534 43,063 43,008 38,449 39,197
Crude oil (bbl/d) 53,257 47,910 49,966 50,479 45,280 45,218
Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 6,000 11,214 6,750 9,420 10,308 7,800
Oil & Gas (boe/d) (1) 54,257 49,779 51,091 52,049 46,998 46,518
Operating netback ($/boe)
Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 88.63 79.66 97.70 99.04 70.95 43.30
Oil and gas revenue (excluding hedging) (4) 74.81 67.81 88.13 86.88 60.97 32.55
Royalties (4) (12.88) (11.69) (17.92) (17.68) (9.12) (3.28)
Net revenue 61.93 56.12 70.21 69.20 51.85 29.27
Production expense (4) (7.14) (6.61) (7.40) (6.90) (6.29) (5.15)
Transportation expense (4) (3.50) (2.72) (3.35) (3.24) (3.03) (3.28)
Operating netback ($/boe) (2) 51.29 46.79 59.46 59.06 42.53 20.84
Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe) (2) 17.02 36.41 45.07 38.50 33.56 17.52
Adjusted funds flow provided by operations ($/boe) (2) 37.00 36.41 45.07 43.81 33.56 17.52
Financial ($000s except per share amounts)
Net income 249,958 96,041 65,632 611,368 303,105 99,322
Per share - basic (6) 2.29 0.80 0.59 5.38 2.42 0.72
Funds flow provided by operations (5) 85,194 168,261 206,412 724,890 577,545 297,041
Per share - basic (2)(6) 0.78 1.39 1.85 6.38 4.61 2.15
Adjusted Funds flow provided by operations (5) 185,194 168,261 206,412 824,890 577,545 297,041
Per share - basic (2)(6) 1.70 1.39 1.85 7.26 4.61 2.15
Capital expenditures (3) 147,746 114,268 127,353 512,252 272,234 144,987
Other long-term asset expenditures 56,415 4,239 65,725 140,266 5,001 (3,723)
Free funds flow (3) (62,552) 53,993 79,059 212,638 305,311 152,054
Dividends paid 20,108 35,610 20,042 75,491 47,631
Per share – Cdn$ (4)(6) 0.250 0.375 0.250 0.89 0.50
Shares repurchased 24,411 72,363 221,464 218,491 171,514
Number of shares repurchased (000s) 220 1,510 4,489 11,821 12,869 13,852
Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s)
Basic 109,112 120,266 109,323 109,112 120,266 130,873
Weighted average basic 109,107 120,716 111,631 113,572 125,210 138,356
Diluted (8) 109,939 121,600 110,159 109,939 121,600 134,351
Working capital surplus (5) 84,988 325,780 229,763 84,988 325,780 320,155
Bank debt (7)
Cash 419,002 378,338 353,025 419,002 378,338 330,564


(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.
(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure.
(4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure.
(5) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares.
(7) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of December 31, 2022.
(8) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and stock options outstanding at the period-end. The December 31, 2022 closing stock price was C$20.15 per share.


Q4 2022 Results - Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call to discuss the 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at 8:00 am MT (10:00 am ET). To participate in the conference call or webcast, please see access information below:

Toll-free dial number (Canada/US) 1-800-806-5484
International dial-in numbers https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484
Passcode 8807145 #
Webcast https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b33h49qn

2022 Annual General Meeting

Parex anticipates holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. Parex's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, and the Company has an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory

This press release uses various "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "supplementary financial measures" and "capital management measures" (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. Such measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Parex' performance.

These measures facilitate management's comparisons to the Company's historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Company's performance. Further, management believes that such financial measures are useful supplemental information to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities.

Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures used in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company uses to describe its capital costs associated with oil and gas expenditures. The measure considers both property, plant and equipment expenditures and exploration and evaluation asset expenditures which are items in the Company's statement of cash flows for the period. In Q3 2022, the Company changed how it presents exploration and evaluation expenditures. Amounts have been restated for prior periods to conform to the current year's presentation, refer to note 2 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

For the three months ended For the year ended
December 31 September 30, December 31,
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020
Property, plant and equipment expenditures $ 111,512 $ 76,454 $ 101,253 $ 389,979 $ 212,153 $ 116,915
Exploration and evaluation expenditures 36,234 37,814 26,100 122,273 60,081 28,072
Capital expenditures $ 147,746 $ 114,268 $ 127,353 $ 512,252 $ 272,234 $ 144,987

Free funds flow, is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by funds flow provided by operations less capital expenditures. In Q3 2022, the Company changed how it presents exploration and evaluation expenditures. Amounts have been restated for prior periods to conform to the current year's presentation, refer to note 2 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The Company considers free funds flow or free cash flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' ability to fund return of capital, such as the NCIB and dividends , without accessing outside funds and is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended For the year ended
December 31 September 30, December 31,
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020
Cash provided by operating activities $      297,569 $      176,003 $        250,643 $      983,602 $      534,301 290,018
Net change in non-cash working capital (212,375) (7,742) (44,231) (258,712) 43,244 7,023
Funds flow provided by operations 85,194 168,261 206,412 724,890 577,545 297,041
Capital expenditures, excluding corporate acquisitions 147,746 114,268 127,353 512,252 272,234 144,987
Free funds flow $       (62,552) $        53,993 $          79,059 $      212,638 $      305,311 $   152,054

Operating netback
The Company considers operating netbacks to be a key measure as they demonstrate Parex' profitability relative to current commodity prices. Parex calculates operating netback as oil and natural gas sales from production less royalties, operating, and transportation expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating netback per boe
The Company considers operating netback per boe to be a key measure as they demonstrate Parex' profitability relative to current commodity prices. Parex calculates operating netback per boe as operating netback divided by the total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes for oil and natural gas sales price and transportation expense per boe and by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes for royalties and operating expense per boe .

Funds flow provided by operations per boe or funds flow netback per boe , is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes. The Company considers funds flow netback to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices.

Adjusted funds flow provided by operations per boe or adjusted FFO netback per boe, is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital and by adding the increased current tax expense incurred as a result of the voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes. The Company considers adjusted FFO excluding increased current tax expense netback per boe to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices and after adjustment for the increased current tax expense incurred as a result of the voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring.

Basic funds flow provided by operations per share is calculated by dividing funds flow provided by operations by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents basic funds flow provided by operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share.

Basic adjusted funds flow provided by operations, is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing adjusted funds flow provided by operations by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents basic adjusted funds flow provided by operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share.

Capital Management Measures

Funds flow provided by operations, is a non-GAAP capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to funds flow provided by operations is as follows:

For the three months ended For the year ended
December 31 September 30, December 31
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020
Cash provided by operating activities $      297,569 $      176,003 $            250,643 $      983,602 $      534,301 $      290,018
Net change in non-cash working capital (212,375) (7,742) (44,231) (258,712) 43,244 7,023
Funds flow provided by operations $        85,194 $      168,261 $            206,412 $      724,890 $      577,545 $      297,041


Adjusted funds flow provided by operations, is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital and by adding the increased current tax expense incurred as a result of the voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring. The Company considers adjusted funds flow provided by operations excluding increased current tax expense to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices after adjustment for the increased current tax expense incurred as a result of the voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to adjusted funds flow provided by operations excluding increased current tax expense is as follows:

For the three months ended For the year ended
December 31 September 30, December 31
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020
Cash provided by operating activities $      297,569 $      176,003 $            250,643 $      983,602 $      534,301 $      290,018
Net change in non-cash working capital (212,375) (7,742) (44,231) (258,712) 43,244 7,023
Funds flow provided by operations 85,194 168,261 206,412 724,890 577,545 297,041
Increased current tax cost related to the voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring 100,000 100,000
Adjusted funds flow provided by operations $      185,194 $      168,261 $            206,412 $      824,890 $      577,545 $      297,041

Working capital surplus, is a non-GAAP capital management measure which the Company uses to describe its liquidity position and ability to meet its short term liabilities. Working Capital Surplus is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

For the three months ended For the year ended
December 31 September 30, December 31
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020
Current assets $       593,602 $       574,038 $          613,900 $       593,602 $       574,038 $       442,636
Current liabilities 508,614 248,258 384,137 508,614 248,258 122,481
Working capital surplus $         84,988 $       325,780 $          229,763 $         84,988 $       325,780 $       320,155

Supplementary Financial Measures

"Oil and natural gas revenue per boe" is determined by sales revenue excluding risk management contracts, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes.

"Royalties per boe" is comprised of royalties , as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

"Production expense per boe" is comprised of production expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

"Transportation expense per boe" is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volumes including purchased oil volumes.

"Dividends paid per share" is comprised of dividends declared, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the number of shares outstanding at the dividend record date.

"Production per share growth " is comprised of the Company's total oil and natural gas production volumes divided by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding, whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. Growth is determined in comparison to the comparative year.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf: 1Bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including, operating netbacks, FFO netbacks and reserve replacement ratios. These oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare the Company's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Reserves Advisory

The reserves information contained in this press release are derived from the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 2, 2023 with an effective date of December 31, 2022, the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 3, 2022 with an effective date of December 31, 2021, and the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 4, 2021 with an effective date of December 31, 2020. Each report was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. The recovery and reserve estimates provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. All December 31, 2022 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2023, all December 31, 2021 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2022, and all December 31, 2020 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2021.

Reserve replacement is calculated by dividing the annual reserve additions by the annual production.

The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Dividend Advisory

The Company's future shareholder distributions, including but not limited to the payment of dividends and the acquisition by the Company of its shares pursuant to an NCIB, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to pay further dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith and any special dividends) or acquire shares of the Company will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Parex and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law. Further, the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date of any dividend are subject to the discretion of the Board. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends or repurchase any shares of the Company in the future.

Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "prospective", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "guidance", "budget" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Parex' internal projections, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future growth, results of operations, production, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, plans for and results of drilling activity, environmental matters, business prospects and opportunities. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Parex' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex.

In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's operational and financial position; the Company's plan, strategy and focus; the anticipated benefits to be derived from the Company's voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring, including the Company's estimated incremental FFO and free funds flow guidance; the anticipated terms of the Company's Q1 2023 quarterly dividend including its expectation that it will be designated as an "eligible dividend"; the Company's 2023 average production guidance and its anticipated incremental net production from certain of the Company's blocks; Parex's expectations that it will be within its 2023 annual average production guidance range in Q2 2023 and for the full year 2023; Parex's expectations that Chirimoya could be one of the most potentially impactful in its big 'E' exploration portfolio; the Company's expectation that it will continue to utilize its current NCIB; the anticipated benefits to be derived from the Company's solar farm project on the Cabrestero Block; the anticipated date and time of Parex's 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; and the anticipated date of its conference call. In addition, statements relating to "reserves" are by their nature forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the resources described can be profitably produced in the future. The recovery and reserve estimates of Parex' reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and Colombia; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability of the Company to carry on its operations as currently contemplated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; determinations by OPEC and other countries as to production levels; volatility in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada and Colombia; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and Colombia; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil industry; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; risk that Parex' evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is not consistent with its expectations; that production test results may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery; failure to reach production targets; the risk that the Company's recent actions to help address the heightened security concerns in Colombia may not be successful; the risk that Chirimoya may not be one of the most impactful in Parex's big 'E' exploration portfolio; the risk that the Company's solar farm project on the Cabrestero Block may avoid less tCO 2 -e than anticipated; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex' operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon assumptions which Management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Parex has made assumptions regarding, among other things: current and anticipated commodity prices and royalty regimes; the impact (and the duration thereof) that COVID-19 pandemic will have on the demand for crude oil and natural gas, Parex' supply chain and Parex' ability to produce, transport and sell Parex' crude oil and natural gas; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the price of oil, including anticipated Brent oil prices; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; royalty rates; effective tax rates on FFO; future operating costs; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; uninterrupted access to areas of Parex' operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; timing of drilling and completion of wells; on-stream timing of production from successful exploration wells; operational performance of non-operated producing fields; pipeline capacity; that Parex will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Parex' conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Parex will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of Parex' reserves and production volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Parex will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfill the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; that the Company's recent actions to help address the heightened security concerns in Colombia will be successful; and other matters.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this document in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Parex' current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Parex' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Parex will derive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Company's potential financial position, including, but not limited to: the anticipated benefits to be derived from the Company's voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring, including the Company's estimated incremental FFO and free funds flow guidance; the anticipated terms of the Company's Q1 2023 quarterly dividend including its expectation that it will be designated as an "eligible dividend"; and the Company's expectation that it will continue to utilize its current NCIB; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7de220bb-2c2e-4c6e-adfb-6e1ad2782159


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Parex ResourcesPXT:CAPARXFOil and Gas Investing
PXT:CA,PARXF
The Conversation (0)

EnerCom Announces Lineup of Top Independent Energy Companies for EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment and ESG Conference April 18-19, 2023

EnerCom Publishes Preliminary Presentation and Event Schedule on EnerCom Dallas Website at www.enercomdallas.com .

Investor registration is open for EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit conference featuring a broad group of public and private oil and gas companies and innovative start-up company presentations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Announces Sale of UK Exploration & Production Business

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Equinor UK Limited for the sale of Suncor Energy UK Limited, which includes Suncor's non-operated offshore interests in the North Sea. The deal is valued at approximately C$1.2 billion excluding working capital adjustments and including contingent consideration of C$338 million that is conditional upon the submission of the Rosebank development application to the regulator. The transaction is expected to close mid-2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS REPORTS STRONG 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Delivers Solid Fourth Quarter and Annual Results; Closes Alaskan Utilities Divestiture; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance; and Continues to Take Steps to Advance Long-term Strategic Plan

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, announced closing the divestiture of the Alaskan Utilities, reaffirmed 2023 financial guidance, announced recent contract awards, and provided an update on its operations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2022 results, "In 2022, we demonstrated the strength of our balanced, diverse asset base that when combined with our flexible capital allocation strategy, resulted in substantial free cash flow generation, significant returns to our shareholders and strong reserve growth. We achieved record annual production of 1,281,434 BOE‍‍d in 2022, an increase of 4% from 2021 levels, and 8% growth on a production per share basis. This growth was largely driven by our strategic investment in our robust natural gas assets, which grew 23% from 2021 levels, achieving record annual natural gas production of approximately 2.1 Bcfd. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continue to drive strong operational and financial results, maximizing value for shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and stock chart

How to Invest in Natural Gas (Updated 2023)

Natural gas is the largest source of electricity generation in the US, recently beating out coal as the top power fuel. Even so, global demand can be volatile as it is very much dependent on the weather.

Natural gas is a hydrocarbon gas mixture that is primarily composed of methane and is found by itself or with oil. Although it's a carbon-based fuel, natural gas is considered a cleaner form of energy than oil and coal. Natural gas is often cooled to produce liquefied natural gas to reduce transport risk and allow for easier storage.

For some investors, natural gas investment remains an exciting frontier and a potentially lucrative portfolio addition. Read on for a more in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling.

Keep reading...Show less

TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD CASH FLOW, FREE CASH FLOW AND EARNINGS IN 2022, INCREASES 2P RESERVES TO 4.5 BILLION BOE AND DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2023

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022, as well as 2022 reserves.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Full-year 2022 cash flow (1) ("CF") was a record $4.9 billion ( $14.26 per diluted share (2) ) up 67% over 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 CF was $1.4 billion ( $4.08 per diluted share).

  • Tourmaline generated a record $3.2 billion of free cash flow (3) ("FCF") in 2022.

  • Full-year 2022 after tax net earnings were $4.5 billion ( $13.10 per diluted share).

  • Tourmaline paid $7.90 /share in base and special dividends to shareholders in 2022, a 12% trailing yield (4) based on an average 2022 share price of $66.94 .

  • Tourmaline's proved plus probable ("2P") reserve value per diluted share (5)(6) before tax is $143 ( $109 after tax) using the January 1, 2023 engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. Total proved ("TP") and proved, developed producing ("PDP") reserve values per diluted share are $97 and $54 before tax, respectively ( $75 and $44 after tax, respectively) using the same pricing and discount rates.

  • Full-year 2022 average production of 500,832 boepd was up 14% over 2021 average production of 441,115 boepd.

  • Current production is ranging between 520,000-530,000 boepd, consistent with the expected first quarter average.

  • At current strip pricing (7) , the Company expects to generate 2023 cash flow of $3.8 billion ( $11.12 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ( $5.72 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures (8) of $1.675 billion (as per January 12, 2023 news release). Based on a current share price of $60 , Tourmaline is trading at an approximate 10% free cash flow yield (9) .

  • Exit 2022 net debt (10) was $494 million (0.1 times Q4 2022 annualized cash flow) and well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion.

  • Year-end 2022 PDP reserves of 1.001 billion boe were up 25%, TP reserves of 2.32 billion boe were up 14% and 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe were up 10% over year-end 2021, after including 2022 annual production of 183 million boe.

  • Tourmaline replaced 240% of its 2022 annual production of 183 million boe with 2P additions of 440 million boe including 2022 production, with 88% of the addition from the organic EP program.

  • After 14 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 20.7 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America .

  • In January 2023 , Tourmaline began delivering gas to the US Gulf Coast, becoming the first Canadian EP company participating in the LNG business with full exposure to JKM (Japan Korea Marker) pricing.

PRODUCTION UPDATE

  • Fourth quarter 2022 production averaged 511,590 boepd, up 5% from Q4 2021; full-year 2022 average production of 500,832 boepd was up 14% over 2021 average production of 441,115 boepd.

  • Current production is ranging between 520,000-530,000 boepd after a reduction in NGL volumes due to the Pembina Northern pipeline system interruption. Commencing January 17, 2023 , a force majeure event on the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Northern line reduced daily Tourmaline NGL production volumes by approximately 8,000 boepd. The pipeline became operational again on February 25, 2023 and is currently flowing at reduced rates. First quarter average production of 520,000-530,000 boepd is still expected; full-year 2023 average production guidance ranging between 520,000 and 540,000 boepd remains unchanged.

  • 2022 average liquids production of 112,460 bpd (oil, condensate, NGL) was up 16% over 2021. Tourmaline is the largest NGL producer in Canada at approximately 70,000 bpd and the second largest condensate producer at 32,000 bpd. Condensate and NGL production are expected to grow materially with the Company's Conroy North Montney development project.

  • On February 9, 2023 , Tourmaline produced its one billionth barrel of oil equivalent of production since inception in 2008.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Full-year 2022 cash flow was a record $4.9 billion ( $14.26 per diluted share), up 67% over 2021 cash flow of $2.9 billion .

  • Fourth quarter 2022 cash flow was $1.4 billion ( $4.08 per diluted share), up 45% over fourth quarter 2021.
  • Tourmaline generated a record $3.2 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

  • Full-year 2022 after tax net earnings were $4.5 billion ( $13.10 per diluted share) up 121% from 2021 after tax net earnings of $2.0 billion ( $6.40 per diluted share). Full year after tax net earnings include $1.5 billion related to the fair value of the embedded derivative associated with the Company's Gulf Coast LNG gas supply agreement.

  • The Company increased the quarterly base dividend three times in 2022 to an annualized $1.00 /share from an annualized $0.72 /share (39% annual increase) and paid four special dividends totaling $7.00 /share in 2022. Tourmaline has committed to returning the majority of annual FCF to shareholders and is executing on that plan; the Company plans to return between 50-90% of FCF to shareholders in 2023.

  • Tourmaline paid $7.90 /share in base and special dividends in 2022, a 12% trailing yield based on an average share price of $66.94 in 2022.

  • Tourmaline paid a special dividend of $2.00 /share on February 1, 2023 and expects to declare and pay special dividends for the remaining three quarters in 2023, fulfilling the commitment to return 50-90% of free cash flow to investors. Strong base and special dividends are anticipated in 2024 and in subsequent years based on current strip pricing.

  • Tourmaline maintains its Investment Grade credit rating of BBB (high) validating the overall financial health of the Company as a stable, low-risk senior North American oil and gas producer.

  • Q4 2022 EP capital expenditures were $482.8 million and full-year 2022 EP capital expenditures were $1.6 billion .

  • In 2023, at current strip pricing, the Company expects to generate cash flow of $3.8 billion ( $11.12 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ( $5.72 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures of $1.675 billion (as per January 12, 2023 news release). Based on a current share price of $60 , Tourmaline is trading at an approximate 10% free cash flow yield in 2023 while growing production 6% year over year, based on expected 2023 FCF.

  • Tourmaline generated cash flow of $1.4 billion and free cash flow of $908.7 million in Q4 2022 on total capital expenditures (before A&D) of $494.0 million .

  • Exit 2022 net debt was $494 million (0.1 times Q4 2022 annualized cash flow) and well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion. Tourmaline is in a surplus position when including the value of its 45.1 million shares in Topaz Energy Corp. ("Topaz") (valued at $954 million using the closing price of the Topaz common shares on December 31, 2022 of $21.13 /share).

2022 RESERVES

  • Year-end 2022 PDP reserves of 1.001 billion boe were up 25% over year-end 2021 including 2022 annual production of 183 million boe. TP reserves of 2.32 billion boe were up 14% including 2022 annual production. 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe were up 10% including 2022 annual production. The vast majority of the 2022 additions (88%) were from the ongoing organic EP growth program.

  • Tourmaline's 2P reserve value (before taxes) equates to $143 per diluted share (after tax reserve value is $109 per diluted share) using the January 1, 2023 , engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP reserve value (before tax) is $97 per diluted share and $75 per diluted share (after tax). PDP reserve value is $54 per diluted share (before tax) and $44 per diluted share (after tax) using the same pricing and discount rates.

  • Tourmaline's 2022 PDP finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs were $8.74 per boe (11) , excluding changes in future development capital ("FDC"), yielding a PDP reserve recycle ratio (12)(13) of 3.06 (3.41 utilizing Q4 2022 cash flow per boe (14) of $29.80 ).

  • TP FD&A costs in 2022 were $10.74 per boe, including changes in FDC, and TP FD&A costs were $6.52 per boe, excluding changes in FDC. The TP FD&A recycle ratio (including FDC) was 2.5 in 2022.

  • 2P FD&A costs in 2022 were $10.59 per boe, including changes in FDC, and 2P FD&A costs were $4.70 per boe, excluding changes in FDC. The FDC account was significantly increased in the 2022 year-end reserve report to better reflect current inflationary pressures. The impact of this increase resulted in a significant increase in 2022 2P FD&A costs, as the full change in FDC is absorbed in the current year. The Company does not believe this is representative of the FD&A costs that relate purely to the Company's 2022 EP program. The 2P, three-year average FD&A costs are $5.41 /boe, including the higher FDCs in 2022.

  • Tourmaline replaced 240% of its 2022 annual production of 183 million boe with 2P additions of 440 million boe, including 2022 production.

  • After 14 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 20.7 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America . The Company also has 1.06 billion boe of 2P crude oil, condensate and NGL (natural gas liquids) reserves ( December 31, 2022 ), one of the largest conventional liquid reserve bases in Canada .

  • Tourmaline has only booked 3,359 (gross) locations of a total drilling inventory of 23,077 gross locations (14.6% of the overall inventory) to achieve year-end 2022 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe.

  • The current FDCs associated with 2P reserves represent approximately four years of prospective cash flow at strip pricing. Although the Company has the execution capability to convert the entire 4.5 billion boe of 2P reserves to PDP in that time frame, it does not believe that would be constructive for the current encouraging supply/demand dynamics in the WCSB, or the appropriate capital allocation decision.

MARKETING UPDATE

  • Tourmaline continues to diversify its natural gas and liquids marketing portfolio in order to realize the best pricing possible for all of its hydrocarbon streams. That diversification played a major role in enhancing Q4 2022 cash flow as well as full year 2023 expected cash flow.

  • In 2021, the Company further diversified its gas marketing portfolio by establishing a US Gulf Coast LNG long-term gas supply agreement with Cheniere Energy. In January 2023 , Tourmaline commenced delivery of 140 mmcfpd to the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG facility and became the first Canadian EP company to participate in the LNG business with exposure to JKM pricing, providing a material increase to anticipated 2023 cash flow (based on the February 15, 2023 JKM strip pricing). The Company receives the JKM price, net of liquification and shipping fees. The 2023 JKM strip is USD $19.24 /mcf. Tourmaline currently has an average of 27 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average fixed JKM price of USD $34.196 /mcf in 2023.

  • During 2023, the Company will increase natural gas volumes exported to western US markets from 345 mmcfpd to 495 mmcfpd, with an average of 74% of the natural gas accessing the premium priced PG&E California market over the calendar year.

  • Average realized natural gas price in Q4 2022 was $6.89 /mcf as the Company benefited primarily from strong gas pricing in Western North America . In Q4 2022, the Malin index averaged USD $14.42 /mcf, and the PG&E California index averaged USD $15.87 /mcf.

  • Tourmaline has an average of 791 mmcfpd hedged for 2023 at a weighted average fixed price of CAD $5.93 /mcf, an average of 140 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to Nymex of USD $0.42 /mcf, and an average of 698 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2023, including Dawn, Iroquois , Great Lakes , Empress, Chicago , Ventura, Sumas, US Gulf Coast, JKM, Malin, and PG&E.

  • Tourmaline is Canada's largest NGL producer with anticipated average production levels of over 70,000 bpd in 2023.

EP UPDATE

  • Tourmaline drilled a total of 240 net wells during 2022 for a total of 1,285,407 metres (607,163 HZ metres), the most in the WCSB. In 2022, the Company increased average lateral length by over 12.6%, the number of stages per well by 13% and average sand tonnage by 19% over 2021.

  • Tourmaline operated 13 to 14 drilling rigs and four to five frac spreads across the three operated core EP complexes during January and February of 2023, as originally planned.

  • The Company expects to drill and complete a total of approximately 300 wells (gross) during 2023.

  • There are no material facility projects in the 2023 budget; as such, the Company anticipates 2023 capital efficiencies (15) of approximately $9,000 /boepd.

  • The Company continues to evolve the Conroy North Montney development project. This minimum 100,000 boepd gas and liquids project is currently planned for the 2025-2027 timeframe, coinciding with the projected startup of LNG Canada and anticipated related strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing. Facility expenditures on this fully sanctioned project will commence in 2024. The agreement between the BRFN and the BC Government announced on January 18, 2023 , provides a framework that facilitates the planning, permitting and execution of this major project.

  • Tourmaline had over 300 valid drilling permits in NEBC entering 2023 and has received an additional 55 permits during the first quarter of 2023 thus far.

  • The Company drilled 11 new pool/new zone discovery and delineation wells in 2022 and has made two additional discoveries in 2023 to date.

  • One net rig will continue to drill new pool/new zone exploration wells in 2023. The Company has completed, and tested, a significant extension during the first quarter of 2023 for one of the three material discoveries made to date through the program. Significant incremental reserve increases are anticipated in 2023.

  • It is expected that successful discoveries will be able to access existing Tourmaline infrastructure.

___________________________________________




ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

  • Tourmaline has had an engineering team in place for four years developing and implementing new proprietary emission reduction technologies, executing expanded water management initiatives, managing third party environmental related research, evolving a methane testing centre, and managing an emerging carbon offset business. Tourmaline intends to invest $30 -50 million per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives.

  • The Company is displacing diesel with natural gas on all the drilling rigs in the operated fleet, and currently has one rig running directly on high line power. Since embarking on this initiative over five years ago, the Company has displaced approximately 91.3 million litres of diesel, yielding an emission reduction of 57,888 tonnes and net cost savings of approximately Cdn$86.0 million .

  • In working with Trican Well Services Ltd., the first Canadian Tier 4 fleet was deployed in October 2021 with continued successful deployment of Tier 4 fleets operating for the Company during 2022 in Alberta and NEBC.

  • Tourmaline is recognized as having the lowest freshwater intensity for 2021 in Alberta at an intensity of 0.11bbl/boe, 12 months after fracturing. The Company continues to make significant investments to expand water management/water recycling capability in all three operated complexes.
  • Also in 2022, Tourmaline expanded operations at the Company-operated Emission Testing Center ("ETC"), the first of its kind in the world, at the West Wolf gas plant. To date, 18 new clean technologies have been tested at the ETC. The ETC is critical in evolving new technology and methodologies in order to continue materially reducing methane and other emissions over the entire EP business.

DIVIDEND

  • The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023 . This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

_________________________________________

(1)

This news release contains certain specified financial measures consisting of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release for information regarding the following non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures used in this news release: "cash flow", "capital expenditures", "free cash flow", "operating netback", "operating netback per boe", "cash flow per boe", "cash flow per diluted share", "free cash flow per diluted share", "adjusted working capital" and "net debt". Since these specified financial measures do not have standardized meanings under International Financial Reporting Standards ("GAAP"), securities regulations require that, among other things, they be identified, defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure and compared to the prior period. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual MD&A"), which information is incorporated by reference into this news release, for further information on the composition of and, where required, reconciliation of these measures.

(2)

"Cash flow per diluted share" is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used as a component of the non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(3)

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payments. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.

(4)

Calculated as the dividend per common share for the year divided by the average common share price for the year.

(5)

2P, TP and PDP reserve value per diluted share is calculated as the net present value of the reserves (before or after tax, as the case may be) as at December 31, 2022 discounted at 10%, divided by the number of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(6)

Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(7)

Based on oil and gas commodity strip pricing at February 15, 2023.

(8)

"Capital Expenditures" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow from investing activities adjusted for the change in non-cash working capital (deficit), and corporate acquisitions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A .

(9)

Calculated as forecast 2023 FCF per diluted share (based on estimated diluted Common Shares of 345 million) divided by the stated share price per Common Share.

(10)

" Net debt" is a capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(11)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(12)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. The recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.

(13)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(14)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(15)

Capital efficiencies are calculated as capital expenditures divided by estimated production added over the period.


CORPORATE SUMMARY – DECEMBER 31, 2022



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021

Change


2022


2021

Change

OPERATIONS











Production











Natural gas (mcf/d)


2,376,463


2,269,290

5 %


2,330,234


2,063,455

13 %

Crude oil, condensate and NGL
(bbl/d)


115,513


106,863

8 %


112,460


97,206

16 %

Oil equivalent (boe/d)


511,590


485,078

5 %


500,832


441,115

14 %

Product prices (1)











Natural gas ($/mcf)

$

6.89

$

4.66

48 %

$

5.87

$

3.94

49 %

Crude oil, condensate and NGL
($/bbl)

$

63.01

$

56.66

11 %

$

66.97

$

47.89

40 %

Operating expenses ($/boe) (2)

$

4.38

$

3.95

11 %

$

4.30

$

3.77

14 %

Transportation costs ($/boe) (3)

$

5.08

$

4.45

14 %

$

4.92

$

4.25

16 %

Operating netback ($/boe) (4)

$

30.56

$

22.10

38 %

$

27.04

$

18.57

46 %

Cash general and
administrative expenses ($/boe) (5)

$

0.56

$

0.49

14 %

$

0.57

$

0.54

6 %

FINANCIAL
($000, except share and per share)











Total revenue from commodity sales
and realized gains


2,176,463


1,529,345

42 %


7,742,837


4,669,263

66 %

Royalties


292,784


168,168

74 %


1,115,549


387,914

188 %

Cash flow


1,402,647


968,236

45 %


4,883,949


2,929,126

67 %

Cash flow per share (diluted )

$

4.08

$

2.88

42 %

$

14.26

$

9.25

54 %

Net earnings


(30,366)


996,248

(103) %


4,487,049


2,025,991

121 %

Net earnings per share (diluted)

$

(0.09)

$

2.96

(103) %

$

13.10

$

6.40

105 %

Capital expenditures (net of
dispositions) (6)


505,982


447,461

13 %


1,879,347


1,590,371

18 %

Weighted average shares outstanding
(diluted)







342,533,099


316,788,967

8 %

Net debt







(494,442)


(972,979)

(49) %

PROVED +
PROBABLE RESERVES (7)











Natural gas (bcf)







20,663.8


19,487.1

6 %

Crude oil (mbbls)







114,367


98,345

16 %

Natural gas liquids (mbbls)







941,936


896,793

5 %

Mboe







4,500,272


4,242,981

6 %












Notes:


(1)

Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management activities and financial instrument contracts.

(2)

Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(3)

Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(4)

Excluding interest and financing charges. Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(5)

Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(6)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(7)

Reserves are "Company gross reserves", which are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves.


2022 RESERVE SUMMARY

The following tables summarize the Company's gross reserves defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves. Company net reserves are defined as the working net carried and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens.

Reserves and Future Net Revenue Data (Forecast Prices and Costs)



Summary of Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids Reserves and
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
as of December 31, 2022
Forecast Prices and Costs (1)



Light & Medium Crude
Oil


Conventional Natural
Gas


Shale Natural Gas (2)


Natural Gas Liquids


Total Oil Equivalent

Reserves Category


Company
Gross
(Mbbls)


Company
Net
(Mbbls)


Company
Gross
(MMcf)


Company
Net
(MMcf)


Company
Gross
(MMcf)


Company
Net
(MMcf)


Company
Gross
(Mbbls)


Company
Net
(Mbbls)


Company

Gross

(Mboe)


Company

Net

(Mboe)

Proved Producing


15,761


12,385


2,283,478


2,009,384


2,406,984


1,854,524


203,670


166,320


1,001,175


822,689

Proved Developed Non-
Producing


1,320


967


95,709


82,882


216,512


174,341


14,484


12,101


67,841


55,939

Proved Undeveloped


43,645


33,359


2,403,189


2,099,405


3,400,823


2,712,735


241,962


200,937


1,252,943


1,036,320

Total Proved


60,726


46,711


4,782,376


4,191,671


6,024,319


4,741,600


460,116


379,358


2,321,959


1,914,948

Total Probable


53,640


41,417


3,183,615


2,711,649


6,673,506


5,108,451


481,819


390,154


2,178,313


1,734,921

Total Proved Plus Probable


114,367


88,129


7,965,991


6,903,320


12,697,825


9,850,051


941,936


769,512


4,500,272


3,649,869

Reserves Category


Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue ($000s)


Before Income Taxes Discounted at (2)
(%/year)


After Income Taxes Discounted at (2) (3)
(%/year)


Unit Value
Before Income
Tax Discounted
at 10%/year


0


5


8


10


15


20


0


5


8


10


15


20


($/Boe)


($/Mcfe)


Proved Producing


27,256,608


22,048,650


19,815,550


18,594,008


16,202,116


14,452,939


21,685,281


17,643,107


15,880,983


14,913,475


13,014,064


11,621,938


22.60


3.77


Proved Developed Non-
Producing


1,547,216


1,185,761


1,045,007


970,579


829,370


729,452


1,151,010


881,261


775,795


719,940


613,796


538,537


17.35


2.89


Proved Undeveloped


31,743,036


20,066,138


15,818,145


13,668,368


9,832,017


7,367,494


23,731,897


14,875,960


11,646,742


10,012,402


7,098,117


5,230,277


13.19


2.20


Total Proved


60,546,860


43,300,549


36,678,702


33,232,955


26,863,503


22,549,885


46,568,188


33,400,328


28,303,520


25,645,816


20,725,977


17,390,752


17.35


2.89


Total Probable


54,739,447


26,882,473


19,218,845


15,791,766


10,376,611


7,344,119


40,697,268


19,870,844


14,132,259


11,567,762


7,523,462


5,268,589


9.10


1.52


Total Proved Plus
Probable


115,286,307


70,183,022


55,897,547


49,024,720


37,240,114


29,894,004


87,265,456


53,271,172


42,435,779


37,213,578


28,249,439


22,659,340


13.43


2.24



Notes:

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

Shale Natural Gas is required to be presented separately from Conventional Natural Gas as its own product type pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). While the Tourmaline Montney reserves do not strictly fit the definition of "shale gas" as defined in NI 51-101 because the natural gas is not "primarily adsorbed" as stated within the definition, the Montney reserves have been included as shale gas for purposes of this disclosure.

(3)

The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the Company's tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Total Future Net Revenue ($000s)
(Undiscounted)
as of December 31, 2022
Forecast Prices and Costs (1)

Reserves Category


Revenue


Royalties


Operating
Costs


Capital
Development
Costs


Abandonment
and
Reclamation
Costs (2)


Future Net
Revenue
Before
Income Tax


Income
Tax


Future Net
Revenue
After
Income
Tax (3)

Proved Producing


42,824,434


5,775,434


8,703,218


1,125


1,088,049


27,256,608


5,571,327


21,685,281

Proved Developed Non-
Producing


2,434,472


301,383


467,582


94,982


23,309


1,547,216


396,207


1,151,010

Proved
Undeveloped


54,968,413


7,322,603


8,482,475


7,037,299


382,999


31,743,036


8,011,139


23,731,897

Total
Proved


100,227,318


13,399,419


17,653,275


7,133,407


1,494,357


60,546,860


13,978,672


46,568,188

Total
Probable


93,842,747


14,329,453


17,685,183


6,488,314


600,351


54,739,447


14,042,179


40,697,268

Total Proved Plus
Probable


194,070,065


27,728,872


35,338,459


13,621,720


2,094,708


115,286,307


28,020,851


87,265,456


Notes:

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

Abandonment and Reclamation Costs includes all active and inactive assets, with or without associated reserves, inclusive of all wells (existing and undrilled), facilities and pipelines.

(3)

The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the Company's tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level, which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions
Forecast Prices and Costs (1)


Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids Pricing

Year


Inflation (2)

%




CAD/USD
Exchange
Rate
$US/$Cdn (3)


NYMEX WTI Near
Month Futures Contract
Crude Oil at Cushing,
Oklahoma


MSW, Light
Crude Oil
(40 API,
0.3%S) at
Edmonton
Then
Current
$Cdn/Bbl


Alberta Natural Gas Liquids
(Then Current Dollars)


Constant
2023

$US/Bbl


Then
Current
$US/
Bbl


Spec
Ethane
$Cdn/Bbl


Edmonton
Propane
$Cdn/Bbl

Edmonton
Butane
$Cdn/Bbl


Edmonton
C5+
Stream
Quality
$Cdn/Bbl


2023


0.0


0.7450


80.33


80.33


103.77


13.75


39.80

53.88


106.22


2024


2.3


0.7650


76.71


78.50


97.74


14.33


39.13

52.67


101.35


2025


2.0


0.7683


73.72


76.95


95.27


13.77


39.74

51.42


98.94


2026


2.0


0.7717


72.89


77.61


95.58


13.98


39.86

51.61


100.19


2027


2.0


0.7750


72.89


79.16


97.07


14.20


40.47

52.39


101.74


2028


2.0


0.7750


72.90


80.75


99.01


14.49


41.28

53.44


103.78


2029


2.0


0.7750


72.90


82.36


100.99


14.79


42.11

54.51


105.85


2030


2.0


0.7750


72.89


84.01


103.01


15.09


42.95

55.60


107.97


2031


2.0


0.7750


72.89


85.69


105.07


15.39


43.81

56.71


110.13


2032


2.0


0.7750


72.90


87.40


106.69


15.71


44.47

57.56


112.33


2033


2.0


0.7750


72.89


89.15


108.83


16.02


45.35

58.71


114.58


2034


2.0


0.7750


72.90


90.93


111.00


16.34


46.26

59.88


116.87


2035


2.0


0.7750


72.89


92.75


113.22


16.67


47.19

61.08


119.21


2036


2.0


0.7750


72.89


94.60


115.49


17.00


48.13

62.30


121.59


2037


2.0


0.7750


72.89


96.50


117.80


17.34


49.09

63.55


124.03


2038


2.0


0.7750


72.89


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


Year


Natural Gas and Sulphur Pricing

NYMEX Henry Hub
Near Month Contract


Midwest
Price @
Chicago
Then Current
$US/
MMbtu


AECO/NIT
Spot

Then Current
$Cdn/
MMbtu




Alberta Plant Gate


Sumas Spot
$US/
MMbtu


British Columbia


JKM
$US/
MMbtu



Spot


ARP $Cdn/
MMbtu


Westcoast
Station 2
$Cdn/
MMbtu


Spot Plant
Gate
$Cdn/
MMbtu


Constant
2023
$US/
MMbtu


Then Current
$US/MMbtu


Dawn Price

@ Ontario Then
Current
$US/MMbtu


Constant
2023
$Cdn/
MMbtu


Then Current
$Cdn/
MMbtu


2023


4.74


4.74


4.50


4.23


4.67


3.92


3.92


3.92


5.03


4.08


3.73


29.83

2024


4.40


4.50


4.29


4.40


4.43


3.99


4.09


4.09


4.61


4.28


3.92


26.38

2025


4.13


4.31


4.10


4.21


4.24


3.73


3.90


3.90


4.43


4.10


3.75


20.50

2026


4.13


4.40


4.19


4.27


4.32


3.72


3.96


3.96


4.52


4.16


3.81


17.80

2027


4.13


4.49


4.26


4.34


4.41


3.70


4.02


4.02


4.61


4.23


3.87


17.62

2028


4.13


4.58


4.35


4.43


4.50


3.71


4.11


4.11


4.70


4.32


3.95


17.95

2029


4.13


4.67


4.44


4.51


4.59


3.71


4.20


4.20


4.80


4.40


4.03


18.30

2030


4.13


4.76


4.54


4.60


4.68


3.72


4.29


4.29


4.90


4.49


4.13


18.65

2031


4.13


4.86


4.61


4.69


4.77


3.72


4.37


4.37


4.99


4.58


4.21


19.02

2032


4.13


4.95


4.71


4.79


4.87


3.72


4.46


4.46


5.10


4.67


4.30


19.40

2033


4.13


5.05


4.81


4.89


4.97


3.72


4.55


4.55


5.20


4.76


4.39


19.76

2034


4.13


5.15


4.91


4.98


5.07


3.72


4.64


4.64


5.30


4.86


4.47


20.13

2035


4.13


5.26


5.01


5.08


5.17


3.73


4.74


4.74


5.41


4.96


4.57


20.51

2036


4.13


5.36


5.11


5.18


5.28


3.73


4.84


4.84


5.52


5.06


4.65


20.90

2037


4.13


5.47


5.21


5.29


5.38


3.73


4.93


4.93


5.63


5.16


4.75


21.31

2038


4.13


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


3.73


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


























Notes:

(1)

Crude oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation and exchange rates utilized by GLJ in the GLJ Reserve Report and Deloitte in the Deloitte Reserve Report, were an average of forecast prices and costs published by Sproule Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2022 and GLJ and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at January 1, 2023 (each of which is available on their respective websites at www.sproule.com, www.gljpc.com, and www.mcdan.com ). GLJ assigns a value to the Company's existing physical diversification contracts for natural gas for consuming markets at Dawn, Chicago, Ventura, Malin, PG&E, Iroquois, Kingsgate and US Gulf Coast based on forecasted differentials to NYMEX Henry Hub as per the aforementioned consultant average price forecast, contracted volumes and transportation costs. No incremental value is assigned to potential future contracts which were not in place as of December 31, 2022.

(2)

Inflation rates used for forecasting prices and costs, with the exception of capital expenditures, which have been forecasted to have nil inflation until 2026, at which time the inflation profile is as published in these tables.

(3)

Exchange rates used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.


RESERVES PERFORMANCE RATIOS

The following tables highlight Tourmaline's reserves, F&D and FD&A costs as well as the associated recycle ratios.

Reserves, Capital Expenditures and Cash Flow (1)

As at, and for the Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020

Reserves (Mboe)




Proved Producing

1,001,175

947,293

736,448

Total Proved

2,321,959

2,187,870

1,691,056

Proved Plus Probable

4,500,272

4,242,981

3,314,264

Capital Expenditures ($ millions)




Exploration and Development (2)

1,677

1,437

912

Net Property Acquisitions (Dispositions) (3)

202

196

172

Net Corporate Acquisitions (Dispositions) (3)

188

1,232

794

Less: Topaz Property Acquisitions (4)

(161)

(119)

Total (5)

2,067

2,704

1,759

Cash Flow ($/boe)




Cash Flow

26.72

18.19

10.43

Cash Flow - Three Year Average

19.67

13.97

11.67

Notes:

(1)

Cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below and in the Annual MD&A for further discussion.

(2)

Includes capitalized G&A of $47 million, $38 million and $32 million for 2022, 2021, and 2020 respectively.

(3)

Includes purchase price (cash and/or common shares) plus net debt, if applicable.

(4)

Includes property acquisitions incurred by Topaz from non-related parties, prior to June 8, 2021, when it was a controlled subsidiary of Tourmaline.

(5)

Represents the capital expenditures used for purposes of F&D and FD&A calculations.


Finding and Development Costs

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

284.6

257.6

185.4


F&D Costs ($/boe)

5.89

5.58

4.92

5.53

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

4.5

3.3

2.1

3.6

Total Proved Plus Probable





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

387

232.2

210.5


F&D Costs ($/boe)

4.33

6.19

4.33

4.85

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

6.2

2.9

2.4

4.1






Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Change in FDC ($ millions)

1,202

197.2

(286.0)


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

284.6

257.6

185.4


F&D Costs ($/boe)

10.12

6.34

3.38

7.06

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

2.6

2.9

3.1

2.8

Total Proved Plus Probable





Change in FDC ($ millions)

2,380.7

41.6

(566.3)


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

387

232.2

210.5


F&D Costs ($/boe)

10.49

6.37

1.64

7.09

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

2.5

2.9

6.4

2.8


Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs,
Excluding FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

316.9

657.8

510.3


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

6.52

4.11

3.45

4.40

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

4.1

4.4

3.0

4.5

Total Proved Plus Probable





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

440.1

1,089.7

826.0


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

4.70

2.48

2.13

2.77

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

5.7

7.3

4.9

7.1






Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs,
Including FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Change in FDC ($ millions)

1,337.3

1,201.1

723.3


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

316.9

657.8

510.3


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

10.74

5.94

4.86

6.59

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

2.5

3.1

2.1

3.0

Total Proved Plus Probable





Change in FDC ($ millions)

2,593.0

2,241.2

1,383.5


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

440.1

1,089.7

826.0


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

10.59

4.54

3.80

5.41

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

2.5

4.0

2.7

3.6

Note:

(1)

The recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.


Conference Call Tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m.) ET

Tourmaline will host a conference call tomorrow, March 2, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ).

To participate without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3ROiPpp to receive an instant automated call back.

To participate using an operator, please dial 1-888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ), or 1-416-764-8650 (international dial-in), a few minutes prior to the conference call.

Conference ID is 03091736.

Reader Advisories

CURRENCY

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results, business opportunities and shareholder return plan, including the following: the future declaration and payment of base and special dividends and the timing and amount thereof which assumes, among other things, the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends; the Company's plan to return between 50-90% of free cash flow to shareholders; anticipated 2023 cash flow and free cash flow and long-term net debt targets; anticipated petroleum and natural gas production and production growth for various periods including estimated production levels for the first quarter of 2023 and full-year 2023 and condensate and NGL production growth anticipated from the Company's Conroy North Montney development project; expected full-year 2023 EP capital spending levels and anticipated capital efficiencies; the number of wells expected to be drilled in 2023; the anticipated restart of the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Northern pipeline system; anticipated natural gas prices; anticipated increase in natural gas volumes to western US markets; anticipated inflationary contingencies; anticipated strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing from the startup of LNG Canada; anticipated reserve increases resulting from exploration activities, and the anticipated ability of successful exploration discoveries to access existing Tourmaline infrastructure; the timing for facility expansions and facility start-up dates; sustainability and environmental improvement initiatives; the anticipated amount to be invested per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives; as well as Tourmaline's future drilling prospects and plans, business strategy, future development and growth opportunities, prospects and asset base. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; the degree to which Tourmaline's operations and production may be disrupted or by circumstances attributable to supply chain disruptions; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; inflation rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the benefits to be derived from acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; supply chain disruptions; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; changes in rates of inflation; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals including drilling permits and the impact of not receiving such approvals on the Company's long-term planning; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities which may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

RESERVES DATA

The reserves data set forth above is based upon the reports of GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") and Deloitte LLP, each dated effective December 31, 2022 , which have been consolidated into one report by GLJ and adjusted to apply certain of GLJ's assumptions and methodologies and pricing and cost assumptions. The price forecast used in the reserve evaluations is an average of forecast prices published by Sproule Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2022 and GLJ and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at January 1, 2023 (each of which is available on their respective websites at www.sproule.com , www.gljpc.com , and www.mcdan.com ), and will be contained in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 , which will be filed on SEDAR (accessible at www.sedar.com ) on or before March 31, 2023.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company's actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

All evaluations and reviews of future net revenue are stated prior to any provisions for interest costs or general and administrative costs and after the deduction of estimated future capital expenditures for wells to which reserves have been assigned. The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis and utilizes the Company's tax pools. It does not consider the corporate tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the after-tax value of the Company, which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the level of the Company.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to effects of aggregations. The estimated values of future net revenue disclosed in this news release do not represent fair market value. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and cost assumptions used in the reserve evaluations will be attained and variances could be material.

The reserve data provided in this news release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under National Instrument 51-101. All of the required information will be contained in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 , which will be filed on SEDAR (accessible at www.sedar.com ) on or before March 31, 2023 .

BOE EQUIVALENCY

In this news release, production and reserves information may be presented on a "barrel of oil equivalent" or "BOE" basis. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

INDUSTRY METRICS

This news release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry. Each of these metrics is determined by the Company as set out below or elsewhere in this news release. These metrics are "reserve replacement", "F&D" costs, "FD&A" costs, "recycle ratio", "F&D recycle ratio", and "FD&A recycle ratio". These metrics are considered "non-GAAP ratios" and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. As such, they should not be used to make comparisons. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. The non-GAAP financial measures used as a component of these non-GAAP ratios are capital expenditures and cash flow.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company's performance over time, however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

"F&D" costs are calculated by dividing the sum of the total capital expenditures for the year (in dollars) by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category (in boe). F&D costs, including FDC, includes all capital expenditures in the year as well as the change in FDC required to bring the reserves within the specified reserves category on production.

"FD&A" costs are calculated by dividing the sum of the total capital expenditures for the year inclusive of the net acquisition costs and disposition proceeds (in dollars) by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category inclusive of changes due to acquisitions and dispositions (in boe). FD&A costs, including FDC, includes all capital expenditures in the year inclusive of the net acquisition costs and disposition proceeds as well as the change in FDC required to bring the reserves within the specified reserves category on production.

The "recycle ratio" is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.

The Company uses F&D and FD&A as a measure of the efficiency of its overall capital program including the effect of acquisitions and dispositions. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS

Also included in this news release are estimates of Tourmaline's 2023 cash flow and free cash flow, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels, capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release and including Tourmaline's estimated 2023 average production of 530,000 boepd, 2023 commodity price assumptions for natural gas ( $3.20 /mcf NYMEX US, $2.80 /mcf AECO, $18.12 /mcf JKM US), crude oil ( $77.85 /bbl WTI US) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.75 (US/CAD). To the extent such estimates constitute a financial outlook, it was approved by management and the Board of Directors of Tourmaline on March 1, 2023 and is included to provide readers with an understanding of Tourmaline's anticipated cash flow and free cash flow based on the capital expenditure, production, pricing, exchange rate and other assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains the terms "cash flow", "capital expenditures", "free cash flow" and "operating netback", which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and the terms "cash flow per diluted share", "free cash flow per diluted share", "operating netback per boe", "cash flow per boe", "finding and development costs", "finding, development and acquisition costs" and "recycle ratio", which are considered "non-GAAP ratios". These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. In addition, this news release contains the terms "adjusted working capital" and "net debt", which are considered "capital management measures" and also do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures in evaluating the Company's performance. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for more information on the definition and description of these terms.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow

Management uses the term "cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to cash flow, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)

2022


2021

2022

2021

Cash flow from operating activities (per GAAP)

$ 1,115,399

$

1,058,460

$ 4,692,731

$ 2,847,117

Current Income Taxes

(7,599)


-

(11,934)

-

Change in non-cash working capital (deficit)

294,847


(90,224)

203,152

82,009

Cash flow

$ 1,402,647

$

968,236

$ 4,883,949

$ 2,929,126


Capital Expenditures

Management uses the term "capital expenditures" as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flow used in investing activities (per GAAP)

$  548,471

$  468,384

$ 1,971,129

$ 1,380,111

Corporate acquisitions

-

-

(67,770)

-

Proceeds from sale of investments

-

-

-

103,824

Change in non-cash working capital (deficit)

(42,489)

(20,923)

(24,012)

106,436

Capital expenditures

$  505,982

$  447,461

$ 1,879,347

$ 1,590,371


Free Cash Flow

Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow" and " Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Capital Expenditures" above.



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)


2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flow

$

1,402,647

$  968,236

$ 4,883,949

$ 2,929,126

Capital expenditures


(505,982)

(447,461)

(1,879,347)

(1,590,371)

Property acquisitions


12,126

26,721

273,843

545,861

Proceeds from divestitures


(109)

(1,560)

(71,489)

(392,556)

Free Cash Flow

$

908,682

$  545,936

$ 3,206,956

$ 1,492,060


Operating Netback

Management uses the term "operating netback" as a key performance indicator and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. Operating netback is defined as the sum of commodity sales from production, premium (loss) on risk management activities and realized gains (loss) on financial instruments less the sum of royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. A summary of the reconciliation of operating netback to commodity sales from production, which is a GAAP measure, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)

2022


2021

2022

2021

Commodity sales from production

$ 1,932,515

$

1,709,063

$ 8,110,837

$ 5,053,611

Premium on risk management activities

409,241


21,579

517,109

13,943

Realized loss on financial instruments

(165,293)


(201,297)

(885,109)

(398,291)

Royalties

(292,784)


(168,168)

(1,115,549)

(387,914)

Transportation costs

(238,937)


(198,537)

(898,871)

(683,737)

Operating expenses

(206,344)


(176,360)

(785,611)

(607,292)

Operating netback

$ 1,438,398

$

986,280

$ 4,942,806

$ 2,990,320


Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating Netback per-boe

Management calculates "operating netback per-boe" as operating netback divided by total production for the period. Netback per-boe is a key performance indicator and measure of operational efficiency and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. A summary of the calculation of operating netback per boe, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

($/boe)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue, excluding processing income

$       46.24

$       34.27

$       42.36

$       29.00

Royalties

(6.22)

(3.77)

(6.10)

(2.41)

Transportation costs

(5.08)

(4.45)

(4.92)

(4.25)

Operating expenses

(4.38)

(3.95)

(4.30)

(3.77)

Operating netback

$       30.56

$       22.10

$       27.04

$       18.57


Cash Flow per-boe

Management uses cash flow per boe to highlight how much cash flow is generated by each boe produced. The ratio is calculated by dividing cash flow by total production for the period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow". See "Reserves Performance Ratios" section for information on annual cash flow per boe and comparative period data used.

Finding and Development Costs, Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs and Recycle Ratio

See "Reserves Performance Ratios" and "Industry Metrics" for information on the composition of the non-GAAP financial measures used as a component of and comparative period data for finding and development costs, finding, development and acquisition costs and recycle ratio.

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Working Capital

Management uses the term "adjusted working capital" for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's liquidity. A summary of the composition of adjusted working capital (deficit), is set forth below:


As at December 31,

(000s)

2022

2021

Working capital (deficit)

$   809,449

$   (361,034)

Fair value of financial instruments – short-term (asset) liability

(709,286)

240,970

Lease liabilities – short-term

3,109

2,997

Decommissioning obligations – short-term

30,000

20,103

Unrealized foreign exchange in working capital – (asset)

(8,605)

(6,441)

Adjusted working capital (deficit)

$   124,667

$   (103,405)


Net Debt

Management uses the term "net debt", as a key measure for evaluating its capital structure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's total indebtedness. A summary of the composition of net debt, is set forth below:


As at December 31,

(000s)

2022

2021

Bank debt

$   (170,767)

$   (421,539)

Senior unsecured notes

(448,342)

(448,035)

Adjusted working capital (deficit)

124,667

(103,405)

Net debt

$   (494,442)

$   (972,979)


Supplementary Financial Measures

The following measures are supplementary financial measures: cash flow per diluted share, reserve value per diluted share, operating expenses ($/boe), cash general and administrative expenses ($/boe) and transportation costs ($/boe). These measures are calculated by dividing the numerator by a diluted share count or by total production for the period, depending on the financial measure discussed.

ESTIMATES OF DRILLING LOCATIONS

Unbooked drilling locations are the internal estimates of Tourmaline based on Tourmaline's prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by Tourmaline's management as an estimation of Tourmaline's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Tourmaline will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Tourmaline will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While a certain number of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by Tourmaline drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management of Tourmaline has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to current production, full-year 2022 production, Q4 2022 production and full-year 2023 expected average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:



Light and Medium
Crude Oil (1)


Conventional
Natural Gas


Shale Natural Gas


Natural Gas
Liquids (1)


Oil Equivalent
Total



Company Gross
(Bbls)


Company Gross
(Mcf)


Company Gross
(Mcf)


Company Gross
(Bbls)


Company Gross
(Boe)

Current Production


45,000


1,335,000


1,125,000


70,000


525,000

2022 Production


42,923


1,284,879


1,045,355


69,537


500,832

Q4 2022 Production


43,549


1,310,520


1,065,943


71,964


511,590

2023 Expected Average
Daily Production


48,300


1,336,100


1,118,500


72,600


530,000












(1)

For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil. Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.


CREDIT RATINGS

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

GENERAL

See also "Forward-Looking Statements", and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

CERTAIN DEFINITIONS:

1H

first half

2H

second half

bbl

barrel

bbls/day

barrels per day

bbl/mmcf

barrels per million cubic feet

bcf

billion cubic feet

bcfe

billion cubic feet equivalent

bpd or bbl/d

barrels per day

boe

barrel of oil equivalent

boepd or boe/d

barrel of oil equivalent per day

bopd or bbl/d

barrel of oil, condensate or liquids per day

DUC

drilled but uncompleted wells

EP

exploration and production

gj

gigajoule

gjs/d

gigajoules per day

JKM

Japan Korea Marker

mbbls

thousand barrels

mmbbls

million barrels

mboe

thousand barrels of oil equivalent

mboepd

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

mcf

thousand cubic feet

mcfpd or mcf/d

thousand cubic feet per day

mcfe

thousand cubic feet equivalent

mmboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

mmbtu

million British thermal units

mmbtu/d

million British thermal units per day

mmcf

million cubic feet

mmcfpd or mmcf/d

million cubic feet per day

MPa

megapascal

mstb

thousand stock tank barrels

natural gas

conventional natural gas and shale gas

NCIB

normal course issuer bid

NGL or NGLs

natural gas liquids

Tcf

trillion cubic feet


ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c3760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Further Expanding Ontario Land Footprint

Omineca Announces $2 Million Brokered Financing of Flow-Through Units

Energy Fuels Announces 2022 Results; Emerging as the Leading US Producer of Critical Minerals with Focus on Uranium and Rare Earth Elements

BetterLife Announces Pricing of Proposed Offering of Units

Related News

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Arranges $1.25 Million Financing

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study at South and Estevan Projects in Its Saskatchewan District to Support Preparation of Lithium Resource Estimates

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Provides Update on Drilling, Permitting and Battery Testwork at the High-Grade Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

×