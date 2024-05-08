Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Completes $2 Billion Debt Reduction

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that, as previously indicated, it completed its $2 billion debt reduction using the net proceeds from its AMC divestiture, which reflects $940 million paid to terminate the Company's Term Loan B due 2025 and $1.06 billion to reduce amounts outstanding under its Acquisition Term Loan due 2030.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Please see investors.opentext.com for more information about the Company.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

OTEX - F

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-completes-2-billion-debt-reduction-302139813.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTEX:CA
OpenText Reports Q3 F'24 Financial Results

Record Q3 Total Revenues and Enterprise Cloud Bookings

Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlinkLab

Blinklab Commences Partnership with Turning Pointe Autism Foundation for Clinical Study in Children with Autism in the US

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for autism, today announced that it initiated a clinical study in partnership with US based Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. The study will enroll up to one hundred children previously diagnosed with autism and one hundred children without an autism diagnosis. The data obtained during the course of this collaboration will be used to finalize the data collection and processing algorithms as well as AI/ML models ahead of the FDA registrational study expected to start in the second half of 2024.

OpenText Completes Divestiture of Application Modernization and Connectivity Business to Rocket Software for $2.275B

OpenText to Reduce Debt by $2 Billion

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has successfully completed the divestiture of its AMCMainframe business to Rocket Software, Inc., a Bain Capital portfolio company ("Rocket Software"), for $2.275 billion in cash before taxes, fees and other adjustments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText Secures Open Source Supply Chain with Latest Innovation

Solves open source intake challenges

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced an innovative solution to long-standing open source intake challenges. Developers spend a significant amount of time searching for open source libraries that comply with their company intake policies. OpenText Debricked Open Source Select is a unique start left solution to this age-old problem. It guides developers in selecting the right open source components—those that meet an organization's specific security, compliance and community health intake requirements—before a single line of code is written.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hand holding an AI chip.

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has reportedly invested billions of dollars in the privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Gemini.

Customers Expand Their Horizons with OpenText Cloud Editions 24.2

Company unveils its latest information management solutions, powered by AI and designed to catalyze business transformation through reimagining the way work is approached

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced Cloud Editions (CE) 24.2 at its OpenText World Europe conference April 15-18 .  OpenText's innovations combine trusted information management solutions and data strategies with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to make work smarter, safer, and simpler.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×