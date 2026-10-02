ORVANA ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO OSP PREPAYMENT FACILITY

TSX: ORV,OTC:ORVMF
OTCQX: ORVMF
- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV,OTC:ORVMF) (OTCQX: ORVMF) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announces that its Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A. ("EMIPA"), has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to its US$25 million secured prepayment facility with Trafigura Pte. Ltd. (the "Prepayment Facility"), first announced on November 6, 2025.
The principal modification under the Amendment is the extension of the final maturity date of the Prepayment Facility by six (6) months, from December 2026 to June 2027, to better align the repayment schedule with the production ramp-up profile of the Don Mario Oxides Stockpile Project.
ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-copper-silver property in Bolivia, which is ramping up production of copper cathodes and gold-silver doré from its oxides stockpile, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).
Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the amended repayment schedule under the Prepayment Facility and EMIPA's ability to make the scheduled repayments; (ii) the ramp-up of the Don Mario oxide stockpile operation to full production, including its timing; and (iii) EMIPA's ability to meet its obligations under the Prepayment Facility without seeking alternative financing.
Forward-looking information in this news release is based on a number of material assumptions, including that: the ramp-up of the Don Mario oxide stockpile operation proceeds substantially as currently planned; metallurgical recoveries, throughput and operating costs are consistent with management's expectations; gold, silver and copper prices remain at levels that support expected cash flow from Don Mario; Trafigura performs its obligations under the Prepayment Facility and the offtake agreements; and no material disruption occurs to operations or permitting, or in the political and economic environment in Bolivia. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions. A variety of risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These include, among others: delays or difficulties in the ramp-up of the Don Mario oxide stockpile operation; failure to achieve expected production, grades, metallurgical recoveries or throughput; insufficient cash flow from Don Mario to meet the amended repayment schedule, which could require EMIPA to seek additional financing or a further amendment, or result in a default under the Prepayment Facility and enforcement of the related security; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, or at all, when required; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; increases in operating costs (including energy, power and environmental compliance costs); delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits and authorizations; availability of qualified personnel; and legislative, regulatory, political, social and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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SOURCE Orvana Minerals Corp.
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