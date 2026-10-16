Orosur Mining Inc. - Notice of Annual and Special Meeting

Notification of Investor Q&A Session

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or "the Company") the minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina announces that copies of the Company's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting ("AGM"), including the Management Information Circular and proxy forms have been posted to shareholders today. Copies are also available on the website at: https:www.orosur.ca

A link to the PDF version of the Notice of AGM is also available here: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12574/319310_1041799_equityincentiveplan.pdf

The AGM will be held on 16th November, 2026 at 10.00am Eastern Standard Time at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, 333 Bay Street, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 2T6. Shareholders are strongly encouraged by the Board to vote by proxy by completing their form of proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form.

Notification of Investor Q&A Session

Orosur is also pleased to announce that following the AGM, on 16th November, 2026, Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, and Brad George, the Company's CEO, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform at 11.30am Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 11am Eastern Standard Time the day before Investor Q&A session (15th November) or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Nomad & Joint Broker

Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd – Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications 

Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319310

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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