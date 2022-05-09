Pan American Silver Corp. today provides results for 43 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 38,460 metres, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts. Highlights include infill hole U-04-22 with 233.70 metres at 44gt Ag, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn and step-out hole U-08-22 with 174.95 metres at 40 gt Ag, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn and 46.95 metres at 78 gt Ag, 3.84% Pb, 8.79% Zn. "We drilled more ...

PAAS:CA,PAAS