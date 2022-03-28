2022 BrightCloud® Threat Report shows ransomware remains largest cyber threat to SMBs as phishing activity spikes with 770% increase OpenText™ announces the 2022 BrightCloud® Threat Report which outlines key data points and trends affecting small and large businesses worldwide, as well as individuals in the new hybrid, inter-connected world. This year's report provides in-depth analysis, market insights, trend ...

OTEX:CA