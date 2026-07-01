NYSE Content Update: Mobility Global Marks First Day as Public Company

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 1st

  • Trading is set to commence for the second half of 2026
    • The Dow is coming off its best first-half performance since 2021.
    • The large-cap S&P 500 has risen by 9.6% so far this year.
  • Mobility Global (NYSE: MBGL) celebrates its first day as a standalone public company following its spinoff from S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).
  • Evernorth unveils its 'Pharmacy Forward' platform.
    • AI-powered platform designed to personalize support and streamline prescription processing.

Opening Bell
Mobility Global (NYSE: MBGL) celebrates its spinoff

Closing Bell
The New York Field Office of the U.S. Secret Service rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-mobility-global-marks-first-day-as-public-company-302815859.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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