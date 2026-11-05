Orosur Mining Inc. Director Purchase of Shares

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI,OTC:OROXF) (AIM: OMI) announces that on Wednesday, 4th November 2026, Louis Castro, Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 100,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") at an average price of 9.46 pence per share and Nick von Schirnding, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 106,894 Common Shares at an average price of 9.3 pence per share.

Following these transactions, Louis Castro has a total beneficial interest in 305,000 Common Shares, representing 0.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Nick von Schirnding has a total beneficial interest in 770,864 Common Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the director dealings are set out in the table at the end of the announcement, which has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/ Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Fergus Mellon
Allison Allfrey
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI,OTC:OROXF) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name:

  1. Louis Castro

  2. Nick von Schirnding
2. Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status:

  1. Executive Chairman

  2. Independent Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 
a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc
 
b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:		 Common shares without par value

CA6871961059
 
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

  1. Louis Castro - 100,000 Shares at 9.46 pence

  2. Nick von Schirnding - 106,894 Shares at 9.30 pence
d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:		 n/a - Single transactions as in 4 c) above
e) Date of the transaction: 4 November 2026
 
f) Place of the transaction: AIM
 

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322546

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

OMI:CCtsxv:omigold investing
OMI:CC
The Conversation (0)

Orosur Mining

None Keep Reading...
Gold bar with financial graphs overlays.

Gold Price Climbs Above US$4,000 After Democrat Midterm Win

The gold price was on the rise on Wednesday (November 4), climbing above US$4,000 per ounce as the US dollar weakened following midterm elections in the country. Spot gold advanced to US$4,063, while spot silver jumped to US$52.32 per ounce by 4:55 p.m. EST. The US Dollar Index fell around 0.3... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Midterms — Price Impact as US Votes

How will US midterm elections affect gold and silver prices? John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his thoughts, saying both precious metals could see further downside in the short term if Republicans lose both the House and Senate; however, the long-term... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Below US$4,000 — Buy Stocks Now or Wait?

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold, saying while he's optimistic long term, the price could still fall further. "When do we jump in? You know, if I didn't own a single gold stock today, I would certainly be looking to buy (this) week. But if I've... Keep Reading...
Stacks of gold bars overlaid with upward arrow and financial data charts, background text reads various dollar amounts.

Brien Lundin: Rising Debt and Currency Risks Could Drive Gold Higher

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, says rising government debt and weaker currencies could help keep the gold price high over the long term, even as the market faces short-term ups and downs.Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Lundin, who hosts the event, said that although... Keep Reading...
Red stamp on paper with "approved" in bold red letters.

Gold Fields Secures Environmental Approval for Windfall Gold Project

Multinational miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has received environmental approval from the Quebec government to begin construction of its Windfall gold project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, approximately 115 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon by road.According to a Monday (November 2)... Keep Reading...
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold, Silver — Stack on Weakness, "Ultimate Game Changer" Ahead

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his perspective on recent declines in gold and silver, saying that while prices can still go lower, ultimately the math will work out in favor of precious metals and send them to much higher levels. "Gold's just gold. It just sits there.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Arunta pXRF Results Highlight Opportunities Beyond 3.1Mt MRE

Omega Pacific Announces LIFE Offering

Chalice Drilling Extends Mineralisation 450m

Homeland Appoints Heida Mani as Chair of Advisory Board

Related News

base metals investing

Arunta pXRF Results Highlight Opportunities Beyond 3.1Mt MRE

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Announces LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Chalice Drilling Extends Mineralisation 450m

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2026

base metals investing

Homeland Appoints Heida Mani as Chair of Advisory Board

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Research Capital

copper investing

US Midterms Put Mining Permitting Bill on the Clock