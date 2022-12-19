Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Artificial Intelligence Investing News

OpenText to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Ottawa

Celebrating Canadian Innovation

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Mark J. Barrenechea OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on February 3, 2023 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

The Nasdaq opening bell in Ottawa, Canada , celebrates Canada's leading role in global innovation and OpenText as Canada's most valued cloud company. The event will be broadcast live from the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

"OpenText is honoured to open the Nasdaq, live from Ottawa, Canada , in recognition of the company's leading role in global technology innovation and business transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. " Canada is the fastest growing technology hub in the world and we plan on playing our part to develop and expand Canada's rich culture of innovation and talent."

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36pterd6

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-in-ottawa-301706124.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
SensOre

Sensore Develops Next Generation Geochemistry Tool For Exploration Targeting

Geoscience technology disruptor SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce the launch of iChromite, a new suite of automated mineral chemistry assessment tools it has developed that can identify exploration targets more efficiently and accurately. The mineral chromite is extremely stable in highly weathered environments. It preserves its unique geochemical fingerprint over geological time and thus has great utility for reliable detection of potential mineralisation and fertility.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Adds Allstate Identity Protection to Webroot® Helps Protect People's Digital Lives

New partnership aims to keep consumers safe by protecting devices, identities, and privacy

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has partnered with Allstate Identity Protection (AIP) to offer identity protection services to Webroot customers to further protect consumers from evolving cyber threats by shielding their devices, identities and private information. Webroot protects computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other digital devices from threats like malware, ransomware, phishing and more. AIP safeguards personal information and the data people share online. The combined offering provides consumers with exceptional multi-layer protection for their digital life.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Completes Notes Offering and Term Loan Amendment as part of Micro Focus Acquisition Financing

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today that, in connection with its proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus"), Open Text Corporation (the "Company" or "OpenText") has closed its offering (the "Notes Offering") of US$1 billion principal amount of 6.90% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027 (the "Notes") and executed an amendment to its first lien term loan facility due 2029 (the "Term Loan"). As a result, the entire previously announced US$4.585 billion aggregate debt financing package for the Acquisition is now finalized, and, as such, all commitments under the bridge loan agreement related to the Acquisition have been correspondingly terminated undrawn.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
virtual human 3dillustration

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs (Updated 2022)

It might be surprising, but the phrase "artificial intelligence" has been around for over half a century — since 1955, in fact. It was intended to describe a new computer science subdiscipline. But what exactly is artificial intelligence?

In simple terms, artificial intelligence, or AI, means "simulated intelligence in machines." In other words, machines with AI are capable of thinking like people and mimicking their actions. The ideal characteristic of AI is the ability to rationalize.

Of course, that is a very broad definition of AI technology. There are actually at least 14 different applications of AI, which seems to prove that this market isn't going away anytime soon.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation

OpenText Invests in US Government Transformation for Information Management

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in information management, today announced it has achieved the "In Process" designation for its OpenText Cloud for Government offering as one of the initial steps in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization process.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

New Gold Mineralisation From First Aircore Drilling At Boodanoo, Identified Using Sensore’s Dpt® Technology

SensOre (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce results from an early stage, first pass targeted air core drilling programme at its wholly owned Boodanoo Project, south-west of Mount Magnet in Western Australia. Assays have identified new gold mineralisation and are the cumulation of systematic exploration of one of the first mineral systems targets identified by SensOre’s Discriminant Predictive Targeting® (DPT) over the past two years. Exploration involved a systematic target test including ground gravity survey and surface sampling, geological mapping and finally an air core drilling program. The conventional program was augmented by data fusion and interrogation by machine learning applied to multielement geochemistry prior to drilling. Newly discovered mineralisation is associated with quartz sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite) veining in fresh medium grained amphibolite below a shallow weathering profile.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Sign Definitive Agreement for Strategic Investment and Right of First Refusal on Palos Verdes Project

VIZSLA SILVER ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Related News

Tech Investing

Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Drops on Fed Hike, Rick Rule's Top Sectors for 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

×