NYSE Content Update: United States Antimony Corp. Rings Bell to Mark its Listing

  • Equities remain choppy as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the International Energy Agency is proposing the biggest-in-history release of emergency oil reserves.
  • Inc. unveiled its 2026 Female Founders 500 list yesterday, honoring dynamic women business leaders.
  • Entrepreneurs First announced earlier that it raised $200 million to support the next generation of builders, with contributions from investors including Reid Hoffman and Eric Schmidt.
  • U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) Chairman and CEO Gary Evans will join NYSE Live this morning to explain the company's critical role in defense applications.  

Opening Bell
U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE

Closing Bell
Costamare Bulkers (NYSE: CMDB) celebrates its 2025 spin-off

