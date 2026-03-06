NYSE Content Update: Olympian Alysa Liu's Message for International Women's Day

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 6th

  • Markets remain choppy on Friday as traders assess real-time headlines related to the conflict in Iran and the impact on energy supply.
  • Today on NYSE Live, hear from two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu on what's next after Milan and her message for International Women's Day.
  • Women in Leadership Global CEO Georgie Dickens will join NYSE Live to talk about the power and purpose of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8th.
  • Robinhood CFO Shiv Verma is set to speak to the launch of Robinhood Ventures Fund I, a closed-end fund that provides investors with exposure to private companies.

Opening Bell
Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE: RVI) celebrates their IPO

Closing Bell
The Next Seat celebrates its first inaugural Summit in NYC on March 6th

Hear from two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu: 
tv.nyse.com/floor-talk/season:4/videos/u-s-figure-skating-gold-medalist-alysa-liu-shares-her-journey-to-olympic-glory-2

