Company Increases Quarterly Dividend by 25%; Announces Debt Redemption; Announces Plan to Double Shareholder Returns Resulting in 2022 Returns of ~$1 billion Highlights: Generated first quarter cash from operating activities of $685 million Non-GAAP Cash Flow of $1,043 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $592 million Announced plan to double shareholder returns from 25% to 50% of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after ...

OVV:CA,OVV