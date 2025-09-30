OHA is Administrative Agent & Lead Left Arranger of Private Unitranche Financing Supporting Francisco Partners' Acquisition of Elite

Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA") served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for a private unitranche financing supporting Francisco Partners' acquisition of Elite. Elite is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software and integrated payment solutions for law firms globally. OHA is the largest holder of the newly raised debt facility.

This transaction follows OHA's role as the sole lender for TPG's carve-out of the company from Thomson Reuters in 2023. OHA's familiarity with the company, combined with its decades of experience investing in ERP software companies, enabled a decisive and scaled financing solution.

"Since our initial investment in Elite, the business has demonstrated a strong track record of performance and remarkable growth. Elite operates as a market leader, maintaining best-in-class customer retention while driving industry-wide cloud adoption," said Eric Muller, Partner and Portfolio Manager at OHA. "We are excited to deepen our partnership with Francisco Partners and the Elite leadership team as the company enters its next phase of expansion."

###

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $98 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2025. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com .

About Elite: Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world's most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.

About Francisco Partners: Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch more than 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 450 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $50 billion in capital raised, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com . 


Natalie Harvard, Head of Investor Relations & Partner Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 212-326-1505 nharvard@oakhilladvisors.com Kristin Celestino, Vice President, Public Relations Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 817-215-2934 kcelestino@oakhilladvisors.com

