OROCO COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING

Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, OTCQB: ORRCF) (the "Company" or "Oroco") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a diamond drill rig to its Santo Tomás copper project, located in northwestern Mexico, to commence drilling intended to support the upgrade of the mineral resource classifications in the project's South Zone.

This mobilization represents the practical start of Oroco's Phase 2 on-site work program following the Company's recent financing led by Canaccord Genuity.  Initial work will prioritize both infill and confirmation drilling designed to refine the geological and grade model in areas where increased drilling density is expected to support improved confidence for future mine planning and engineering work. Additional drills will be added as required.

In parallel with the resource-classification drilling, Oroco will undertake complementary Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") programs intended to advance project engineering and reduce technical risk.  Those programs will include the following work:

  • Hydrogeological, including collection of baseline and operational water data, targeted hydrogeological testing where required, and integration of results into water management planning;
  • Geotechnical, including systematic geotechnical logging of drill core, core orientation and structural data where appropriate, and the collection of parameters relevant to pit slope and infrastructure design; and
  • Metallurgical, including additional sample collection to support variability, comminution, and process-response testing to a PFS standard.

Commenting on the mobilization, Oroco's Chairman, Craig Dalziel stated: "The mobilization to the South Zone at Santo Tomás marks the restart of a project that is not only of great value to the shareholders of Oroco but is also essential to the future of a local community that, along with the regional government, has been so supportive of the project.  We are so very thankful to be located in an area of Mexico where the potential benefits of the Santo Tomás Project are so widely appreciated.  We look forward to the many contributions, both local and federal, that the success at Santo Tomás is likely to provide."

ABOUT OROCO 

Oroco's focus is the development of its Santo Tomás Project in northwestern Mexico. The Company holds a net 87.0% interest in the central concessions comprising 1,173 hectares (the "Core Concessions") and an 80% interest in additional surrounding concessions. On a consolidated basis, the Santo Tomás land package has been the subject of an area rationalization process affecting one non-core concession, resulting in a reduced overall project area.

Santo Tomás hosts significant porphyry copper mineralization initially defined by extensive prior exploration (1968–1994), including over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes totaling approximately 30,000 metres. Commencing in 2021, Oroco completed a Phase 1 drill program at Santo Tomás totaling 48,481 metres in 76 diamond drill holes, which supported subsequent resource estimation and engineering work, including a revised mineral resource estimate and updated PEA published and filed in August 2024.

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (along corridors of trunk grid power and natural gas) through Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix.

For more information, please contact:
Craig Dalziel, Chairman
Oroco Resource Corp.
Tel: 604-688-6200
Email: info@orocoresourcecorp.com

Christy Fabros Oroco Resource Corp. (604) 688-6200 cfabros@orocoresourcecorp.com

