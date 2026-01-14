Optimi Health to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on January 21-22, 2026

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI,OTC:OPTHF) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies, today announced that management has been invited to present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 21-22, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Dane Stevens is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bwDjwlrKQkamYS9noOUXfQ

All interested media and investors are invited to join this online presentation. Please join at least five minutes before the start of the presentation to ensure timely participation.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at OPTHF@mzgroup.us.

For more information, please contact:
Dane Stevens, CEO
Optimi Health Corp.
Telephone: (778) 761-4551
investors@optimihealth.ca
www.optimihealth.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
OPTHF@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

About Optimi Health Corp.
Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI,OTC:OPTHF) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit www.optimihealth.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including with respect to the role of psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

