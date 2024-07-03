- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Obeikan Group Executes Shareholder Agreement for Hydroxide Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company), is pleased to announce that Obeikan Group for Investment Company (Obeikan Group) has executed the Shareholders Agreement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Obeikan Group has agreed to a Deed of Assignment and entered into the Shareholder Agreement for the development and operation of the plant;
- Work is progressing with incorporation of the joint venture company, Arabian New Energy.
- Arabian New Energy shall be incorporated after successful registration and approval by the KSA Regulatory Authorities.
- The 50%/50% JV will be geared towards developing, constructing and commissioning a lithium hydroxide processing plant, and operating the plant for the conversion of lithium spodumene concentrate from Wolfsberg.
- Under the Shareholders agreement, the newly established Arabian New Energy company (Arabian New Energy) seek to have an exclusive right to purchase spodumene mined from the current resource at Wolfsberg (Zone 1), and the facility is expected to be developed to meet the minimum initial capacity and product specifications based on the Company’s binding Long Term Supply Agreement with BMW (refer ASX announcement dated 21 December 2022).
- Under the Shareholders Agreement, and subject to the successful commissioning of the Plant, the Wolfsberg Project Zone 1 will sell the lithium spodumene concentrate to the JV company over the life of the current resources of the Wolfsberg mine at a reduced rate, with a floor and ceiling price subject to final agreement of the parties.
- The parties will establish a Development Committee for the purpose of jointly collaborating on all key decisions in relation to the development of the Plant.
- Once Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has signed the Deed of Assignment (refer ASX announcement dated 2 June 2023) and the Shareholders Agreement, both agreements will become binding on all parties.
Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of EUR said:“This is another huge milestone for the Wolfsberg project following on from the recent $US15m commitment made by BMW. We now have two very dedicated partners to ensure we fulfil our ambition of becoming the first European producers of both spodumene and hydroxide. Now after these key milestones have been achieved the next steps become a lot easier. Over the next two quarters we expect to finalize the updated DFS on the now separated projects and secure the necessary funding to commence construction. The Board of the newly formed Arabian New Energy will appoint a leading ECPM to oversee the construction of the hydroxide plant. The funding for the project will be organized from within Saudi Arabia”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure.
Highlights:
- A plant location study was completed by Worley, which evaluated the optimal plant location configuration for the Laguna Verde project, based on a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)
- This provided a trade-off analysis between locating the entire plant at Laguna Verde versus splitting plant facilities between Laguna Verde and the nearby mining centre of Copiapó
- The option of locating the DLE plant and eluate concentration stages at the Laguna Verde site, and the carbonation plant at Copiapó is highly favourable, resulting in the decision to proceed with this option
- A concentrated eluate with 6% lithium, the maximum concentration before lithium salts begin to precipitate, will be transported to Copiapó for impurity removal and carbonation stages
- This configuration results in a minor increase in volumes transported while taking advantage of Copiapó's well-developed infrastructure and better access to a skilled workforce
- According to the Lanshen plant design, approximately 70% of the operational workforce will be employed at the carbonation plant, locating it in Copiapó provides major advantages in hiring a local work force including diversity outcomes such as greater female participation, while contributing to the local economy
- The footprint at the project site, which is at 4300m above sea level, will be greatly reduced, from power supply, storage, camp and plant facilities, construction phase impacts, and environmental impacts
- The carbonation plant in Copiapó would eventually be expanded to also treat concentrated eluate from the Viento Andino project
- The PFS, now due for completion before the end of Q4 this year, will include updated capex and opex estimates and will further determine the optimal production development strategy
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"We undertook a plant location study as part of our ongoing PFS for the Laguna Verde project resulting in the decision to locate the DLE and eluate concentration stages at the project site, and the carbonation plant in Copiapó. This will have various benefits such as reducing the footprint and impacts at Laguna Verde, and taking advantage of existing infrastructure, power supply and skilled workforce in Copiapó. The plant at Copiapó can then be expanded to treat material from our Viento Andino project and potentially others. The decision on plant configuration will feed directly into the wider PFS which is due to be completed later this year."
Further Information
The Company engaged Worley, utilising its local Santiago based office, to undertake the PFS for the Laguna Verde project, and selected Lanshen as designer and supplier of the entire DLE processing plant. Worley recently performed various trade-off or options studies to consider the most favourable configuration of the project and a plant location option study which assessed three scenarios for location of the plant, of which two of the scenarios, labelled Scenario 1 and Scenario 3 in the report, provided the relevant trade-off comparison:
- Scenario 1: Locating the entire plant based at the Laguna Verde project site
- Scenario 3: Locating DLE and eluate concentration stages at the project site, and the impurity removal and carbonation (downstream plant) at Copiapó
Laguna Verde is connected to Copiapó via a 270km paved international highway, as shown in Figure 1. Copiapó is a major regional mining centre in Chile with a population of 175,000, having well established infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and existing supply hubs for reagents and other materials. While basing the entire plant at the project site is feasible and most lithium projects in the lithium triangle are proceeding on such a basis, the good transport link and relative proximity to Copiapó made a trade-off study valuable.
Figure 1: Regional Map
An analysis of the difference in transport volumes was undertaken showing a minimal overall difference between the two scenarios. For Scenario 3 where impurity removal and carbonation stages are in Copiapó, there will be no transport of reagents or bulk chemicals to Laguna Verde which has a positive environmental and community impact.
A qualitative assessment was then undertaken by the Company across the range of metrics as shown in Figure 2. There are only two metrics in which Scenario 1 where the entire plant is located at site has a significantly positive comparison. The first one is storage during the construction phase, in that it will require a single storage facility rather than storage at both locations for tools, materials and spare parts. The second is disposal of solids, which is largely Sodium Chloride (NaCl or table salt) that is dissolved in the eluate and removed in the impurity removal stage before carbonation. In Scenario 1, these would be re-dissolved in the spent brine and re-injected. In Scenario 3, the report assumed NaCl would need to be disposed in Copiapó at a cost. However there should be a ready market for NaCl and further evaluation of this is required.
Figure 2: Qualitative Comparison- All on site (1) and split plants (3)
Across a range of other metrics the Scenario 3 of locating the downstream plant at Copiapó has major advantages. According to Lanshen, approximately 70% of the operational labour force will work at the downstream plant, which provides a far superior option for skilled workforce based in Copiapó. The footprint at the project site will be greatly reduced, from power supply, storage, camp and plant facilities, construction phase impacts, and environmental impacts. The Board has accepted the study and the decision to split the plant facilities between the project site and Copiapó will be the basis for the PFS.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.7 million metric tons (MT), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts have forecasted a global supply deficit of 89,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaigns at Greenbushes South. An exploration license has been granted to the company for an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites for five years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 kilometres south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 kilometres south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS,GEMSF,FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H1 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent to the east.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In April 2024, Galan announced 33 percent project completion with pond construction at 45 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
The company has signed a binding term sheet with a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore for offtake of up to 100 percent of its premium lithium chloride concentrate from HMW, and the offer to provide or facilitate a secured financing prepayment facility for US$70 to US$100 million, subject to conditions precedent being met.
Galan is targeting first-phase HMW lithium concentrate production in H1 2025
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
New Bridging Loan and Termination of Convertible Loan Notes
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has secured commitments from a number of investors (including existing shareholders) to raise gross proceeds of approximately A$4 million (approximately £2.1 million) through the issue of loan notes (the "Loan Notes"). In addition, the Company announces that on 28 June 2024 it has terminated the £1 million convertible loan notes (the "CLNs"), details of which were announced on 22 April 2024.
The Loan Notes:
The Loan Notes subscribed for are for an aggregate amount of A$3,995,000, have been denominated in both Australian Dollars (the "AUD Loan Notes") and Pounds Sterling (the "GBP Loan Notes") and carry an entitlement to warrants ("Warrants"). Each A$ 0.9126 of AUD Loan Notes subscribed and/or each £0.48 of GBP Loan Notes subscribed will carry an entitlement to one Warrant. Each Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share at a price of either A$0.456 or £0.24 (at the warrant holder's election), being a 71.4 per cent. premium to the Company's closing share price on 28 June 2024 of £0.14 and each has a term of 5 years.
The funds raised through the issue of the Loan Notes will provide CTL with immediate liquidity and will enable the Company to maintain its current activities and work programmes whilst it prepares for the planned dual-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
CLNs Termination:
On 28 June 2024 the Company terminated the agreement relating to the £1 million CLNs, details of which were announced on 22 April 2024, due to the CLNs subscriber failing to pay the subscription monies for the CLNs to the Company, despite ongoing assurances to the Company that they would meet their obligations under the agreement.
Steve Kesler, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The Board considered it prudent to bring in the necessary funds now to provide for our working capital as we move forwards towards the intended ASX dual-listing. We are grateful to the Loan Note holders for responding to our request for a short-term facility which is undertaken on what the Board considers to be in line with reasonable terms for a loan facility of this type. This loan is intended to be a short-term bridging facility to be repaid from the proceeds of the next capital raise, which as previously announced, the Company intends to conduct in connection with its dual-listing on the ASX.
I was in Australia for meetings with various parties for 10 days recently, along with our advisors and fellow director Tommy McKeith, and we were very pleased at the reception to our Company's story.
We will update the market again soon on the next steps with the listing."
Further Information on the Loan Notes:
On 28 June 2024 CTL has entered into the Loan Notes with four lenders on the following terms:
- A$3,140,000 AUD Loan Notes and £450,000 GBP Loan Notes have been subscribed for, equivalent to total gross proceeds of A$3,995,000 or £2,102,632 at an FX rate of GBP1.00/A$1.90
- The Loan Notes attach a Warrant for every A$0.912 of AUD Loan Notes subscribed and/or each £0.48 of GBP Loan Notes issued respectively
- The AUD Loan Notes are issued in integral multiples of A$10,000 and the GBP Loan Notes in multiples of £10,000
- The Loan Notes do not bear interest and have a maturity date of 12 months from issue date ("Maturity Date")
- A premium shall be payable on the principal amount of any outstanding Loan Notes, to be paid on the date of redemption, as follows:
- 15% premium if the Loan Notes are repaid within three (3) calendar months of their issue date; and
- Should the repayment not be made within the first three (3) months, then the premium incrementally increases to up to 50% should the Loan Notes be repaid between ten (10) and twelve (12) calendar months from the date of issue.
- All of the outstanding Loan Notes shall be redeemed on the earlier of:
- the Maturity Date, and
- 10 business days following the completion of a capital raise of at least A$5,000,000.
- Security:
- The Loan Notes are unsecured for the first three months. Should the repayment not be made during that period, security over assets will need to be procured. Until the Loan Notes have been redeemed, the Company will not take out any other loan facilities without the prior approval of at least 75% of the Loan Noteholders.
Related Party:
Regal Tactical Credit Fund, of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd is a trustee, has subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the AUD Loan Notes. Regal Funds1, as defined below, are currently interested in 15.35 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and therefore are, as a substantial shareholder, a Related Party under the AIM Rules. As such, Regal Tactical Credit Fund's participation in the subscription under the AUD Loan Notes is a Related Party Transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules.
In assessing the reasonableness of the terms of the Loan Notes, the Directors considered several prevailing factors including the Company's cash position in general, the need to replace proceeds from the CLNs which had not been paid (as referred to above) the pressing need to manage Company's near-term working capital requirements with suitably priced alternative funding and also to find supportive Loan Note holders who are supportive of the Company's wider objectives. The only equity linkage is the Warrants with a fixed subscription price of either A$0.456 or £0.24 which compares to a closing price on AIM on 28 June 2025 of £0.14. As explained above, the Loan Notes are intended to be repaid from the proceeds of the next capital raise in conjunction with the planned ASX listing, were that listing not to occur then the Company would need to undertake an alternative raise at some point over the next twelve months to allow for the Loan Notes to be repaid in full.
Accordingly, the Directors of the Company, all independent, having consulted with Beaumont Cornish Limited, the Company's Nominated Adviser, have concluded that the terms of the Loan Notes are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.
1Regal Funds comprising Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates (including Regal Partners Limited, of which Regal Funds Management Pty Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary) which act as trustee and investment advisor for certain funds
Warrant Instrument:
The Loan Notes carry an entitlement to Warrants. Each Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share at a price of either A$0.456 or £0.24 (at the warrant holder's election), being 71.4 per cent. above the Company's share price at close of trading on 28 June 2024 of £0.14 and has a term of 5 years. If exercised, the Warrants would generate approximately £1.1m in additional cash proceeds for the Company. All Warrants are transferrable.
In aggregate a total of 4,380,181 Warrants have been granted and any Warrants which are unexercised at the end of the relevant subscription period shall automatically expire. Upon exercise of the Warrants, it is anticipated the underlying Ordinary Shares will be issued within seven days.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SQM Pilot Testing DLE Technologies, Plans to Choose One or More by 2025
SQM (NYSE:SQM) plans to choose one or more direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies by next year.
The decision, confirmed by Carlos Diaz, SQM's lithium division head, at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas from June 24 to 27, comes as part of a broader effort to expand production of lithium, a crucial metal for electric vehicle batteries, in the Salar de Atacama region.
"We would like to have multiple (DLE) solutions," Reuters quotes Diaz as saying. "It's difficult to choose one that is going to fit and be suitable for all kinds of different chemicals that can be in different types of brine."
Diaz further revealed that the Chilean lithium company has evaluated over 70 DLE technologies and selected 12 for pilot testing, with two of the shortlisted technologies currently being tested. SQM's goal is to increase its annual lithium production to between 280,000 and 300,000 metric tons by 2060, up from an estimated 200,000 tons in 2024.
SQM is weighing several factors in its decision-making process, such as the higher electricity consumption of DLE technologies compared to traditional evaporation ponds, and the freshwater requirements of some DLE variants.
The company is also considering how reinjecting brine post-lithium extraction could impact local aquifers.
Chile is currently the world's second largest lithium producer, trailing only Australia. The country's lithium output is largely driven by SQM and its competitor, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). Both companies are exploring the use of DLE technologies, which have yet to be proven effective on a commercial scale without the aid of evaporation ponds.
At the end of May, SQM entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco, Chile's stated-owned copper miner, through which the two will jointly exploit lithium and other products in the Salar de Atacama.
In addition to its these advancements, SQM recently secured long-term agreements to supply lithium hydroxide to Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270), two of South Korea's leading electric vehicle manufacturers.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Successful Placement to Raise $750,000
The Placement proceeds will be used to part fund project generation, working capital and exploration activities in Canada.
The Placement Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares. Settlement of the Placement is expected to be completed on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.
The issue price represents a 4.0% discount to BMM’s last close on 24 June 2024 of $0.052, a 4.9% discount to the 5-day VWAP of $0.0524, a 8.6% discount to the 15-day VWAP of $0.0543 and a 14.5% discount to the 30-day VWAP of $0.0572.
BMM will issue one (1) free attaching unlisted option (Placement Option) for every two (2) Placement Shares issued pursuant to the Placement. The 7,500,000 Placement Options will be exercisable at 7.5 cents each, with an expiry three (3) years from the date of issue.
The Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacities under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 (8,019,283 Shares) and 7.1A (6,980,717 Shares). The issue of 7,500,000 Placement Options will be subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting proposed to be held in late August 2024.
Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd acted as the Lead Managers to the Placement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
