OpenText ValueEdge23 increases speed-to-value for application development and delivery organizations in the OpenText Cloud

AI-powered cloud platform features major new capabilities: Strategic Planning for an Agile World, Codeless Quality and Real-World Performance Engineering

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today launched the latest version of ValueEdgean innovative modular, cloud-based DevOps and value stream management (VSM) platform. ValueEdge23 includes new capabilities that build on the platform's existing functionality, enabling chief technology officers (CTOs) to accelerate speed-to-value eliminating the typical waiting, wasting and wondering in the development process.

"In the world of digital, every company is becoming a software company but lacking the resources to get it done," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "ValueEdge23 is a platform and suite of DevOps tools to help businesses automate the whole digital value chain to get a smarter application to market faster. We are breaking new ground in the DevOps space, enabling organizations to develop and deliver software the right way."

ValueEdge23 improves speed-to-value by increasing the flow of high-value change from development to production, where it earns money for the company, transforms customer experiences and improves competitiveness. It does this by making flow-metrics visible from across a digital value stream (DVS), enabling total quality through innovations in functional testing and performance engineering, streamlining the strategic planning process for use with agile development and integrating toolchains across the DVS, including continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).

ValueEdge was first launched in March 2022 and already has quickly caught the attention of customers and industry analysts being named a * Strong Performer in *The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management .

"OpenText's application testing and real-world Performance Engineering capabilities have been crucial for us at Discount Tire. I am excited about where OpenText is going with ValueEdge, their cloud-based DevOps and VSM platform. It will put that real-world Performance Engineering together with other breakthrough capabilities across the Digital Value Stream, all to accelerate the flow of value from demand to delivery," said Gary Desai , EVP & CIO, Discount Tire.

ValueEdge23's major new capabilities include:

  • Strategic planning for an agile world - powered by the new ValueEdge Strategy module and ValueEdge Agile, this capability is designed for the continuous planning process demanded by today's agile development organizations. It features portfolio management and visualization, along with powerful investment prioritization capabilities and seamless integration to agile management.
  • Codeless quality - powered by ValueEdge Functional Test, allows formerly manual testers to codelessly create automation and keep it resilient, meeting the CTO's need for greater test coverage.
  • Real-world performance engineering - delivered by ValueEdge Performance and the other solutions in the Micro Focus LoadRunner family of software testing products, enables applications to be performance engineered, starting early in their lifecycle and anticipate real-world stresses. This is done by infusing performance engineering into the DevOps pipeline, including new Smart Analytics to provide insight into application change impacts in real-time and by modeling the true nature of the application under load.

The ValueEdge23 cloud-based platform also includes system services, analytics and dashboards and serves as a platform for a full complement of optional Acceleration Modules, such as ValueEdge Strategy and ValueEdge Functional Test. Pricing is available upon request.

Today's ValueEdge23 launch announcement is in conjunction with the OpenText Application Delivery Virtual Summit . More information about ValueEdge23 and other OpenText Application Delivery Management products, along with the full Summit recordings, are available here .

For further information, please visit:

*Source: The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management, Q4 2022

Note: OpenText acquired Micro Focus on Jan. 31, 2023 , including ValueEdge™.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Image of hand holding an ai face looking at the words "chatgpt openai"

What is OpenAI's ChatGPT and Can You Invest? (Updated March 17)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

ARway Corp

ARway signs five deals for software development kit


SensOre

Half-Year Financial Statements 2022

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2022

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

ARway Corp. Announces Featured CEO Segment on BTV Business Television March 4th & 5th

ARway Corp. Announces Featured CEO Segment on BTV Business Television March 4th & 5th


OpenText Collaborates with Bayer to Simplify Digital Operations

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Bayer has selected OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise as a strategic solution for select B2B integration activities within the divisions Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals, to increase agility and improve operational efficiencies. The collaboration was initiated with a proof-of-concept to be followed by roll-out activities.

With a more than 150-year history, Bayer is one of the largest healthcare and agricultural companies in the world. By deploying Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will optimize and simplify integration with partners, enabling the organization to focus on their core business.

"We expect that our collaboration with OpenText, from the onboarding of customers through its roll out, is poised to have a significant impact on our global processes," said Björn- Christian Volckmann – Global Process Owner Order-2-Cash, Commercial Operations (Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals). "As a global B2B EDI provider and trusted partner, OpenText will provide curated support and enable us to continue prioritizing leading edge solutions that will make a difference in communities around the world today, and well into the future."

Through industry leading Business Network Cloud Enterprise, OpenText supports the day-to-day operations relating to an organization's B2B integrations. By managing systems, integration, partner onboarding, transaction monitoring and more, OpenText enables companies to focus on their core competencies while benefitting from access to real-time business performance insights, simplified interaction with trading partners and a digital backbone that connects people, systems and things.

"With billions of B2B transactions being exchanged globally between organizations every year, successful and effective integration can be extremely costly and complex, often requiring continuous investment, specialized technology and expertise, to manage," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "By leveraging OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will be able to focus on their core business priorities with a simplified and harmonized system landscape that is backed and supported by one of the largest B2B Networks in the world."

To learn more about OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise read here .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Finger reaching out to artificial intellgience brain.

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which recently invested US$10 billion in privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has answered back with its own AI chat tool, Google Bard.

Keep reading...Show less

×