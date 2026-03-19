New Gold Targets At 100% Owned Labelle; Results From Harvest's 2025 Soil Geochem Program

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia March 19, 2026 TheNewswire ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2025 soil sampling program carried out at the LaBelle project. The 100% owned project covers 9 kilometres of favourable strike in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt region and with the recent property acquisitions is now connected to the Mosseau property. The LaBelle property represents the southeastern strike extension of the approximately 33 kilometre long Kiask River Deformation Corridor (KRDC) (Figures 1 and 2).
Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "These soil geochemistry results provide more evidence as to the broader potential of our now combined properties. The newly identified gold anomalies at LaBelle demonstrate that the mineralizing system extends beyond the known showings and highlights more compelling targets for drilling and follow-up work. We believe these geochemical signatures elevates the significance of our recent land acquisitions as it increases the probability of making and owning additional discoveries along this highly prospective corridor."
Highlights from the recently completed geochemical soil program include:
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Strong gold-in-soil anomalies: Recent soil sampling has outlined multiple coherent gold and gold-pathfinder anomalies along the Kiask River Deformation Corridor, extending to the southeast, across the LaBelle property, highlighting previously untested targets with clear geochemical signatures for mineralization.
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Anomalies aligned within the regional Kiask River Deformation Corridor. The soil geochemistry follows the same multi-kilometre structural corridor that hosts the Morono deposit, the Mosseau property and known high-grade showings, strengthening the case for a large, continuous mineralized system.
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Several clustered soil anomalies directly coincide with massive sulphides and favorable geology, generating compelling new drill targets.
Discussion
The soil sampling program was carried out by IOS Services Geoscientifiques in October 2025 and included the collection of 261 soil samples covering favourable geology and a distinctive magnetic domain in the northwestern part of the LaBelle property. The soil survey covers an area of 3.3 km x 1.6 km and was analysed for a gold and a multi-element package with numerous defined gold pathfinders, as on the adjoining Mosseau property, including Ag, Cu and Bi.
The soil sampling program included lines at a 200 m spacing, perpendicular to the known ice flow direction, and sample stations every 25 m. The significance of the anomalies is not only determined by the gold grade and Z-score*, but also by the contiguity of the anomalous samples and associated pathfinder elements.
Results from the soil geochemical program highlight two distinctive and very strong gold targets with a greater than 98th percentile Au Z-Score values within the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor (KRMC). The highest gold in soil anomalies on LaBelle included a Z-Score of 23.7 (448 ppb Au) and a Z-Score of 16.2 (306 ppb Au) with a background mean value of <1 ppb Au. In addition, the soil survey has defined two Ag, three Cu and one Bi anomalous target areas that are considered as excellent gold pathfinder elements based on the recent drilling on Mosseau (Figures 3 and 4).
One of the strongest gold in soil anomalies is located several hundred metres from the only three historical drill holes completed on the LaBelle property. These drill holes were completed in 1965 by Sulico Mines (GM16293) and reported massive sulphides with over 10% magnetite over core lengths of up to 2.4 in length. Best assay results from this historical drilling included 2.74 g/t Au over 0.46m, 4.46 g/t Ag over 0.61m and 0.17% Cu over 0.61m.
The soil sampling program has aided in defining upcoming drill targets along the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor extending onto the LaBelle property. Nearby mineralization along the Kiask River Mineralization Corridor, and approximately 2.6 km to the northwest of the LaBelle property, includes the Lac Labrie showing (SIGEOM) where prospecting reported grab samples of 48.8 g/t Au and shallow drilling intersected 47.32 g/t Au over 0.3 m associated with a shear zone.
The soil sample results and target on the LaBelle property are located within a similar magnetic domain (Kiask River Deformation Corridor) and along geological strike as the recent discovery by Harvest Gold that included 105 g/t Au over 1.15 m located 13.5 km to the northwest (press release February 11, 2026)
*The soil anomaly thresholds were determined by IOS using a probabilistic approach. In that the assays results are first transformed into logarithmic data. The Z-score is then calculated for each element of each sample. This significantly limits the range of values and enables the use of a normal distribution for the probability modelling. The anomaly threshold for an element is determined by the difference between the sample's Z-score and the expected Z-score for a log-normal population with an average of 0 and a standard deviation of 1, which represents the regional background as confirmed by the analysis of IOS's database. Any sample deviated from that regional trend is likely related to an anomalous population. Soil sampling surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 401 claims covering 21,372.81 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit (Figure 5).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Kiask River Mineralization Corridor overlain on Magnetics
Figure 2: Kiask River Mineralization Corridor overlain on Geology
Figure 3: Soil Samples on Labelle (Au Z-Score) and Pathfinders (Ag-Cu-Bi)
Figure 4: LaBelle – Silver in Soil Anomalies (Z Scores)
Figure 5: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
QA/QC Statement
All soil samples collected during the program were securely transported to Activation Laboratories (Actlabs) in Ancaster, Ontario, an independent and ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Sample analysis included aqua regia digestion on 30g aliquots followed by ICP-MS analysis for major and trace elements (method UT-1-30g). Digestion with aqua regia consists of a solution of 75% hydrochloric acid and 25% nitric acid, which is highly aggressive and oxidizing, allowing metals, sulphides and gold to be dissolved. The contents of silicate minerals only partially enter solution, however, which subtracts them from the results reported, since solubilization depends on the mineral species and metals present. Thus, most of the iron and magnesium present in these ferromagnesian minerals is solubilized, leaving a residue of insoluble silica and alumina. However, digestion with aqua regia does not bring refractory minerals into solution, including quartz, feldspars, zircon and several oxides. Certified reference materials, internal reference material and blanks pulverized at <90 microns were added to the samples by IOS before they were sent to Actlabs. The Company follows industry-standard QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates to ensure the accuracy and precision of the results.
NI 43-101 Disclosure – Historical Data
The historical drill and grab samples results referenced in this news release were completed by previous operators and have not been independently verified by Harvest Gold Corporation. Although the Company considers the historical work to be relevant and reliable, it has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical results and does not rely on them for the purposes of this disclosure. The historical information is presented solely to provide context for current exploration results and ongoing exploration planning.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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