OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE SANTA ANA PRIMARY SILVER PROJECT

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE SANTA ANA PRIMARY SILVER PROJECT

Indicated Resources Contain 29.9 Moz AgEq1 at 519 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources Contain 27.9 Moz AgEq at 369 g/t AgEq

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of an updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated MRE") for its 100%-owned Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia ("Santa Ana" or the "Project").

 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Updated MRE includes:
    • Indicated resources with 29.9 million ounces ("Moz") silver-equivalent1 ("AgEq"), comprised of 21.7 Moz silver and 0.104 Moz gold; and
    • Inferred resources with 27.9 Moz AgEq, comprised of 20.1 Moz silver and 0.098 Moz gold.
  • Contained AgEq ounces in Indicated resources in the Updated MRE increased 23.5% compared to the maiden mineral resource estimate for the Santa Ana Project outlined in a technical report dated June 8, 2023 (the "Maiden MRE"). Inferred resources increased 106.3% to 27.9 Moz AgEq.
  • Mineral Resource classification in the Updated MRE applied a more rigorous standard than the Maiden MRE, including constraining resources based on reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE") and mineable shape optimization ("MSO").
  • The Updated MRE is based on 130,006 metres ("m") of total drilling in 646 holes and uses a cut-off grade of 95 g/t AgEq for the Santa Ana and Los Naranjos veins and 130 g/t AgEq at all other veins.
  • The Updated MRE confirms the very high-grade nature of the Santa Ana project. The average grade of the Indicated resources is 518.7 g/t AgEq, of which 72.6% is from silver and 27.4% is from gold. Mineralization is contained in 13 primary vein systems, which range in average Indicated grade from 197.4 to 854.8 g/t AgEq.
  • Significant upside remains from exploration. There are twelve known veins that have yet to be drill tested at a resource definition level. Plus, the Company maintains a substantial pipeline of untested geophysical and geochemical anomalies that further support the growth potential of the Santa Ana project.

"Since the Maiden MRE three years ago, Outcrop Silver's exploration team has done an outstanding job of growing contained silver and gold ounces, as well as understanding the geology at the Santa Ana project," commented Rob Bruggeman, President and CEO. "Mineralization at Santa Ana continues to impress with its high grades, continuity and scale. New vein systems like Guadual and Aguilar have added substantial resources to the Updated MRE, with another dozen veins still to be adequately drill tested and more veins likely to be discovered as exploration continues."

The Updated MRE was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards – For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted May 19, 2014, and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The effective date of the Updated MRE is September 10, 2026.

Table 1. Summary of the Indicated and Inferred Underground Mineral Resources on the Santa Ana Property

Vein Area

Classification

Tonnes
(kt)

Contained Metal (Moz)

Average Grades (g/t)

AgEq

Ag

Au

AgEq

Ag

Au

Aguilar

Indicated

373

4.2

2.7

0.019

348.5

221.1

1.61

Aguilar

Inferred

582

5.2

3.3

0.024

275.3

175.5

1.26

El Dorado

Indicated

77

1.7

1.2

0.006

686.7

502.3

2.33

El Dorado

Inferred

97

0.9

0.5

0.005

301.3

169.0

1.67

Esp Santo

Indicated

4

0.0

0.0

0.000

197.4

117.5

1.01

Esp Santo

Inferred

18

0.1

0.1

0.001

183.5

89.2

1.19

Guadual

Indicated

255

4.9

4.0

0.011

592.9

486.4

1.35

Guadual

Inferred

326

4.8

4.0

0.011

459.1

379.0

1.01

La Porfia

Indicated

124

2.0

0.9

0.014

513.4

233.8

3.54

La Porfia

Inferred

84

1.4

0.5

0.011

511.5

194.8

4.01

La Ye

Indicated

60

0.5

0.3

0.002

254.2

165.2

1.13

La Ye

Inferred

82

0.7

0.5

0.003

272.4

174.8

1.23

Las Maras

Indicated

194

5.3

4.6

0.009

854.8

735.1

1.51

Las Maras

Inferred

158

3.8

3.0

0.010

750.6

596.9

1.94

La Isabela

Indicated

9

0.1

0.1

0.000

293.9

205.6

1.12

La Isabela

Inferred

73

0.6

0.4

0.002

249.2

170.7

0.99

Los Mangos

Indicated

170

2.9

2.2

0.009

525.1

397.0

1.62

Los Mangos

Inferred

78

1.4

1.2

0.002

547.4

487.6

0.76

Los Naranjos

Indicated

177

2.4

2.0

0.006

429.5

345.2

1.07

Los Naranjos

Inferred

90

0.8

0.6

0.002

264.0

215.4

0.62

Morena

Indicated

19

0.2

0.2

0.000

325.0

268.6

0.71

Morena

Inferred

136

1.7

1.2

0.005

382.2

285.2

1.23

Paraíso

Indicated

155

3.2

1.6

0.020

634.4

319.7

3.98

Paraíso

Inferred

201

2.2

1.2

0.012

333.4

183.5

1.90

Santa Ana

Indicated

176

2.5

2.0

0.006

446.4

357.9

1.12

Santa Ana

Inferred

426

4.4

3.6

0.010

319.9

263.2

0.72

Total

Indicated

1,793

29.9

21.7

0.104

518.7

376.4

1.80

Total

Inferred

2,352

27.9

20.1

0.098

368.5

266.4

1.29

Notes:

1.

Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is deemed a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the completion of the mineral resource estimation, with an effective date of September 10, 2026.

2.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

3.

The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

4.

The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

5.

The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

6.

Historically mined areas were removed from the block-modelled Mineral Resources.

7.

Economic assumptions used include US$40/oz Ag, US$3,100/oz Au, process recoveries of 96.3% for Ag and 98.5% for Au, a US$35/t processing cost, and G&A of US$15/t. The resulting Ag equivalency ratio is rounded to 79:1.

8.

Underground Mineral Resources are reported within optimized mining shapes generated using mining shape optimization and reported on a "take-all" basis (i.e., including internal dilution within the shapes).

9.

For the Santa Ana and Los Naranjos vein areas, evaluated using long-hole open stoping (LHOS), a mining cost of US$65/t, together with the economic assumptions above, results in an underground AgEq cutoff grade of 95 g/t. Minimum shape dimensions are 1.5 m (W) × 10 m (H) × 10 m (L).

10.

All other vein areas are evaluated using cut-and-fill mining. A mining cost of US$110/t, together with the economic assumptions above, results in an underground AgEq cutoff grade of 130 g/t. Minimum mining-shape dimensions are 1.0 m (W) × 5 m (H) × 5 m (L).

The information in Table 2 illustrates the grade distribution of material comprising the stated Underground Mineral Resource. It does not represent alternative Mineral Resource estimates or alternative reporting cut-off scenarios. The Underground Mineral Resource is reported on a take-all basis within the RPEEE-constrained underground reporting shapes shown in Table 1.

Table 2 – Distribution of AgEq Grades Within the Stated Underground Mineral Resource Reporting Shapes

AgEq Cutoff
(g/t)

Tonnes
(kt)

Contained Metal (Moz)

Average Grades (g/t)

AgEq

Ag

Au

AgEq

Ag

Au

Indicated

MRE Statement

1,793

29.9

21.7

0.104

518.7

376.4

1.80

50

1,728

29.9

21.7

0.104

537.8

390.3

1.87

75

1,703

29.8

21.6

0.103

544.8

395.4

1.89

95

1,678

29.8

21.6

0.103

551.5

400.4

1.91

130

1,617

29.5

21.5

0.102

568.2

412.7

1.97

175

1,479

28.8

21.0

0.100

606.7

441.3

2.09

250

1,209

27.0

19.7

0.092

694.9

507.3

2.38

500

629

20.3

15.0

0.067

1,005.9

743.3

3.32

Inferred

MRE Statement

2,352

27.9

20.1

0.098

368.5

266.4

1.29

50

2,275

27.8

20.1

0.098

380.3

275.0

1.33

75

2,247

27.8

20.1

0.097

384.4

278.0

1.35

95

2,213

27.7

20.0

0.097

389.0

281.4

1.36

130

2,111

27.3

19.8

0.095

402.3

291.1

1.41

175

1,788

25.7

18.7

0.088

447.0

325.7

1.53

250

1,290

22.3

16.4

0.075

538.2

395.3

1.81

500

468

13.1

10.0

0.040

869.0

661.4

2.63

Notes:

1.

The bolded figures represent the reported Underground MRE, reported on a take-all basis within the optimized underground reporting shapes

2.

All tonnage, grade, and contained metal values comprise classified model blocks within the fixed optimized underground reporting shapes used to constrain the Underground MRE reported in Table 1. No additional external mining dilution or mining recovery factors have been applied to the values presented.

3.

The non-bolded rows illustrate the distribution of grades within the fixed Underground MRE reporting shapes by applying the indicated AgEq thresholds to the contained model blocks. These rows do not represent separately reported Mineral Resource estimates.

Updated MRE Discussion

The Updated MRE is based on a total of 130,006 m of drilling in 646 drill holes, representing an increase of 71,094 m of drilling from the Maiden MRE. Silver and gold mineralization in the Updated MRE is represented by 46 mineralized domains across 13 vein systems (Figure 1). Indicated mineralization varies in AgEq grade from 197.4 to 854.8 g/t, averaging 518.7 g/t AgEq. Some of the veins - such as El Dorado, Guadual, Paraiso, and Las Maras - demonstrate exceptionally high average AgEq grades.

Figure 1 - Santa Ana Project Plan Map Showing Vein Systems

Resource Classification Discussion

Mineral Resource classification in the Updated MRE applied a more rigorous standard than the Maiden MRE. Whereas the 2023 classification relied on a single distance-based criterion (Indicated within 40 m of drillhole samples), the 2026 classification requires both a defined search distance and a minimum number of supporting drillholes (three for Indicated, two for Inferred). As a result, despite a substantial increase in drilling since 2023, the growth in Indicated resources was modest (23.5%), reflecting the additional rigor of the updated classification approach rather than a limitation in the underlying data. Inferred resources increased substantially (106.3%) as a result of the additional drilling.

Classification was completed separately from grade estimation using search ellipsoids and minimum drillhole support. Indicated Resources require three drillholes within a 60 × 60 × 30 m ellipsoid, while Inferred Resources require two drillholes within a 120 × 80 × 30 m ellipsoid; trench and underground samples were not used to support Indicated classification.

Underground Mineral Resources are constrained within potentially mineable shapes generated using mining shape optimization (MSO) based on the selected mining method, geometry, and economic assumptions. Once a qualifying shape is defined, all material within the shape is reported on a "take-all" basis, including internal material below the stated cutoff grade, to reflect practical mining selectivity and internal dilution. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the AgEq contained in each vein system for Indicated and Inferred mineral resource estimates.

Figure 2 - Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates by Vein System

Figure 3 - Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates by Vein System

Santa Ana Project Mineralization and Exploration Potential

Silver and gold mineralization at Santa Ana is hosted in a series of major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots spanning a strike length of 17 km (Figure 4). Mineralization is open along strike, especially at the southwestern end of the Santa Ana project. There are at least twelve known vein systems not included in the Updated MRE due to insufficient or no drill testing. Future drilling will evaluate the potential of these vein systems to further grow the mineral resource estimates. Furthermore, the Company maintains a pipeline of untested geophysical and geochemical anomalies that could translate into additional drill targets, further supporting the growth potential of the Santa Ana project.

Figure 4 - Plan map of the Santa Ana Project Showing Vein Systems and Section Lines (plan view)

The vein systems on the Santa Ana project vary from steeply dipping to shallow dipping. The majority of the mineralization occurs within 300 m from surface (Figure 5, 6 and 7), with resource growth potential at depth from ore shoots and feeders.

Figure 5 - Main veins long section

Figure 6 - Long Section of the Santa Ana Deposit

Figure 7 - Long section of the Guadual-Aguilar Veins

Vein Descriptions

The mineralized trends at the Santa Ana Project are strongly structurally controlled and are characterized by narrow veins hosted primarily within two principal structural orientations. The dominant vein system strikes NNE and is associated with steeply dipping shear structures, typically dipping approximately 80° to the west, whereas a secondary vein set strikes NE and exhibits more moderate westerly dips, generally ranging from 35° to 60°.

Mineralization is hosted predominantly within quartz-sericite and chlorite-actinolite schists, locally crosscut by intermediate-composition dikes. Hydrothermal alteration adjacent to the mineralized structures is generally restricted, with sericitic and argillic alteration forming narrow halos that typically extend less than 1 m into the wall rock. Mineralization is characterized by an assemblage of pyrite (Py), sphalerite (Sph), galena (Gn), with variable chalcopyrite (Cpy), argentite (Arg), pyrargyrite (Pyr), native silver, and electrum. The relative abundance of these minerals varies systematically along both the strike and dip of the mineralized veins.

Vein

Width (m)

Trend

Length
Azimuth (m)

Length
Dip (m)

Mineral Assemblage

Guadual

1.04

~220°/69°

1300

400

Py + Gn + Sph ± Prg ± Arg

Maras

1.2

~220°/79°

370

430

Py + Gn + Sph ± Prg ± Arg ± Ag ± Elec

Aguilar

0.75

~230°/55°

1600

520

Py + Gn + Sph ± Arg ± Prg

Santa Ana

1.98

~190°/82°

1700

350

Py + Gn + Sph ± Prg ± Arg ± Ag ± Elec

Paraíso

0.77

~140°/30°

520

580

Py + Gn + Sph ± Prg ± Arg ± V.G

Los Mangos

1.11

~40°/86°

750

320

Py + Gn + Sph ± Arg

Porfia

0.45

~225°/40°

270

500

Py + Gn + Sph ± Prg ± Arg ± V.G

Py: Pyrite, Gn: Galena, Sph: Sphalerite, Prg: Pyrargyrite, Arg: Argentite, Ag: Native Silver, Elec: Electrum, V.G: Visible Gold.

Resource Modeling

The Updated MRE is based on 646 diamond drillholes. APEX was supplied with wireframes generated by Outcrop Silver in Leapfrog and APEX refined the interpretation by incorporating unmodelled high-grade intercepts and adding data-supported domains while preserving the overall geological framework. Mineralized vein thicknesses in the indicated and inferred resources ranged from 0.06 to 9.96 m and averaged 0.91 m.

Mineral Resource modelling was conducted in the UTM coordinate system relative to the North American Datum 1983 / UTM Zone 15N (EPSG:26915). The MRE utilized a block model with a parent block size of 2 m (X) by 2 m (Y) by 2 m (Z) to honour the mineralization wireframes for estimation. Silver (Ag) and gold (Au) grades were estimated using inverse distance squared (ID2) with locally varying anisotropy (LVA) to reproduce grade continuity along the variable orientations of the mineralized veins. For the Santa Ana vein set, a High Yield (HY) estimation approach was incorporated with the ID2-LVA estimation to restrict the spatial influence of high-grade samples. The model is sub-blocked for shape optimization and resource reporting. Underground Mineral Resources are reported within optimized mining shapes generated using mining-shape optimization and reported on a "take-all" basis (i.e., including internal dilution within the shapes). Drillhole samples were composited to a target length of 1.0 m using a balanced compositing method that adjusts composite lengths within each contiguous domain interval to maintain consistent support and minimize short residual composites.

Composite silver and gold grades were reviewed for outliers using log-probability plots and 3D spatial analysis. Grade capping thresholds were applied on a vein-area basis where warranted to limit the influence of isolated high-grade values on the resource estimate.

Specific gravity test work was completed for 1,541 core samples. Density values were assigned by vein domain based on statistical analysis of available specific gravity measurements. A density of 2.77 t/m³ was assigned to the Los Mangos and Las Maras vein areas, 2.46 t/m³ to La Isabela, and 2.65 t/m³ to all other mineralized vein areas. A density of 2.63 t/m³ was assigned to country rock.

A technical report prepared by APEX in accordance with NI 43-101 will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+ within 45 days of this press release.

Progress to Date and Resource Growth Potential

The Updated MRE demonstrates the effectiveness of Outcrop Silver's systematic exploration strategy across the Santa Ana Project. Since the 2023 Maiden MRE, exploration has expanded the scale of known mineralized systems, converted previously untested and blind targets into mineral resources, and validated predictive exploration concepts developed through the team's geological analysis and interpretation, leading to the identification of additional mineralization within previously known systems. With mineral resources now defined across a substantially broader portion of the project, from Los Naranjos in the north to Los Mangos in the south, the Updated MRE demonstrates the progress achieved through systematic exploration since 2023. With several known vein systems remaining insufficiently tested or untested, the Outcrop Silver technical team has a substantial pipeline of exploration work to continue applying the same disciplined approach that has driven resource growth since the Maiden MRE.

Qualified Persons

The Updated MRE was prepared under the supervision of Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics of APEX who is independent of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Black is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the Updated MRE and has reviewed and approved the technical contents relating to the Updated MRE in this news release.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Torres, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Outcrop Silver and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Santa Ana Project, as defined by NI 43-101.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$3,100/oz for gold, and US$40/oz for silver, based on three-year trailing average prices. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 98.5% for gold and 96.3% for silver (see news release dated June 25, 2024). The equivalency formula is as follows:

Silver equivalency formula

The resulting silver-to-gold equivalency ratio has been rounded to 79:1, meaning that 79 g/t Ag is equivalent to 1 g/t Au for the purposes of calculating silver-equivalent grades.

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW, depending on the drill hole depth. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled, and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged, and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. Actlabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HTW/NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP multi-elemental analysis under code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at approximately 3 control samples every 20 samples to monitor laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable assay accuracy and no detectable contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security, and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100%-owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

The ongoing 35,000 metre drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully titled mineralized corridor at the Santa Ana Project. Additional drilling will focus on growing mineral resources within the known vein systems while also drill testing new vein systems. Since initial drilling in 2019, the Company has a track record of discovering new high-grade vein systems on a regular basis.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is rapidly advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region, Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding high grade silver and gold mineral resources while advancing the Santa Ana project towards production.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rob Bruggeman
Chief Executive Officer
bruggeman@outcropsilver.com
www.outcropsilver.com 

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: statements relating to the use of the Updated MRE for the development of an updated technical report; potential for improvement in quality of the Company's mine plans; development of an updated mine plan and targeted mine life; the remainder of the Company's drill program and integrating results into ongoing studies and the support of a feasibility study and the timing thereof; the filing of the technical report and timing thereof; technical and economic factors that may influence prospects of economic extraction; the business plans and objectives of the Company; and future planned drilling and feasibility study work. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release; the anticipated impact of the drilling results on actual potential at the Santa Ana Project; the timing and completion of the technical studies and economic assessments; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

Outcrop Silver logo

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/14/c1733.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outcrop Silver & Gold CorporationOCG:CCtsxv:ocgsilver investing
OCG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver, Gold — My Year-End Price Targets and Forecast

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver and gold's performance so far in 2026, as well as his end-of-year price targets. "I'm looking for US$78, US$80 (per ounce) silver. I'm looking for somewhere close to US$5,000 (per ounce) gold, which is much more... Keep Reading...
Closeup of stacked silver coins with engraved edges.

Smart Silver Strategies: Investing in the Dual Identity Metal

It’s time for silver mining investment to shine.As one of the world’s most prominent precious metals, silver presents as a key element in both the industrial and financial sectors. Its usage in powering electronics, solar panels and even medical devices makes it a compelling investment.Amidst... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Keep Reading...
Stock market tickers with various numbers in red and green; text reads: "mergers and acquisitions."

Silver Sector M&A Hits US$14.3 Billion As Miners Hunt for Growth

After five years of stagnant dealmaking, the silver mining sector underwent an aggressive US$14.3 billion consolidation wave since 2024. Data compiled by Metals Focus shows that announced transaction values surged from a negligible US$244 million over the preceding five-year window to US$14.3... Keep Reading...
Steve Penny, gold and silver bars.

Steve Penny: Silver at Key Inflection Point, What's Next for Price?

Steve Penny, founder of SilverChartist.com, shares his outlook for silver and gold, saying that while he expects much higher prices in the long term, the near and even medium term could bring more sideways movement for the precious metals. Penny also shares his current approach to oil, uranium... Keep Reading...
A rough metallic rock with a shiny silver surface sits on a blurred brown background.

Silver Storm Ships First Concentrate from La Parrilla

Silver Storm Mining (TSXV:SVRS,OTCQB:SVRSF) dispatched its first commercial shipment of lead-silver and zinc concentrates from the La Parrilla mine in Mexico, marking the complex's official return to commercial production.The initial batch of ore through La Parrilla’s sulphide circuit yielded a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

Silver Hammer Plans a Fall Surface and Drilling Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, USA

Blue Jay Gold Intersects 14.0 m of 6.15 g/t Gold and 124 g/t Silver at Skukum Creek, Including 10.5 m of 7.84 g/t Gold and 154 g/t Silver

QIMC Engages Echo Seismic and Strum Consulting for 42-kilometre Nova Scotia 2D Seismic Program

Related News

Carney Courts Global Capital at Canada’s First Investment Summit

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

gold investing

Prosecutors Seek Halt on Belo Sun's Volta Grande Gold Mine License

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Plans a Fall Surface and Drilling Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, USA

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Intersects 14.0 m of 6.15 g/t Gold and 124 g/t Silver at Skukum Creek, Including 10.5 m of 7.84 g/t Gold and 154 g/t Silver

QIMC Engages Echo Seismic and Strum Consulting for 42-kilometre Nova Scotia 2D Seismic Program

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Receives Conditional Approval to List on The TSX and Establishes ATM Program as Longer Term Financial Alternatives