Video

Badge
One Bullion Limited
Advancing district-scale gold assets across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts
One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assetsplay icon
Gold Investing

One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 10, 2026 08:00PM
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

“It's very democratic, it’s very mining friendly and it's easy to operate in, with real infrastructure. Botswana checks all of those boxes," said One Bullion CEO and President Adam Berk.

One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL,OTCPL:OBULF) CEO and President Adam Berk shared the advantages of working in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Botswana and big milestones ahead in 2026.

Surveys are expected to commence within the next few weeks at the company's Maitengwe and Vumba projects, which will require approximately five weeks to complete. Preliminary geophysical results are anticipated within one week of survey completion, followed by fully processed and interpreted datasets approximately four weeks later.

Maitengwe covers 132 square kilometers and is situated between Tutume and the Zimbabwean border. Vumba sits within a greenstone belt that has produced around 1.5 million ounces of gold, and has intercepts of up to 1 meter at 20.9 grams per tonne gold.

Berk shared that people weren't as interested in the company as they are today, considering the land package and opportunity that One Bullion has.

“Not many junior miners are sitting on 147 linear kilometers of the greenstone belt, but we do. When you put that into the pot with say, US$5,300 an ounce for gold, it makes it very exciting.”

He added that Botswana proves the right place to be for One Bullion as it checks all the boxes the company envisioned six years ago: a very stable jurisdiction, democratic, mining friendly and easy to operate with real infrastructure.

Watch the full interview with One Bullion CEO Adam Berk above.

David Erfle, gold bars.
Gold Investing

David Erfle: Gold, Silver Under Pressure, Key Price Levels to Watch

John Feneck, gold bars.
Silver Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities
Gold Investing

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Brixton Metals Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson.
Silver Investing

Brixton Metals Targets High-grade Silver and Copper in BC and Ontario

Spartan Metals CEO Brett Marsh.
Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals: High-grade Critical Metals in Nevada to Potentially Address Domestic Supply Gaps

Silver Hammer Mining CEO Peter Ball.
Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Fully Financed for 2026 Exploration Program in Idaho and Nevada

Up next

Byron King, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 09, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas.

Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates.

"Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal for your own benefit," said King.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 09, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher.

He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio.

"We're moving from a credit-based economy, a bubble that is blowing up, to a resource-based economy — and that's very healthy going forward," Carrasco said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 09, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era.

"It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Nine Mile Metals CEO Patrick Cruickshank.play icon
Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals: Unlocking High-grade Copper at Bathurst Mining Camp Projects

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 09, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE,OTCQB:STVGF) is moving toward extensive drilling at its exploration portfolio following a recently completed placement of C$4 million and a new high-grade lens of 13.71 percent copper equivalent over 15.1 meters at its flagship Nine Mile Brook project at the Bathurst Camp in New Brunswick.

CEO Patrick Cruickshank shared that Nine Mile Brook is the highest lens ever found in the Bathurst Camp, with almost 20 percent copper, 38 percent lead-zinc, 3 to 4 ounces of silver and between half and 2 grams per tonne gold.

Meanwhile, the first drill results from the company’s past-producing Wedge volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) project demonstrate high-grade assay results of up to 15 percent copper. Cruickshank said the company has found the deposit to be rich in copper, unlike traditional VMS assets with mainly lead-zinc.

VMS deposits are significant geological sources of copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver.

The company said that proceeds from the C$4 million placement will primarily be used for exploration activities and related expenses on its critical minerals projects in the Bathurst Mining Camp, alongside general and administrative obligations.

Cruickshank noted that Nine Mile Metals is hoping to move Wedge VMS to over 10 million tonnes of copper. The company will also test samples from the Nine Mile Brook project for the direct-to-smelter option through Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) analysis and metallurgical testing.

Watch the full interview with Nine Mile Metals CEO Patrick Cruickshank above.

West High Yield Resources Director and Company Secretary Barry Baim. play icon
Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources: On Track for First Pilot Processing Plant Construction Mid-2026

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 09, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY,FWB:W0H) welcomed 2026 with progress. Following its receipt of a permit in October 2025 and the recent closing of a non-brokered C$500,000 private placement, the company is now advancing its processing pilot program and working on additional permits.

Director and Company Secretary Barry Baim shared that securing a permit for Record Ridge allows the company to move from an explorer and developer into a commercial mining company.

Record Ridge is located 7.5 kilometers west to southwest of Rossland, BC. It holds a 172 year mine life and contains high-purity magnesium of over 99 percent.

Baim shared that the company began working on the project in search of gold, but later saw its development as a multiple-resource mine. Present within the ore are magnesium, silica, nickel and iron, which are recognized as critical minerals in different parts of the world.

“China controls pretty much 95 percent of all critical minerals and rare earths. We have a very valuable resource and an ore that contains four (of these),” he said, citing magnesium as a key element for low-carbon transition.

Should the projected schedule be followed, the company is expecting to start mobilizing around June and have commercial sales by the end of 2026.

A letter of intent is also currently in place with a company that will purchase ore from West High Yield Resources for the first couple of years.

Watch the full interview with West High Yield Resources Director and Company Secretary Barry Baim above.

Pia Rivera

Pia Rivera

Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
One Bullion Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

One Bullion Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News