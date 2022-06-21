Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Announcement details the future of integrated Information Management in the Cloud

Today at OpenText World EMEA, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) unveiled Project Titanium, the future of information management in the cloud and the next step in the company's cloud journey. Project Titanium solidifies the organization's strategic position as a global leader in information management, giving customers the simplicity, flexibility, and trust to thrive in today's dynamic times through the cloud-based information management.

"Project Titanium is a massive step forward in OpenText Cloud Editions bringing an integrated set of information management suites to the public and private cloud," said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. "Disruption is accelerating and customer needs are evolving. Organizations need an integrated, easy-to-use set of cloud products to serve as the foundation of modern work, digital supply chains, customer experiences and secure computing. Being intelligent, connected, and responsible through an information advantage will translate exponential opportunities into sustained business value."

Project Titanium will strengthen the OpenText Cloud Platform to provide a common platform for consuming all OpenText software and services. Through this unified platform for cloud applications, integrations, and microservices, OpenText Cloud Editions will be available to customers either off-cloud, in a private cloud or with a public cloud. Open to third party and custom applications and accessible through OpenText APIs, this next level of integrated information management across an ecosystem will enable customers to move more workloads to the cloud securely. Moreover, through the OpenText Cloud Zone, customers and partners will have a new digital resource center to evaluate, administrate, renew, and get support on products more easily.

"OpenText has prioritized its research and development investments in the cloud over the next 18 months at the pace of releases every 90 days," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer. "Our customer and partner experiences are our priority and with Project Titanium underway, we are making great strides towards empowering them to drive the productivity and profitability they need. Project Titanium will enable the digital fabric for content management and business networks with global scale, new compliance and security standards and a unified experience."

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea spoke on Project Titanium during his opening keynote at OpenText World EMEA highlighting the future of the OpenText cloud journey and plans around all initiatives geared toward better serving customers to solve exponential problems. From climate innovation, security and compliance to the green bottom line, Project Titanium is designed to help equip organizations of all sizes for larger opportunities.

To learn more about Project Titanium, read the OpenText blog here .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Edi­­tions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

