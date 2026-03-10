One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL,OTCPL:OBULF) CEO and President Adam Berk shared the advantages of working in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Botswana and big milestones ahead in 2026.

Surveys are expected to commence within the next few weeks at the company's Maitengwe and Vumba projects, which will require approximately five weeks to complete. Preliminary geophysical results are anticipated within one week of survey completion, followed by fully processed and interpreted datasets approximately four weeks later.

Maitengwe covers 132 square kilometers and is situated between Tutume and the Zimbabwean border. Vumba sits within a greenstone belt that has produced around 1.5 million ounces of gold, and has intercepts of up to 1 meter at 20.9 grams per tonne gold.

Berk shared that people weren't as interested in the company as they are today, considering the land package and opportunity that One Bullion has.

“Not many junior miners are sitting on 147 linear kilometers of the greenstone belt, but we do. When you put that into the pot with say, US$5,300 an ounce for gold, it makes it very exciting.”

He added that Botswana proves the right place to be for One Bullion as it checks all the boxes the company envisioned six years ago: a very stable jurisdiction, democratic, mining friendly and easy to operate with real infrastructure.

Watch the full interview with One Bullion CEO Adam Berk above.