Winston Tailings Project: Sample Collection Complete

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March 16, 2026
Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to report the vibracore sample collection work phase at the Winston Tailings Project has successfully completed.
The completed ice-barge mounted vibracore sampling is the first of a series of ongoing workstreams progressing to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), indium (In) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility ("TSF") near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.
Key points:
- Tailings vibracore sample collection phase of the Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") programme has successfully completed with no incidents or accidents.
- Thickness of the tailings exceeded expectation reaching a maximum vertical thickness of tailings (below ice and water) of 16.8m and with an average vertical thickness of 8.7m.
- Laterally and vertically representative tailings core samples successfully retrieved from across the extent of the frozen tailing pond, with representative HQ core (63.5mm) diameter cylinders of tailings material through the vertical profile of the tailings, from 109 locations at regular grid spacings across the TSF (see Figure 1 and Figure 2).
- Vibracore sampling grid comprises a total of 109 collar locations, staggered at a nominal spacing of 50m along east-west fence lines spaced at 25m north-south, for an effective horizontal sample spacing averaging either 25m or 35m between fences. Duplicate 'twin' core material was retrieved at 3 locations, whilst vertical profiles were restarted at 6 of the locations.
- The completed sample grid measures up to 904m along the long axis and up to 230m perpendicular to the TSF long axis.
- First Nation stakeholder engagement meetings held at the PDAC conference in Toronto.
- Vibracore tailings cylinders continue to be logged and sampled by Bayside Geoscience Ltd in the city of Thunder Bay, with sample batches submitted to ALS Laboratories for geochemical analysis in support of the Mineral Resource estimate.
- The MRE is an integral part of the process to advance the Winston Tailing Project towards a cashflow proposition and will be based upon the resource sampling programme, mineralogical and metallurgical testwork and associated studies. The MRE work will also provide inputs into the Application for Recovery of Minerals Permit (the "Recovery Permit") process as announced 1 September 2025.1, 2
Figure 1: Photograph of the Platinum Vibracore Sampling Ice Barge on the Frozen Winston Tailings Pond, 3 February 2026
Figure 2: Winston Tailings 2026 Vibracore Sampling Collar Locations
Background
The Winston Tailings Project entails a series of workstreams to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility (Figure 3). Based on historic processing recoveries it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material was not captured and remains in the tailing storage facility. Reprocessing the mine tailings, potentially offers Panther the opportunity to unlock residual metal value and contribute to the long-term environmental rehabilitation of the Winston Project site.
The Winston Lake Mine was operational from 1988 to 1998, producing approximately 3.3 million tonnes of ore and yielding zinc, copper, silver, and gold. Based on historic recoveries from mining activities in the 1980s and 1990s, it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material remains in the tailing storage facility.
Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Superior Zinc and Copper Project, 2021. Site is connected to high-voltage grid power.
Figure 3: Existing Infrastructure at Winston Tailings Storage Facility
References
1. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project Update and Warrant Expiry, Permitting Process Commenced. Warrant Expiry Notice , dated 1 September 2025
( https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/x20od6r )
2. Recovery of Minerals Permitting process details available at https://www.ontario.ca/page/recovery-minerals
For further information, please contact:
Panther Metals PLC:
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer:
+44 (0)1462 429 743 +44 (0)7971 957 685
Optiva Securities Limited
Christian Dennis
Mick McNamara
+44 (0)20 3137 1902
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
+44 (0)20 3764 2341
SI Capital Limited
Nick Emerson
+44 (0)1438 416 500
Obonga Project - Advancing a High-Impact VMS and Critical Minerals District
Panther Metals' Obonga Project in Ontario continues to demonstrate strong potential as a district-scale exploration opportunity targeting base and critical minerals. Since acquiring the Obonga Greenstone Belt in July 2021, the Company has advanced multiple high-priority targets including Wishbone, Awkward, Survey, Ottertooth, and Silver Rim.
On 9 February 2026 Panther announced plans for an approximately 2,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Wishbone Prospect, following the grant of an Exploration Permit in June 2024 valid through 2027. Previous work confirmed compelling VMS-style mineralisation, including 27.3m of massive sulphide and 51m of sulphide-dominated mineralisation across multiple lenses, supported by high-grade copper anomalies in lake sediments.
In July 2024, Panther secured an Exploration Permit for Awkward West, enabling up to 31 drill holes. Historic drilling returned 27.2m at 2.25% TGC, with zones exceeding 5% TGC, alongside indications of nickel, copper, and platinum group elements, aligning with the Company's critical minerals strategy.
High-resolution magnetic and electromagnetic surveys continue to refine drill targeting across Obonga. Survey and Ottertooth remain highly prospective, hosting multiple untested geophysical anomalies and historic massive sulphide intercepts.
Winston Tailings Project - Tailings Evaluation and MRE Pathway
Panther Metals' Winston Project represents a near-term, development-focused opportunity centred on the evaluation of historic mine tailings and has been the subject of prior technical and commercial assessment involving Extrakt.
Current work is focused on tailings sampling, metallurgical testing, and data validation to define metal content, recoverability, and support the preparation of a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource estimate (MRE). This approach provides a clear value-creation pathway with lower geological risk than greenfield exploration and aligns with modern reprocessing and critical mineral's themes.
Dotted Lake Project - Hemlo-Adjacent Polymetallic Opportunity
Panther Metals' Dotted Lake Project, acquired in July 2020, is located approximately 16km from Barrick Gold's Hemlo Mine, within a well-established mining region.
Early exploration identified multiple gold and base metal anomalies, with initial drilling confirming gold mineralisation. In early 2025, follow-up drilling materially advanced the project, confirming nickel and magnesium mineralisation within an ultramafic intrusion and identifying a VMS-style system, significantly expanding the project's polymetallic potential.
The program refined structural controls, extended mineralisation, and identified multiple new drill targets, positioning Dotted Lake as a high-upside, multi-commodity exploration asset.
Commercial Strategy - Focused Value Creation
Panther Metals is focused on disciplined, discovery-driven value creation through efficient capital deployment and technical execution. With Obonga delivering high-impact exploration, Winston providing a resource-focused development pathway, and Dotted Lake offering polymetallic upside, the Company maintains a balanced portfolio aligned with favourable commodity market conditions.
The Company's strategy is to advance high-quality assets along the most efficient technical pathway, delivering tangible milestones that underpin long-term shareholder value.
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