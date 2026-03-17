Winston Tailings Project: Batch 1 Assay Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 17, 2026
Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the first batch of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.
The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support of the Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") programme, the first of a series of ongoing workstreams progressing to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), indium (In) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility ("TSF").
Key points:
- First batch of tailings core sample assay results (Table 1) received for four Vibracore collar locations (WT-26-001, WT-26-002, WT-26-003 & WT-26-004) situated on part of a single east-west profile (Figure 1), varying in thickness from 4.15m to 12.20m (Table 2).
- Samples comprise HQ core (63.5mm) diameter cylinders of tailings material through the vertical profile of the tailings, collected from the surface of the tailings (situated below ice and water cover) to the base of the tailings.
- Results show good grade consistency across the vertical depth-profile and laterally between Vibracore hole collar locations.
- The results support or exceed the 2025 preliminary assay results announced 31 July 2025.1
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer commented:
"The continuity of mineralisation and grade we are seeing gives us increasing confidence in the underlying potential of the project. Historical mining records from the Winston Lake Mine indicate the deposit was characterised by a very uniform distribution of mineralisation, and while our current results remain early-stage, we are already seeing encouraging signs that this pattern is being mirrored in the tailings.
For us, that consistency is extremely important. An even spread of mineralisation supports the potential for predictable processing and scalable production, which is exactly what you want to see when developing a strong production story. "
Table 1: Winston Tailings Vibracore Sample Assay Results Batch 1
Vibracore
Hole ID
Vertical Depth
Au
(g/t)
Ag
(g/t)
Zn
(%)
Cu
(%)
Co (ppm)
Ga (ppm)
In (ppm)
From (m)
To
(m)
WT-26-001
0.7
2.05
0.889
15.85
1.185
0.186
347
107
13
2.05
3.55
0.683
16.55
1.24
0.161
321
94
14
3.55
6.55
0.461
15.5
1.565
0.118
453
102
16
WT-26-002
1.3
2.05
0.488
15.05
1.18
0.111
277
80
12
2.05
3.55
0.438
12.15
1.605
0.128
305
78
16
3.55
5.05
0.383
16.15
1.44
0.172
463
104
19
5.05
5.45
0.48
8.19
0.687
0.086
275
62
6
WT-26-003
1.07
2.05
0.424
9.28
1.2
0.109
257
81
11
2.05
3.27
0.558
12.5
0.84
0.128
270
85
9
3.27
4.77
0.513
18.7
1.22
0.188
442
108
17
4.77
6.27
0.345
12.5
1.625
0.120
388
107
17
6.27
7.77
0.516
11.25
2.1
0.136
360
103
18
7.77
9.27
0.565
10.85
2.85
0.148
311
97
28
WT-26-004
1.77
3.27
0.39
9.27
1.57
0.171
252
81
18
3.27
4.77
0.251
7.77
1.17
0.125
267
81
11
4.77
6.27
0.486
15.65
1.39
0.158
434
106
16
6.27
7.77
0.715
13.1
1.225
0.100
271
96
9
7.77
9.27
0.561
10.85
1.515
0.135
269
92
12
9.27
10.77
0.528
10.2
1.35
0.100
265
90
10
10.77
12.27
0.502
11.55
2.11
0.103
296
96
14
12.27
12.47
0.671
11.9
1.545
0.113
272
94
12
12.47
13.97
0.785
11.8
1.57
0.119
242
92
11
Table Note: Assay results by ALS Laboratory methods ME-MS61, Au-ICP21 and Zn-OG62
Table 2: Vibracore Sample Collar Co-ordinates
Hole ID
UTM Northing
UTM Easting
Elevation (m)
Vertical Profile Tested (m)
WT-26-001
5424415
473016
464.1
5.85
WT-26-002
5424415
473042
463.8
4.15
WT-26-003
5424415
473091
463.4
8.20
WT-26-004
5424415
473141
463.3
12.2
Table Note: UTM Zone 16N NAD83 Datum
Analytical Methods
The certified assay results are by ALS Laboratories using four-acid super trace multielement method ME-MS61 (four-acid digestion for near-total recovery across a suite of 48 elements), Au-ICP21 (gold by fire assay with a inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy finish) and Zn-OG62 (four-acid overlimit method for high-grade zinc).
Figure 1: Winston Tailings 2026 Vibracore Sample Result Locations for this Announcement
Left: Photo of HQ (63.5mm) diameter, clear plastic sample collection cylinders containing tailings material from Vibracore hole WT-26-001
Above: Photo of core tailings material once removed from the plastic cylinder and sawn in half for sampling. One half submitted for assay, one half retained for future studies (Vibracore hole WT-26-004).
Figure 2: Photographs of Vibracore Sample Cores, Prior to Cutting and After Cutting
Further Information
The Winston Tailings Project Vibracore sampling grid comprises a total of 109 collar locations, staggered at a nominal spacing of 50m along east-west fence lines spaced at 25m north-south, for an effective horizontal sample spacing averaging either 25m or 35m between fences. Duplicate 'twin' core material was retrieved at 3 locations, whilst vertical profiles were restarted at 6 of the locations. The completed sample grid measures up to 904m along the long axis and up to 230m perpendicular to the TSF long axis.
Vibracore tailings cylinders continue to be logged and sampled by Bayside Geoscience Ltd in the city of Thunder Bay, with sample batches submitted to ALS Laboratories for geochemical analysis in support of the Mineral Resource estimate.
The MRE is an integral part of the process to advance the Winston Tailing Project towards a cashflow proposition and will be based upon the resource sampling programme, mineralogical and metallurgical testwork and associated studies. The MRE work will also provide inputs into the Application for Recovery of Minerals Permit (the "Recovery Permit") process as announced 1 September 2025.2, 3
Background
The Winston Tailings Project entails a series of workstreams to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility (Figure 3). Based on historic processing recoveries it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material was not captured and remains in the tailing storage facility. Reprocessing the mine tailings, potentially offers Panther the opportunity to unlock residual metal value and contribute to the long-term environmental rehabilitation of the Winston Project site.
The Winston Lake Mine was operational from 1988 to 1998, producing approximately 3.3 million tonnes of ore and yielding zinc, copper, silver, and gold. Based on historic recoveries from mining activities in the 1980s and 1990s, it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material remains in the tailing storage facility.
Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Superior Zinc and Copper Project, 2021. Site is connected to high-voltage grid power.
Figure 3: Existing Infrastructure at Winston Tailings Storage Facility
Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this announcement has been prepared by Nicholas O'Reilly BSc (Hons) MSc DIC MIMMM QMR MAusIMM FGS, a director of the Company. He has over 20 years' experience in mining, exploration and development across all major commodities and is a Qualified Person ("QP"), as defined in NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person for UK Listing Rules purposes.
References
1. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Assays Confirm Gold, Gallium, Silver, Zinc, Copper & Cobalt, Tailings Sample Assay Results Exceed Expectations, dated 31 July 2025 ( https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/w00eo6w )
2. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project Update and Warrant Expiry, Permitting Process Commenced. Warrant Expiry Notice , dated 1 September 2025
( https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/x20od6r )
3. Recovery of Minerals Permitting process details available at https://www.ontario.ca/page/recovery-minerals
For further information, please contact:
Panther Metals PLC:
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer:
+44 (0)1462 429 743
+44 (0)7971 957 685
Optiva Securities Limited
Christian Dennis
Mick McNamara
+44 (0)20 3137 1902
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
+44 (0)20 3764 2341
SI Capital Limited
Nick Emerson
+44 (0)1438 416 500
Obonga Project - Advancing a High-Impact VMS and Critical Minerals District
Panther Metals' Obonga Project in Ontario continues to demonstrate strong potential as a district-scale exploration opportunity targeting base and critical minerals. Since acquiring the Obonga Greenstone Belt in July 2021, the Company has advanced multiple high-priority targets including Wishbone, Awkward, Survey, Ottertooth, and Silver Rim.
On 9 February 2026 Panther announced plans for an approximately 2,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Wishbone Prospect, following the grant of an Exploration Permit in June 2024 valid through 2027. Previous work confirmed compelling VMS-style mineralisation, including 27.3m of massive sulphide and 51m of sulphide-dominated mineralisation across multiple lenses, supported by high-grade copper anomalies in lake sediments.
In July 2024, Panther secured an Exploration Permit for Awkward West, enabling up to 31 drill holes. Historic drilling returned 27.2m at 2.25% TGC, with zones exceeding 5% TGC, alongside indications of nickel, copper, and platinum group elements, aligning with the Company's critical minerals strategy.
High-resolution magnetic and electromagnetic surveys continue to refine drill targeting across Obonga. Survey and Ottertooth remain highly prospective, hosting multiple untested geophysical anomalies and historic massive sulphide intercepts.
Winston Tailings Project - Tailings Evaluation and MRE Pathway
Panther Metals' Winston Project represents a near-term, development-focused opportunity centred on the evaluation of historic mine tailings and has been the subject of prior technical and commercial assessment involving Extrakt.
Current work is focused on tailings sampling, metallurgical testing, and data validation to define metal content, recoverability, and support the preparation of a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource estimate (MRE). This approach provides a clear value-creation pathway with lower geological risk than greenfield exploration and aligns with modern reprocessing and critical mineral's themes.
Dotted Lake Project - Hemlo-Adjacent Polymetallic Opportunity
Panther Metals' Dotted Lake Project, acquired in July 2020, is located approximately 16km from Barrick Gold's Hemlo Mine, within a well-established mining region.
Early exploration identified multiple gold and base metal anomalies, with initial drilling confirming gold mineralisation. In early 2025, follow-up drilling materially advanced the project, confirming nickel and magnesium mineralisation within an ultramafic intrusion and identifying a VMS-style system, significantly expanding the project's polymetallic potential.
The program refined structural controls, extended mineralisation, and identified multiple new drill targets, positioning Dotted Lake as a high-upside, multi-commodity exploration asset.
Commercial Strategy - Focused Value Creation
Panther Metals is focused on disciplined, discovery-driven value creation through efficient capital deployment and technical execution. With Obonga delivering high-impact exploration, Winston providing a resource-focused development pathway, and Dotted Lake offering polymetallic upside, the Company maintains a balanced portfolio aligned with favourable commodity market conditions.
The Company's strategy is to advance high-quality assets along the most efficient technical pathway, delivering tangible milestones that underpin long-term shareholder value.
The Conversation (0)
4h
Kenorland Minerals and Auranova Resources Announce Upcoming 2026 Spring Drill Program at the South Uchi Project, Ontario
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD,OTC:KLDCF) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a Phase 3 diamond drill program at the South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of Ontario and held under an option agreement... Keep Reading...
17h
Adam Rozencwajg: Gold, Silver vs. Energy — Where I'm Focusing Now
Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighs in on how ongoing tensions in the Middle East are impacting the oil market, noting that on a barrels-per-day basis the Iran war is the largest shock the sector has ever dealt with. However, in his view, there's still time for... Keep Reading...
17 March
RUA GOLD Reports Extensions Along Strike and at Depth at the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project, Reefton Goldfield
Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Auld Creek gold-antimony Project located in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights: Recent drilling provides... Keep Reading...
16 March
Don Hansen: New Gold Price Tailwind, Plus Trade and Tariffs Explained
Private investor Don Hansen returns to share his latest thoughts on gold, this time shedding light on how international trade and tariffs work, and why past systems backed by the yellow metal could better serve the world today. He also shares another tailwind that could be building for the gold... Keep Reading...
16 March
Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?
Central banks are a key component of gold demand, and in recent years their gold purchases have become a major driver of the gold price's gains. Global central banks held more than 36,535.4 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves as of year-end 2025. Most of that supply has been amassed since... Keep Reading...
16 March
Winston Tailings Project: Sample Collection Complete
Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to report the vibracore sample collection work phase at the Winston Tailings Project has successfully completed.The completed ice-barge mounted vibracore sampling is the first of a series of... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00