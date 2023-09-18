Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

Since listing in December 2020, Pampa Metals has completed extensive technical work across its portfolio of projects in Chile. Following a detailed review and prioritization of this portfolio, a decision has been made to relinquish the Block 3, Redondo Veronica, Arrieros, and Cerro Blanco Projects. This reduction in land holdings provides a meaningful cost saving and ensures Pampa Metals' resources are better focused on its highest priority targets and new business development initiatives.

Following this rationalization, the Company retains 100% ownership of the Block 4, Cerro Buenos Aires and Morros Blancos projects.

As announced on 9 August 2023, following recent drilling of the Buenavista Target in June 2023, Pampa Metals intends to further evaluate the Block 4 Project via joint venture partnership and has shifted its focus to the acquisition, exploration, and development of a more advanced stage copper project(s) with significant scale potential.

Joseph van den Elsen, President & CEO of Pampa Metals, commented:

"The rationalization of our portfolio meaningfully reduces holding costs and expenditure commitments associated with non-core projects and enables us to redirect valuable resources towards our highest priority projects and efforts to acquire a more advanced stage copper project(s)with the potential to be a Company maker. Projects in the Americas, where the Company can best apply its technical and commercial expertise across exploration, resource delineation, and feasibility studies to create value for shareholders, are preferred. A number of project reviews have already been completed and we look forward to keeping shareholders up to date on the progress of our new business development initiatives".

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCD) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

www.pampametals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
joseph@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Pampa Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784696/pampa-metals-rationalizes-portfolio-to-focus-on-new-copper-opportunities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals PM:CC CSE:PM Base Metals Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM FSE:FIRA OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 9,000,000 post-consolidated units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in an August 10, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $5,950, issued 404,600 finder's warrants and 285,600 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

Pampa Metals Corporation. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,117,310 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) has today announced its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1-for-2.5 basis (the "Consolidation") and to reduce the exercise price of its November 2025 $0.19 and March 2026 $0.21 warrants to $0.095 and $.105 respectively (the "Warrant Exercise Price Reduction"), on a post consolidation basis. See Share Consolidation and Warrant Exercise Price Reduction below for more information

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Morros Blancos property held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has expired

During the term of the option agreement, Austral completed exploration activities to the value of approximately US$1.6 million across both the Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Market Awareness Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Market Awareness Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that the Company has commenced a market awareness program, aimed at enhancing its market visibility and engagement. As part of the initiative, the Company has engaged BTV Business Television to improve exposure to capital markets. The engagement is for a period of twelve weeks BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that helps issuers increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience through unique offerings. Services provided under the contract with the Company include digital marketing on well-known financial online platforms, and national television broadcast on BNN Bloomberg and FOX Business News.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces further to its News Releases of July 27, 2023, August 2, 2023 and September 1, 2023 in relation to its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering") and its non-brokered private placement of common shares issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Charity Flow-Through Shares") of which 1,832,621 Charity Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5,272,450.62 (the "Charity Flow-Through Offering") have now both fully closed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tucker brings over 10 years' experience working in the mining industry in project finance, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce AZI Drilling has completed its drill program at the Alcona Target Area and New Millenium Target Area and is now mobilizing to the Moretti Target Area (" Moretti ") at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Field Season Summary for Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Field Season Summary for Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Spring and Summer geophysical and drilling programs in 2023 have significantly advanced the Storm Project on several fronts:

Sediment Hosted Copper Discovery

  • Discovery of multiple regional scale sediment hosted copper systems, as evidenced by intersections of what appears to be stratiform chalcocite (copper sulfide) mineralization as predicted by both the geological and geophysical models - the discovery has similarities to the world-class copper belts in Central Africa and Botswana
  • Confirmation of geophysical methods effective at targeting sediment-hosted copper mineralization: both gravity and deeper electromagnetic (EM) anomalies have been shown to be strongly associated with sulfide mineralization
  • Significant kilometre-scale historical gravity anomalies that conform to the predictive geological model remain untested and are priority targets for follow-up modern geophysical surveys this coming spring and drilling in summer 2024

New Near-Surface Copper Discoveries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

