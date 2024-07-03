Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Pivotal Metals

PVT:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
European Lithium Limited

Obeikan Group Executes Shareholder Agreement for Hydroxide Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company), is pleased to announce that Obeikan Group for Investment Company (Obeikan Group) has executed the Shareholders Agreement.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Obeikan Group has agreed to a Deed of Assignment and entered into the Shareholder Agreement for the development and operation of the plant;
  • Work is progressing with incorporation of the joint venture company, Arabian New Energy.
  • Arabian New Energy shall be incorporated after successful registration and approval by the KSA Regulatory Authorities.
European Lithium expects to work with certain of its affiliated entities to construct and commission a large-scale lithium hydroxide processing plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to process spodumene concentrate produced from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Austria.
  • The 50%/50% JV will be geared towards developing, constructing and commissioning a lithium hydroxide processing plant, and operating the plant for the conversion of lithium spodumene concentrate from Wolfsberg.
  • Under the Shareholders agreement, the newly established Arabian New Energy company (Arabian New Energy) seek to have an exclusive right to purchase spodumene mined from the current resource at Wolfsberg (Zone 1), and the facility is expected to be developed to meet the minimum initial capacity and product specifications based on the Company’s binding Long Term Supply Agreement with BMW (refer ASX announcement dated 21 December 2022).
  • Under the Shareholders Agreement, and subject to the successful commissioning of the Plant, the Wolfsberg Project Zone 1 will sell the lithium spodumene concentrate to the JV company over the life of the current resources of the Wolfsberg mine at a reduced rate, with a floor and ceiling price subject to final agreement of the parties.
  • The parties will establish a Development Committee for the purpose of jointly collaborating on all key decisions in relation to the development of the Plant.
  • Once Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has signed the Deed of Assignment (refer ASX announcement dated 2 June 2023) and the Shareholders Agreement, both agreements will become binding on all parties.

Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of EUR said:“This is another huge milestone for the Wolfsberg project following on from the recent $US15m commitment made by BMW. We now have two very dedicated partners to ensure we fulfil our ambition of becoming the first European producers of both spodumene and hydroxide. Now after these key milestones have been achieved the next steps become a lot easier. Over the next two quarters we expect to finalize the updated DFS on the now separated projects and secure the necessary funding to commence construction. The Board of the newly formed Arabian New Energy will appoint a leading ECPM to oversee the construction of the hydroxide plant. The funding for the project will be organized from within Saudi Arabia”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Cleantech Lithium

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

New Bridging Loan and Termination of Convertible Loan Notes

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has secured commitments from a number of investors (including existing shareholders) to raise gross proceeds of approximately A$4 million (approximately £2.1 million) through the issue of loan notes (the "Loan Notes"). In addition, the Company announces that on 28 June 2024 it has terminated the £1 million convertible loan notes (the "CLNs"), details of which were announced on 22 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries.

SQM Pilot Testing DLE Technologies, Plans to Choose One or More by 2025

SQM (NYSE:SQM) plans to choose one or more direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies by next year.

The decision, confirmed by Carlos Diaz, SQM's lithium division head, at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas from June 24 to 27, comes as part of a broader effort to expand production of lithium, a crucial metal for electric vehicle batteries, in the Salar de Atacama region.

"We would like to have multiple (DLE) solutions," Reuters quotes Diaz as saying. "It's difficult to choose one that is going to fit and be suitable for all kinds of different chemicals that can be in different types of brine."

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Successful Placement to Raise $750,000

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully received binding commitments for a private placement to raise $750,000 (before costs) (Placement). The Placement will comprise the issue of 15,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per share.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Boss Set to Ship First U308 from Honeymoon

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Related News

Copper Investing

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Uranium Investing

Boss Set to Ship First U308 from Honeymoon

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Gold Investing

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

resource investing

Successful Placement

Gold Investing

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

×